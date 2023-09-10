FOOTBALL
Brunswick 35, Tuscarora 0
Ethan Houck threw for a pair of touchdown passes to Ben Wells, and each ran in another score as the Railroaders cruised to a victory over the Titans on Saturday. DJ Williams also had a rushing touchdown.
Urbana 28, Thomas Johnson 0
Elijah Jean-Jacques combined for two scores and 95 all-purpose yards, while Tanner Rupinta had two passing touchdowns for the Hawks, who shut out the Patriots on Saturday. Aiden Stone and Brelon Williams also scored, while Mikey Shea had a sack and an interception.
MSD 50, Coventry Christian 28
Mark Gwynn III rushed for four touchdowns on 96 yards, as the Orioles exploded on offense for their first victory of the season on Saturday. Zeke Ortiz also had a rushing scores on 126 yards on the ground, and he threw for two touchdowns and 123 yards. Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had two receiving touchdowns and an interception.
Scores: Linganore 57, South Carroll 0; Walkersville 51, Poolesville 0; Virginia Academy 24, St. John’s 12
BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 0, Severna Park 0
Edet Jones recorded a clean sheet for the Titans and had seven saves in Saturday’s draw.
FIELD HOCKEY
Centennial 2, Urbana 1 (OT)
The Hawks fell on penalty strokes in game one of Saturday’s Mid-Maryland Invitational. Lexi Bristow scored Urbana’s lone goal.
Urbana 7, Liberty 0
The Hawks received three-point efforts from Amanda Talbott, Florencia Pinto and Lexi Bristow as they rolled in the final game of Saturday’s Mid-Maryland Invitational. Makenzie Kilcoyne had two goals, and Ana Kenst had two points. Kaitlyn Mogar and Catelynn Irish also assisted.
Thomas Johnson 4, St. James 2
Sylvie Willemsen had a hat trick for the Patriots, who opened the season with a win on Friday. Mia Carder also had a goal and an assist.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rebel Invitational
The Frederick High girls won the team championship, 46-51, over North Hagerstown in Saturday’s meet at South Hagerstown High. Juls Brawner (fourth, 20:43) and Amelia Slagle (fifth, 20:50) led the way, followed by Mary Joy Johnson (11th, 21:38), Lucy Slagle (12, 22:23) and Ysebelle Soto (14, 23:00). The Cadets boys placed sixth, paced by Canton Wetzel (seventh, 17:51).
The Brunswick boys, meanwhile, placed fourth. The Roaders were led by Sammy Joseph (12th, 18:26).
Red, White & Blue Classic
Tuscarora had two top-25 finishers in the AAA division in White Oak, Pennsylvania, on Saturday: Justin Banks in the boys flight (11th, 16:26) and Ava Elliott in the girls flight (25th, 19:53).
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Frederick CC 11, Harrisburg Area CC 2
Eight Cougars found the back of the net, led by a hat trick from Fabian Alcarraz Espinoza.
James Madison 6, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Mount goalkeeper Ethan Russell made six saves as his squad fell to the No. 8 Dukes on Saturday.
St. Mary’s (Md.) 7, Hood 0
The Blazers were shut out on Saturday at the Seahawk Classic. Nick Humphries made eight saves for Hood.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 1, Iona 1
The Mount’s Madison Bee netted the tying goal in the 81st minute Saturday, sending her squad to a draw with Iona in the MAAC opener.
Washington 2, Hood 0
The Blazers fell on Saturday. Keeper Brenna Ellenberger made 11 saves.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Shenandoah 3, Hood 1
Score: 26-24, 25-13, 17-25, 25-11.
Misericordia 3, Hood 0
Score: 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 2, Neumann 1
Madeline Moreno and Sophie D’Agostino found the back of the net for the Blazers on Saturday en route to Hood’s first victory of the season.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spire City 3-7, Lexington 2-5
The Ghost Hounds closed the home slate of their inaugural season with a doubleheader sweep of the Counter Clocks. Craig Dedelow’s solo shot gave Spire City the walk-off win in game one, while the team rattled off five straight solo home runs in the first inning to blast away with a game two victory.
