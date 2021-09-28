FIELD HOCKEY
Brunswick 5, TJ 3
The Railroaders’ give-and-go game was strong as Lindsay Aldridge and Carly Lindley each scored two goals Tuesday at Othello Park.
Paige Willard added one goal. Goalkeeper Rachel Johansen made seven saves.
The Patriots received two goals from Hailey Hill and one from Mia Carder, who added two assists.
Tuscarora 2, Middletown 0
The Titans received goals from Dillan Williams and Tori Hampton, while Erika Cao had an assist.
Goalie AJ Almeida made two saves in the shutout.
Knights goalie Gabrielle Pielko made eight saves.
Catoctin 2, Frederick 0
Grace Williams and Kendall Abruzzese each had one goal for the Cougars.
Meghan Gray and Cheyenne Van Echo had assists for Catoctin, and goalie Cait Werlang had 10 saves.
Frederick goalie Abby Effland had three saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Urbana 5, N. Hagerstown 0
The Hawks got a goal and two assists from Jed Hart in the win.
Other Urbana goals came from Carson Jernejcic, Michael Light, Parks Tolton and Austin Heffner. Brady Roberton added an assist.
Brunswick 12, Catoctin 1
The Railroaders’ Logan Malone tallied six goals in the rout, adding an assist.
Graham Putnam added a pair of goals and an assist. Will Burton and Ryan Domathoti had one of each.
Walkersville 4, Boonsboro 0
Lions goals were scored by Toby Ogwulu, Gavin McAllister, Ty Andrews and Haven Thomas.
Assists were by Haven Thomas and Jordan Reese.
Keeper Casey Cutshall had three saves and the shutout.
Walkersville won the JV match 4-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Frederick 6, S. Hagerstown 0
The Cadets’ Sophia Rowe had a hat trick, while Reagan Hettenberger scored two goals with two assists.
Loghan Lennox added the other goal, along with an assist for Frederick (3-1).
Linganore 3, TJ 0
The Lancers had three different goal-scorers in the win.
Mandy Hill, Vicky Garofolo and Ava Taylor scored. Allyssa Grunwald and Payton Arneson had assists.
Boonsboro 3, Walkersville 0
Goalkeeper Emmy Clarkson had eight saves for the Lions (0-4).
Boonsboro won the JV game 1-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-13, 25-11. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 11 kills, 8 digs; Paige Smith, 21 assists, 4 aces; Abby Moreland, 4 kills, 5 digs; Dani Baker, 3 aces, 5 digs.
Oakdale 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-12, 25-18. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 11 kills, 6 digs; Maggie Cole, 7 kills, 2 digs; Ryan O’Neal, 22 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Gabby Barth, 10 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 6 kills, 6 digs; Abby Murphy, 2 kills, 7 digs, 10 assists; Jessi Prescott, 9 digs. Oakdale record: 3-1. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Linganore 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-15, 25-17. Linganore leaders: Hattie Frazier, 4 kills; Sadie Gladhill, 10 assists; Audrey Kilgore, 4 kills, 7 digs; Ashly Ratti, 2 aces, 8 assists; Meg Hummel, 5 blocks.
Boonsboro 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-16; 25-19; 25-19. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann 11 digs; Natalie Hafler 7 digs.
Grace Academy 3, New Life 1
Scores: 26-28, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 23 kills, 17 digs, 7 blocks; Skyler Jagt, 12 digs, 8 kills; Sofie Krasta, 8 kills, 7 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 27 assists; Savannah Stambaugh, 8 digs.
MSD 3, Covenant Life 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. MSD leaders: Olivia Clinger, 2 blocks; Citrine Lummer, 15 kills, 10 digs, 2 assists, 4 aces; Jade Macedo, 4 kills, 21 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Alona Zfati, 1 kill, 11 digs, 1 ace; Arabella Bielucke, 6 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces. MSD record: 13-4-2. JV: MSD won 2-0.
Frederick Force 3, Carroll Christian 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-18, 25-13. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 12 kills, 13 aces, 14 digs; Fayth Lewis, 19 digs; Sam Reid, 4 kills, 6 digs; Becca Keifer, 14 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Molly Coakley, 4 kills, 4 digs. Force record: 11-0. JV: Force won 2-0.
Tuscarora 3, Winters Mill 1
Scores: 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 38 assists, 8 aces, 4 digs; Mia Bernota, 12 kills, 5 digs; Kinsley Taylor, 4 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs; Regan Byrd, 18 digs, 3 aces; Christina Lockett, 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Arianna Davey, 4 kills, 3 blocks.
GOLF
Urbana 161, Oakdale 184
The Hawks’ Anphi Le was medalist with a 36.
Teammate Elizabeth Tucci shot a 38, while Bach Ngo had a 40.
Linganore 161, Catoctin 199
The Lancers’ Sam Johnson shot a 35 to earn medalist honors at PB Dye Golf Club. Teammate Austin May shot a 39.
Catoctin’s Zane Sugars shot a 47.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Carlisle Invitational
Frederick’s Caroline Gregory collected another impressive win Saturday in Pennsylvania, winning the meet in a time of 19 minutes, 27.6 seconds as the Cadets took fourth out of 25 teams.
Freshman Juls Brawner was seventh (20:01.7).
Frederick’s boys placed 12th out of 28 schools, led by Gavin Legge (25th).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 4, Centenary 1
The Blazers’ Sage Barnhart scored twice to win in Hackettstown, New Jersey.
In addition to Barnhart’s multi-goal game, Lauren Neebe, and Phebe Frost scored for the Blazers. Richana Brown recorded two saves in goal.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Eastern 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-10, 25-22. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 8 kills; Jackie Malitzki, 7 assists, 2 aces; Ainslee Barger, seven assists; Robyn Reus, 11 digs.
