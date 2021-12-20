BOYS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 53, Catoctin 38
With the score tied 36-36 after three quarters, the visiting Railroaders outscored the Cougars 16-2 in the fourth on Monday night.
It was Brunswick’s first victory of the season, and the first for new boys coach Larry Brown.
Cameron Cornett led the Roaders with 17 points and seven steals. Ethan Genos contributed 11 points and five rebounds. Garrett Bowie and JT Harich each had four assists.
Ryan Burke led the Cougars with 18 points.
Brunswick won the JV game 61-27 behind 13 points from Jackson Dudley.
Frederick 59, South Hagerstown 47
Emonte Hill Jr. led the Cadets with 18 points, adding three steals,
Other scorers in double figures for Frederick were Robert Hallman (12) and Jalen Bowie (10).
Walkersville 65, Boonsboro 45
The Lions jumped out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and rolled from there, getting 21 points and nine rebounds from Kenyon Johnson.
Josh Stevens contributed 19 points and three assists. Shayden Hansen added 14 points with three steals, while Ty Campbell dished seven assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 53-19.
North Hagerstown 67, Urbana 61
The Hawks, who struggled with their long-range shooting, tied it at 57-57 late in the game before succumbing to the Hubs.
Urbana won the JV game 70-48.
Other score: South Carroll 68, Middletown 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 50, Brunswick 32
The Cougars, who pulled away in the third quarter, got 26 points from Emma Wivell.
Emily Williams added 12 points.
Brunswick was led by Ryley Backer’s 14 points. Cassidy Rhodes scored nine.
Middletown 37, South Carroll 21
Bri Horman paced the Knights with eight points and six steals.
Riley Nelson added six rebounds and six steals, while Kathryn DeGrange and Kiley Coulby each had six rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 33-26. Kate Stevenson had 10 points.
Urbana 71, North Hagerstown 40
The Hawks’ Carmen Kweti piled up a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double.
Alanna Tate added 14 and eight. Hannah Miles scored 11, while Cassidy Irish had eight points with eight boards.
Boonsboro 62, Walkersville 58
After holding a 26-25 halftime lead, the Lions fell behind and had to claw back, getting to within two points with under a minute left in the game before falling.
Jill Silver paced the Lions with 17 points, six steals and three assists. Gracey Bowers had 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Emma Bowers scored 12 with six steals.
Walkersville won the JV game 42-8. Aayana Teasley had 17 points.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Frederick 86, TJ 84
Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Kyle Bumgardner. Frederick — Ben Schattenberg, Matteo Rojas, Peter Bronzi, Ethan Tluszcz
Other score: Linganore 123, Tuscarora 57
Girls
Frederick 116, TJ 64
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Samantha Fulton, Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Sidney Tucci, Ella Wirth.
Other score: Linganore 110, Tuscarora 61
COACHING AWARDS
Urbana’s Gavin Donahue (boys lacrosse) and Jon Walton (boys tennis) were selected as 2020-21 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches of the Year.
The NFHS annually honors a coach of the year in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys spots (by participation numbers), and in two “other” categories — one for boys and one for girls — that are not included in the top 10 listings.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Mennonite 60, Hood 49
The Blazers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but a 19-2 run by Eastern Mennonite to close the game was enough to top Hood.
Hood senior Morgan Anderson scored 20 points with a season-high 19 rebounds. She added four blocks and three steals. Nikki Etchison finished with 11 points off the bench.
After trialing 38-29, back-to-back layups by Anderson helped spark a 14-2 run that gave the Blazers their first lead of the game, 43-40, after an and-one by Anderson with 6:04 left.
Hood’s lead eventually grew to 47-41 before Royals’ Mya Hamlet scored 12 points during a 19-2 run to end the game.
Mount’s Bresee honored
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Kendall Bresee (Urbana) earned Northeast Conference Player of the Week honors for the third week of December.
Bresee captured the recognition thanks to her best performance of the season, and one of the best in her career, against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. Going 8-for-13 from the floor, including six triples and five free throws, to score 27 in the 82-65 win over the Hawks. The 3-point count tied a career-high, and she added six rebounds and six assists in the victory.
The defending NEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year leads the Mount in points per game (13.8), rebounds per game (6.6), assists (34) and blocks (six).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount’s Gibson honored
Mount St. Mary’s freshman guard Jaylin Gibson (Evanston, Illinois) was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week.
Gibson scored 13 points in the Mount’s win over Morgan State on Saturday at Knott Arena. He gave the Mountaineers a lift off the bench, hitting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday, when UMBC visits Knott Arena for the Mount’s final non-conference game of the season.
