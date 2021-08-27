WOMEN’S SOCCER

Mount St. Mary’s 1,

Davidson 0

Elisabeth Rockhill provided the offense while Arden Lembryk collected her third career shutout to power the Mountaineers to their first win of the season on Friday night in Davidson, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers (1-2) broke through in the scoring column when Rockhill scored in the 62nd minute from the left side for her first goal of the season. Kalli Bell picked up the assist.

Lembryk made nine saves in the win as the Mountaineers were outshot 13-to-3 in the game.

VOLLEYBALL

Frederick Force 3, FCA 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. Force leaders: Grace Larrivee, 12 aces, 5 digs; Fayth Lewis, 6 aces, 10 digs; Karley Badorf, 12 kills, 9 digs; Hannah Hitchner, 13 assists. Force record: 1-0.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!