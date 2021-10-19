BOYS SOCCER
Walkersville 3, TJ 2
The Lions’ Jordan Reese scored with less than 2 minutes left in double overtime to lead the Lions to a hard-fought victory Tuesday night.
Gavin McAllister assisted on the winning goal. Walkersville’s Logan Reese and Caeden Galaviz also scored.
Lions goalkeeper Casey Cutshall made several key saves in OT to keep the game tied.
Walkersville (7-3-1 overall, 4-0-1 CMC Gambrill) plays Middletown on Thursday to determine the Gambrill Division title and a berth in the CMC championship game.
Gerstell 6, St. John’s 0
The Vikings fell to 1-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Linganore 4, Brunswick 2
The Lancers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top the Railroaders.
Linganore’s Gemma Davies had a goal and an assist. The Lancers’ other goals came from Georgia Sible, Mandy Hill and Josie Beezel.
Brunswick goals were scored by by Ryley Backer and Atiya Jackson.
Railroaders keeper Sydney Williams had 10 saves.
Brunswick won the JV game 2-1.
TJ 1, Walkersville 0
Patriots goalkeeper Gabby Lindblade made nine saves for the shutout.
Jen Lombardo scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Chase Borntreger. TJ improved to 5-5.
Frederick 1, Middletown 1
The Cadets’ Abby Watson scored on an assist from Reagan Hattenberger.
Julia Baird scored for the Knights. RaeAna Kincaid and Kristine Paza combined for four saves in goal.
Middletown won the JV game 3-0.
Catoctin 5, Saint James 1
Taylor Smith and Jenna Zentz each scored two goals as the Cougars (5-6) rolled.
Nicole Andrew also scored. In goal, the Cougars’ Jenna Zentz and Emily Williams each had six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale 3, Tuscarora 1
Scores: 25-10, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13. Oakdale leaders: Ryan O’Neal, 33 assists, 6 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills; Elise Smith, 16 kills, 12 digs, 4 aces; Maggie Cole, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Gabby Barth, 10 digs, 4 aces, 2 assists. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 18 assists, 13 digs; Christiana Hinds, 6 kills; Emma Taylor, 6 kills, 4 digs; Regan Byrd, 10 digs. Oakdale is 8-3. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Urbana 3, S. Hagerstown 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-15, 25-12. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 13 kills, 10 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Penelope Hiepler, 4 aces, 15 digs; Logan Burge, 4 blocks; Claire Thompson, 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs. Urbana record: 12-3. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Catoctin 3, St. James 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-15, 25-17. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 12 kills,10 digs; Rylee Curtis, 12 kills, 6 aces; Anna Belluomo, 10 kills; Sheridan Chaney, 9 digs, 4 aces; Paige Smith, 18 assists; Lily Gadra,12 assists.
MSD 3, Open Bible Christian 0
Scores: 25-3, 25-13, 25-12. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 12 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 5 digs, 10 aces; Jade Macedo, 5 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces; Alona Zfati, 1 kill, 5 digs; Arabella Bielucke, 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 dig. MSD record: 19-5-2. JV: MSD beat Perry Hall Christian 2-0.
Middletown 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 4- 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22. Middletown leaders: Haydn Wright, 9 digs, 5 aces; Jordan Pryor, 15 digs, 16 kills and 11 aces; Abby Murphy, 32 assists, 8 digs; Carlee Darden, 7 digs, 5 kills, 5 aces. Frederick leaders: Isabel Koslak, 7 kills, 7 blocks; Ever McLaughlin, 6 kills, 3 aces; Bella Magana, 12 digs. JV: Middletown won.
Linganore 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-11, 25-21. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 8 kills, 3 digs; Raegan Heidenberg, 5 aces, 9 assists; Ashly Ratti, 14 assists, 4 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 13 digs, 4 aces; Meg Hummel, 7 kills.
TJ 3, Walkersville 2
Scores: 23-25; 25-22, 25-21; 22-25; 15-10. TJ leaders: Saige Cochran, 6 aces, 14 kills, 15 digs; Brynn Cochran, 38 assists, 10 digs; Dena Rovito, 24 digs; Caroline Auth, 12 kills; Anna Feuer, 9 kills, 6 blocks; Megan Kiessling, 7 aces. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann, 2 aces, 1 kill, 15 digs; Grace Rohrer, 8 kills, 7 assists, 3 digs; Kylie Mohr, 2 aces 11 kills, 3 digs; Laila Lee, 8 kills; Lily Ward, 5 digs; Mackenzie Brenton, 12 assists; Natalie Hafler, 6 digs; Piper Berkey, 22 assists, 4 digs; Sydney Terrell, 4 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs; Victoria Bessaque, 1 ace, 6 kills. JV: Walkersville won 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 1, Frederick 0
The game’s lone goal was scored by the Titans’ Dillan Williams.
Frederick goalie Abigail Effland made eight saves.
