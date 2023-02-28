BOYS BASKETBALL
MPSSAA regional playoffs
Class 1A West semifinals
Brunswick 49, Clear Spring 44
The Railroaders stayed a step ahead of the Blazers throughout, using a small run in the fourth quarter to gain a bit more separation before prevailing Tuesday night.
Brunswick was paced by Ethan Genos’ double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Dudley added 12 points and three steals. Ethan Houck contributed seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Ricky Cicmanec tallied six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Brunswick advances to face Smithsburg on the road Thursday in the final.
Class 2A West semifinals
Walkersville 44, Poolesville 38
The Lions stayed ahead of the Falcons and advanced to the final in a low-scoring affair.
Walkersville was led by Kenyon Johnson, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Zion Ntemi and Seyi Awuwoloye each contributed eight points.
The Lions will host rival Middletown on Thursday in the final.
Middletown 61, Hammond 57
The Knights had a trio of double-digit scorers as they moved on with the win, paced by Braedon Beard’s 15 points.
Jonathan Richards added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Andrew Liscinsky scored 11 points with six boards.
Middletown next faces rival Walkersville on the road Thursday in the final.
Class 4A West semifinals
Urbana 64, Seneca Valley 57
The Hawks staved off a fourth-quarter run from the Screamin’ Eagles that cut their lead to four. Urbana — which led from the start to finish — refocused, hit its free throws and completed the road victory.
Aaron Shoffner led the way with 21 points to go with six boards. Jude Huseby contributed a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and three steals.
Christian Whitehead scored nine points, Youssef Ali scored eight and Aaron Humes tallied eight rebounds and three assists.
Urbana next travels to face top-seeded Gaithersburg on Thursday in the final.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College’s Garrison Linton (Oakdale), Christopher Smalls and Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) were named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Second Team in voting by the league coaches and announced Tuesday.
All three players earned their first career all-conference honors.
Linton led the conference in assists at 4.9 per game and rated second in assist/turnover ratio (1.9). He was sixth in the conference in field-goal percentage (.477) and steals (1.5). The sophomore guard was Hood’s leading rebounder (6.8) and scored 11 points per game.
Smalls finished eighth in the conference at 13 points per game. The graduate student was one of the best shooters in the conference, ranking seventh in field-goal percentage (.460) and second from 3-point range (.432). He was second in the conference rankings in 3-point field goals per game (2.3) and 10th in steals per game (1.4).
Strickland was one of the MAC Commonwealth’s top scorers, ranking fourth at 15.6 points per game, all while playing just 21 minutes per game.
The trio helped lead the Blazers to a 16-10 record, going 10-6 in the MAC Commonwealth. Hood earned the third seed in the conference tournament, falling in the semifinals.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s softball earned a pair of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference weekly awards as Abigayle Perry (Brunswick) was named Player of the Week and Avery Neuhart earned Pitcher of the Week.
The Mountaineers opened the season going 2-2 at the Chanticleer Showdown hosted by Coastal Carolina. Perry started the season with a bang, hitting .700 (7-for-10) in the Mount’s four games at the tournament.
Perry reached base in 11 of her 14 plate appearances for a .786 on-base percentage, which leads the nation. She added four runs, two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, two steals and a 1.200 slugging percentage for the week.
Neuhart went 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA in 10.1 innings in two starts.
Hood splits twinbill
The Blazers walked it off in the first game 4-3 but struggled with errors in the second game against visiting Catholic University in a 16-0 loss.
Hood won the opener when Rebecca Gottleib doubled home Chloe Saunders in the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Long tossed a complete game for the win, striking out one and allowing three runs on eight hits.
Saunders went 2-for-5 on the day and scored twice, adding a walk.
