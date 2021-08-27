WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 1,
Davidson 0
Elisabeth Rockhill provided the offense while Arden Lembryk collected her third career shutout to power the Mountaineers to their first win of the season on Friday night in Davidson, North Carolina.
The Mountaineers (1-2) broke through in the scoring column when Rockhill scored in the 62nd minute from the left side for her first goal of the season. Kalli Bell picked up the assist.
Lembryk made nine saves in the win as the Mountaineers were outshot 13-to-3 in the game.
VOLLEYBALL
Frederick Force 3, FCA 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. Force leaders: Grace Larrivee, 12 aces, 5 digs; Fayth Lewis, 6 aces, 10 digs; Karley Badorf, 12 kills, 9 digs; Hannah Hitchner, 13 assists. Force record: 1-0.
