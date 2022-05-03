SOFTBALL
Thomas Johnson 10, Tuscarora 0
A day after the Titans no-hit the Patriots, TJ’s Grace Roark returned the favor with a no-no of her own on Tuesday.
She skunked Tuscarora, striking out three in the five-inning game.
Meanwhile, TJ’s Abbie Jennings went 3-for-3, including a double. Sydney Gonciarz drove in four runs and doubled. Jordan Gugliuzza had a double, triple and three RBIs. Camryn Senuta added two hits. Andrea Larson doubled.
Linganore 14, Oakdale 3
The Lancers’ Leo Cline had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in the easy win.
Linganore enjoyed a 10-run third inning. Gracie Wilson had three hits, while Camryn MacKay and Delaney Ridgell each had two.
Kelli Durbin earned the win, allowing seven hits and three runs in five innings, striking out 11.
Boonsboro 6, Middletown 2
The Knights’ Chloe Saunders and Morgan Gross each had two hits in the loss.
Saint James17, MSD 1
Lillian Froehle struck out 11 for the Orioles (3-7).
BASEBALL
Oakdale 12, Frederick 10
The Bears used a seven-run sixth to overtake the Cadets.
Oakdale collected 14 hits, paced by three from Gavin Schultz, who also stole three bases and drove in two runs. Joe Pippin, Cole Iapicca, Tyler Mackay and William Salter each had two hits. Mackay drove in three runs. Evan Schultz had a home run, walked three times and drove in a pair of runs.
For Frederick, Anthony Venable had three hits and stole three bases. Taylor Goodrich and Ramont Scott had two hits apiece, with one of Scott’s being a double. Goodrich and Matt DiGirolano each drove in two runs. Goodrich stole four bases.
Linganore 2, Tuscarora 0
The Lancers’ Ben Moore hurled a complete game with eight strikeouts and also contributed an RBI single.
Josh Sachar had two hits with an RBI for Linganore (9-8).
The Titans’ Ryan DeSanto pitched six innings, giving up two runs, fanning eight and walking one.
Linganore 8, South Hagerstown 4
Sachar had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Moore added two hits, including a double, in Monday’s win.
Stephen Curry got the win, striking out seven over six innings.
Boonsboro 8, Middletown 1
Joey Nicholson and Colby Moran had the Knights’ lone hits.
Hunter Barnes pitched 3 2-3 innings, allowing no earned runs. Charlie Shafer tossed three innings with no earned runs for Middletown (6-11).
Perry Hall Christian 15, MSD 7
Nathan Sheppeck had three hits and two runs for the Orioles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 24, South Hagerstown 0
Sean Mullineaux scored six goals with an assist to lead the Lancers’ rout.
Kyle Gardner added four goals with an assist. Cam Scarborough had three goals and an assist. Eli Etzler contributed a goal and three assists. Aidan Maloney won 14 faceoffs and collected 16 groundballs.
Urbana 20, Frederick 0
The Hawks’ leaders were Jacob Ward (five goals), Gavin McKay (three goals, two assists), Hunter Bryant (three goals, one assist), Ryan McNerny (two goals, two assists), Andrew Bennett (two goals, one assist) and Elijah Jean-Jacques (one goal, two assists).
Tuscarora 18, TJ 3
The Titans’ Matt Nichols and Koen Burdette each had four goals with two assists in the win.
Andrew Cramer added four goals with an assist. John Collins contributed three goals and two assists. Liam Cauble scored two goals.
Tuscarora goalies Aden Carey and Nathan Fox each made three saves.
TJ’s Billy Coughlin had two goals.
Middletown 9, Smithsburg 6
Jake Brandenburg and Judd Boniface each scored four goals, with Brandenburg adding two assists.
Colby Rosner had two assists. Goalie Gavin Vierling had 11 saves.
Brunswick 13, St. Maria Goretti 6
JT Harich paced the Roaders with five goals and three assists, as Brunswick closed its regular season with a 9-3 record.
Charlie Lawrence tallied four goals. Josh Cadle added two goals and four assists. Brice Bell and Isaac Herbert each had two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 17, TJ 4
The Titans were paced by Ariana Tucci (four goals, two assists), A.J. Almeida (three goals, one assist), Alyssa Hartis (three goals, one assist), Ashley Elliott (one goal, three assists), Tori Hampton (two goals, one assist), Natalie Lepkowski (two goals, one assist) and Delaney Stup (two goals). Goalies Briana Amick and Sam Miller each had three saves.
The Patriots’ Elly Bauer scored two goals, while Sophie Jack had a goal and an assist.
Goalie Hannah Edwards had seven saves.
Walkersville 18, Catoctin 4
The Lions were led by Samantha McDonough with six goals and four assists.
Chloe Gaines added five goals. Megan Welker added three goals. Natalie Meyer had two goals and two assists. Goalie Cheyenne Offutt had six saves. Goalie Ethel Wright had four saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Oakdale 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-1; Mitchell (O) def. Fullarton, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Vlha/Joyal (L) def. Parker/Kalathiya, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 12-10; Lopez-Duke/Teneja (O) def. Weigand/Johnson, 6-1, 6-2; Rotteging/Bhetalam (O) def. Morris/Boateng, 6-3, 6-3.
Brunswick 3, Williamsport 2
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Lane, 6-0, 6-0; Scotile (W) def. Taylor, 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (B) def. Miller/Bauer, 6-2, 6-0; Bobobfchak/Boyer (B) def. Spielman/Hudson, 6-2, 6-2; Williamsport won No. 3 doubles.
Girls
Oakdale 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Baker, 6-0, 6-0; Wetrogan (L) def. Elizalde, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Worley/Ibarra (L) def. Pabis/Candland, 7-5, 6-2; Miller/Coblish (O) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-4, 6-0; Duggal/Schaffhauser (O) def. Fullarton/Portillo, 6-1, 6-0.
Brunswick 4, Williamsport 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Lavwell, 6-0, 6-0; Razunguzwa (B) def. Levasseur, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Rhodes/Backer (B) def. Kreps/Reed, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Youngbi/Baruso (B) def. Walsh/Emerling, 6-4, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.