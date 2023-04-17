BASEBALL
Middletown 6, Boonsboro 4
Andrew Raymond blasted a one-out, two-run home run Monday in the bottom of the seventh as the Knights (9-2) fought back for a walk-off victory.
Joseph Nicholson, who was on base when Raymond homered, had two hits. Fredy Diaz Perez and Colby Moran, who drove in a pair of runs, also had two hits apiece.
Charles Shafer earned the win in relief, going two innings and allowing one run on three hits.
Brunswick 6, Walkersville 2, 8 innings
The Railroaders’ Koltin Boyer drove in three runs in the top of the eighth and Brunswick held on for an extra-inning win.
Colin Pearre earned the victory on the mound for Brunswick. He went two innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out three.
Connor Mullaney had two hits for Brunswick.
Walkersville’s Adam Deck and Franklin Thompson each had two hits.
Catoctin 12, Smithsburg 1, 5 innings
The Cougars improved to 13-0, as Bryont Green led them with three hits, including a double.
Connor Crum and Brayden Grable each had two hits. Joey McMannis hit a home-run and improved to 5-0 on the mound. He started and pitched three innings.
Patrick Morlan pitched two solid innings of relief.
Urbana 15, Tuscarora 1, 5 innings
Keegan Johnson powered the Hawks’ rout, getting three hits, including a double and a triple, with four RBIs and earning the win by pitching 2 2-3 no-hit innings with six strikeouts.
Riley Smith added three hits and two RBIs for Urbana (8-2). Christian Petrolle contributed two hits, including a double. Connor Roussel and Evan Zarroli each had two RBIs, while Tristan Vetter had two hits.
St. John’s 18, Friends 4
The Vikings pounded 15 hits and scored in each at-bat.
David Chandler went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. EJ Lowry was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Shane Meyer, Branden Pershin and Josh Skowronki all had two hits. Meyer and Pershin each had three RBIs.
Zach Dodson picked up the win, going three innings, allowing no runs and striking out five.
Oakdale 8, Linganore 7
The Bears collected 14 hits, with Britton Wildasin getting four as Oakdale scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Cole Swinimer and Mathias Long each had two hits, with Long doubling. Ty Long added a two-run double.
Linganore's Stephen Curry smacked two solo home runs and scored four runs.Maxwell Lopacienski had three hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 13, Smithsburg 3, 5 innings
Madi Ohler hit a grand slam and a double, driving in six runs total to lead the Cougars (10-1).
Kassidy Kreitz had three doubles. Aubrey Courtney doubled. Taylor Smith drew a walk every at bat.
Kreitz earned the win, pitching 2 2-3 innings, striking out four. Carli Mazaleski got the save, finishing 2 1-3 innings with six strikeouts.
Urbana 7, Tuscarora 0
The Hawks’ Delaney Reefe tossed a one-hitter, fanning nine with one walk.
Lo Macanaw led Urbana’s offense by going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Delainey Quartucci, Charlotte Wilson and Reefe each had an RBI.
The Titans’ Avery Neuman threw five complete innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing four hits. Alyssa Husband added a double.
Walkersville 24, Brunswick 1
Ella Montgomery went 5-for-5 with five RBIs as the Lions rolled. She had a home run and a double.
Madison Lepeonka added a trio of hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Lindsay Worley tripled. Caroline Hinkelman and Anna Swann also doubled.
Emylee Minnick doubled for the Railroaders, while Madison Kean drove in a run.
Boonsboro 8, Middletown 2
The Knights’ Sidney Leadbetter had two hits, including an RBI double, in the loss.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oakdale 14, Liberty 7
The Bears’ Shaun Wright compiled four goals and three assists in the win.
Other Oakdale leaders were Christian Bass (three goals, two assists), Joe Hathaway (three goals), Drew Phipps (two goals, one assist), Asher Payne (one goal, two assists) and Johann Myles (one goal). Goalie Avery Linthicum tallied 11 saves.
Liberty won the JV game 10-8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Liberty 8, Oakdale 7
The Bears were paced by Paige Overeem, who had three goals in the loss.
Lindsay Stakes, Allison Finley, Kaitlyn Staiger and Anna Alt each added one goal. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra made six saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 5, Boonsboro 0
Singles; Hauser def. Eli Sisler, 6-1, 7-5; Bolton def. Chu, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Gia. Rossi/Gio. Rossi def. Nadzam/Breeden, 6-0, 6-1; Kmeick/Jih Vieira def. Osmond/Blair, 7-5, 6-3; Yarmus/Allen def. Rudy/Shalaby, 6-2, 6-3.
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Harish def. Mercier 6-0, 6-2; Ahuja def. Zheng 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez def. Taylor/Verma 6-1, 6-0; Kota/Liu def. Alvarez/Taylor 6-0, 6-0; Khawaja/Mahadev def. Otera/Harry 6-0, 6-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Hrelian (F) def. Hine, 6-2, 6-2; Razanakoto (F) def. Alsip 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Jones/Watts (NH) def. Templeton/Maturi, 6-1, 6-0; Gadon/Navarette (NH) def. Lewis/Bugg, 6-3, 6-3; Akamine/Mir (NH) def. Pan/Ladner, 6-1, 6-1.
Oakdale 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-1; Parker (O) def. Weigand, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Wernau/Rengen (O) def. Vlha/Morris, 6-2, 6-3; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Rotterging/Bhetalham, 6-2, 7-5; Winkler/Boateng (L) def. Rengen/Wyatt, 6-1, 2-6, 10-3.
Brunswick 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Burns, 6-2, 6-0; Parandapalli (W) def. Allgaier, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (B) def. Boledovic/Puthmana, 6-2, 6-1; Bobofchak/Adams (B) def. Gilrooy/Guljalwar, 6-1, 6-4; Joseph/Boyer (B) def. Meyers/Rowley, 7-6, 6-4.
Smithsburg 2, Catoctin 1
Singles: S. Hagerstown def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; S. Hagerstown def. Sullivan, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Torrado/Martin (C) def. S. Hagerstown, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls
Urbana 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Tambat (U) def. Pepenel, 6-1, 6-1; Croghan (U) def. Ki, 2-6, 6-0, (10-5). Doubles: Frye/Gupta (T) def. Flynn/Kim, 6-4, 6-2; Broder/Kariveda (U) def. Martin/Hughs, 6-0, 6-0; Khawaja/Damoulakis (U) def. Amond/Hamlin, 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Burkard (O) def. Worley, 6-1, 6-1; Dhanireddy (L) def. Olson, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Miller/Coblish (O) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Duggal/Yalamanchili (O) def. McCoy/Benco, 7-5, 6-2; Candland/Elizalde (O) def Blundin/Contreras, 6-4, 6-0.
North Hagerstown 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Finn (NH) def. Phillips, 6-4, 6-4 2nd Singles Razanakoto (F) def. Sholes, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Knight/Smith (NH) def. Pau/Ullman, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; Galvan/Weaver (NH) def. Estero/Sharma, 6-2 7-5; Hartman/ McAfee (NH) def. Cheek/Laryea, 6-0, 6-1.
Oakdale 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Burkard (O) def. Worley, 6-1, 6-1; Dhanireddy (L) def. Olson, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Miller/Coblish (O) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Duggal/Yalamanchili (O) def. McCoy/Benco, 7-5, 6-2; Candland/Elizalde (O) def. Blundin/Contreras, 6-4, 6-0.
Catoctin 3, Smithsburg 2
Singles: Hillard (S) def. Andrew, 6-1, 6-0; Glass (C) def. O’Brien, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Linetty/Eichelberger (S) def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-2, 6-4; Williams/Parsons (C) def. Medina/Seal, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; Holden/Muckner (C) def. Smithsburg, 6-3, 6-1.
Middletown 3, Boonsboro 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Padha, 6-1, 6-3; Briggs (B) def. Kaminski, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Row/Blair, 1-6, 6-2, 12-10; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Reed/Shoemaker, 5-7, 6-3, 13-11; Iager/Bailey (B) def. Wilson/Friton, 2-6, 4-6.
Brunswick 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Lieu (W) def. McDonald, 6-4, 6-3; Powell (B) def. Miller, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Razunguzwa/Yongbi (B) def. Silver/Cook, 6-2, 6-1; Powell/Murphy (B) def. Grast/Winterle, 6-4, 7-5; Maras/Caruso (B) def. Arndt/Miller, 7-6, 6-3.
