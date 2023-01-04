BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 42, Manchester Valley 39
Will Rodriguez led the Bears with 23 points and seven rebounds as they held off the Mavericks in a defensive slugfest Wednesday night. He added three assists, a steal and a block.
Jordan Chaney chipped in eight points and three rebounds for Oakdale, while Harrison Tisdale had five points. Tre Apenou registered two steals. Gage Linton had four rebounds and three assists.
The Bears improved to 4-4.
Oakdale also won the JV game 53-27. Jakob Boonshaft led the Bears with 14 points.
Fort Hill 68, Brunswick 48
Ricky Cicmanec led the Roaders with 12 points and four assists. Garrett Bowie added 11 points and six rebounds.
Brunswick fell to 4-4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Severn 47, St. John’s 29
The Vikings were led by Bella Wilson’s 14 points.
Selena Robinson added six points, and Kailey Nicholas had four points.
WRESTLING
Tuscarora 63, TJ 15
182: Miller (T) pinned Pons Rivera, 1:18; 195: Maslan (TJ) pinned Przybocki, 4:45; 220: Murcia (T) dec. Foo, 7-1; 285: Rodriguez (TJ) pinned Vargas, 6:36; 106: W. Flook (T) won by forfeit; 113: A. Flook (T) won by forfeit; 120: Camarata (T) pinned Bramati, 3:04; 126: Wheeler (T) pinned Ramirez-Nolasco, :38; 132: Price (TJ) dec. B. Burdette, 7-5; 138: Cruz (T) pinned Riley, 5:14; 145: Anspach (T) pinned Zampino, 2:14; 152: Feeney (T) pinned Glasgow, :34; 160: K. Burdette (T) pinned Adkins, 1:07; 170: Sherman (T) won by forfeit.
Linganore 52, Urbana 14
182: Arneson (L) maj. dec. Wageman, 11-3; 195: Witmer (L) dec. Fauntleroy, 11-5; 220: Williams (U) pinned Riley, 3:33; 285: Hopkins (L) won by forfeit; 106: Arthur (L) dec. Helman, 7-6; 113: Wheat (L) pinned Courchaine, :27; 120: B. Considine (L) pinned Rizak, 2:45; 126: Rohn (L) pinned Blaylock, 1:15; 132: Dickenson (L) won by forfeit; 138: S. Considine (L) dec. Ca. Kuhar, 9-6; 145: Corso (U) maj. dec. Husted, 14-2; 152: Pickett (L) pinned Zhou, :52; 160: Lawn (L) dec. Gill, 7-3; 170: Co. Kuhar (U) maj. dec. Little, 11-1.
Smithsburg 42, Catoctin 30
195: Kovalcik (C) won by forfeit; 220: Cherilus (S) pinned Kelly, 1:04; 285: Crist (S) pinned Bagent, 1:02; 106: Double forfeit; 113: K. Dietrich (S) won by decision over Taylor, 7-2; 120: Wolfe (C) pinned Bowman, 0:54; 126: P. Dietrich (S) won by forfeit; 132: Grossnickle (S) won by forfeit; 138: B. Bell (C) pinned Darr, 1:15; 145: Ryan (S) dec. Burd, 5-4; 152: Smith (S) won by forfeit; 160: Bradshaw (C) won by forfeit; 170: Brashears (S) pinned J. Bell, 3:40; 182: McLain (C) won by forfeit. Catoctin record: 2-3.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 129, TJ 43
Multi-event winners: Urbana—Daniel Miner. TJ—Kyle Bumgardner.
Girls
Urbana 126, TJ 58
Multi-event winners: Urbana—Julia Fondersmith, Delaney Sargeant and Emily Thornett. Diving winner: Bella Mariott, TJ.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Messiah 73, Hood 71
The Blazers’ late surge fell short as they resumed conference play on the road against the Falcons. Hood fell behind by 13 with just over three minutes to play before going on a run to cut its final deficit to two.
Garrison Linton (Oakdale) and Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) each had 15 points to lead the Blazers. Linton added a team-high seven rebounds and six assists. Jack Fricka scored a career-high 14 points, while Soren Almquist blocked two shots.
Hood fell to 7-6. The Blazers return home Saturday against Widener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.