BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life 55, Greater Grace Christian Academy 38
Taking a six-point lead into the second half, the Rams outscored the Eagles 19-9 in the third quarter en route to a win in the Maryland Christian State Tournament Division II championship game on Saturday at Annapolis Area Christian School.
“We pretty much came out in the third quarter and took control of the game,” New Life coach Darrell Armstrong said.
Armstrong said it had been about a decade since the Rams last won this tournament.
New Life was led by Aidan James, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and was named the tournament MVP.
New Life’s Logan Pfeifer (13 points and four assists) and Kyle Courts (11 points, five rebounds and two blocks) made the all-tournament team.
Sophomore Kevin James also was a key player for the Rams, getting 10 points and 11 rebounds.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood’s Gottleib honored
Hood College’s Rebecca Gottleib was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week after throwing a pair of complete games during the week ending March 6.
She went the distance in the Blazers’ nine-inning win over Catholic. She allowed only one earned run and struck out five, scattering 10 hits and two walks. Gottleib also scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and tied the game again in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single.
At McDaniel, Gottleib struck out 11, the most for a Blazer since 2017 and one shy of the school record. The first-year student gave up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk and took the loss. At the plate, she drove in three runs to help her own cause.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood’s DeProspero honored
Hood College’s Dutch DeProspero was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week, after his performance in last weekend’s game against ninth-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University.
DeProspero started game one of Hood’s doubleheader with ECSU. The first-year pitcher threw six shutout innings with four strikeouts, allowing only three hits and two walks, holding his opponent’s batting average to .120.
Hood fell to ECSU 5-0 and 5-2 in the doubleheader.
