GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 8, North Hagerstown 3
The visiting Railroaders had a pair of girls with a hat trick in their opener Thursday, getting three goals apiece from Ryley Backer and Atiya Jackson.
Alexis Dommathoti and Hannah Estep each added one goal, while Estep added a pair of assists. Leah Cook also had two assists. Allison George, Jackson and Anna Gibson added one assist each.
Morgan Jarrell had two saves for Brunswick.
Oakdale 2, Manchester Valley 0
The Bears’ Hannah Lebo scored an unassisted goal, while Genna Vinal scored on an assist from Ryleigh Alcala.
Oakdale won the JV game 1-0.
Frederick 4, Goretti 0
The Cadets won behind Reagan Hattenberger’s two goals and one assist.
Stella Henson and Mira Deni each added a goal, while Loghan Lennox added an assist.
Goalie Emily Martinez made three saves.
Tuscarora 3, Walkersville 0
The Titans got off to a winning start with goals from Madsion Slater, Ella Sheridan and Dani Bonanno.
Slater added an assist, as did Cali Cammarata and Nina Connors. In goal, the Lions’ Mia Hill had three saves, while Mackenzie Facine had one in the shutout.
Tuscarora is 2-0 after beating Chesapeake 6-0 over the weekend, led by Slater’s two goals in that win.
South Carroll 4, TJ 2
The Patriots got goals from Chase Borntreger and Ella Henderson, with assists by Jennifer Lombardo and Raquel Ford.
The game was tied 2-2 at the half.
BOYS SOCCER
Brunswick 8, North Hagerstown 2
Logan Malone opened the season with a bang for the Roaders, scoring four goals.
Brian Domathoti added two, while Graham Putnam and Will Burton each had one goal. Burton contributed two assists
Ricky Cicmanec, Kam Harris, Alex Miranda and Brendan Walsh all had one assist.
Finn McGannon made nine saves.
North won the JV game 4-1.
Urbana 2, Middletown 1
No Urbana information was provided.
Quinn Savitt scored for the host Knights (1-2), while goalie JC Schooler made five saves.
TJ 2, South Carroll 1
Alex Angulo scored both TJ goals on assists from Lucas Tessarollo.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuscarora 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-23, 25-19. Tuscarora leaders: Christina Lockett, 11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Justine Winkler, 27 assists, 5 aces, 4 digs; Kinsley Taylor, 7 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs; Arianna Davies, 4 blocks. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 8 kills; Mackenzie Brenton, 12 assists; Laila Lee, 5 kills.
Williamsport 3, Oakdale 1
Scores: 25-8, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23. Oakdale leaders: Ryan O’Neal 24 assists, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Elise Smith 7 kills, 2 blocks; Bailey Wolski 4 kills, 5 blocks; Gabby Barth 21 digs, 4 aces; Maggie Cole 7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces.
MSD 3, Covenant Life School 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-10, 25-14. MSD leaders: Arabella Bielucke, 5 kills, 1 dig; Citrine Lummer, 15 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Jade Macedo, 20 assists, 2 digs, 8 aces; Sigridura Junc, 1 kill, 5 aces; Alona Zfati, 8 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces. MSD record: 4-0. JV: MSD won 2-0.
Frederick Force 3, Grace Academy 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 22 kills, 18 digs, 9 aces; Grace Larrivee, 9 kills, 7 digs; Fayth Lewis, 17 digs; Becca Keifer, 26 assists.
Catoctin 3, Frederick 0
Paige Romeril,11 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Rylee Curtis, 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Anna Belluomo, 6 kills, 2 aces; Lily Gadra, 12 assists, 1 ace; Paige Smith, 11 assists, 3 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 4 aces.
Smithsburg 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-16, 25-18. TJ leaders: Dena Rovito 14 digs; Anna Feuer 6 blocks.
FIELD HOCKEY
Catoctin 6, Brunswick 0
The visiting Cougars rolled in their opener, receiving goals from Grace Williams, Morgan Ridenour, Cheyenne Van Echo, Madison Greco, Meghan Gray and Kendall Abruzzese.
Catoctin assists were by Raegan Miller and Kara Green, Morgan Ridenour, Abruzzese and Williams. Goalie Natalie Hoyt made two saves.
Brunswick goalie Rachel Johansen made five saves.
Liberty 6, Walkersville 0
Lions goalie Alia Winterle had 34 saves in the loss.
The JV game ended in a 0-0 tie.
Frederick 5, Glen Burnie 0
The Cadets were led in their opener by Caroline Layman, who scored two goals.
Morgan Kalinowski added a goal and an assist. Sidney Tucci and Julia Osborne each contributed a goal, while Lindsay DeLauder had an assist.
GOLF
Tuscarora 179, North Hagerstown 196
Ryan Johnson (40) and Hayden Taylor (43) paced the victorious Titans at Black Rock Golf Course.
Oakdale 185, Frederick 245
The Bears’ AJ Yuhas shot a 40 as the medalist, followed by teammate Elizabeth Tucci (41) at Holly Hills.
Frederick’s Allison Ward and Kendall Artis each shot 59.
