VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 24-26, 25-13, 25-5, 25-13. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 18 kills; Rylee Curtis, 14 kills; Lily Gadra, 17 assists, 16 digs, 4 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 15 digs; Paige Smith, 14 assists, 3 aces.
Linganore 3, South Hagerstown 1
Scores: 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 10 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs; Meg Hummel, 8 kills, 5 blocks; Kelsie Duda, 8 aces, 9 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 16 digs; Ashley Ratti, 16 assists; Raegan Heidenberg, 13 assists, 6 digs.
North Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-16, 26-24. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 18 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Maggie Cole, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Ryan O’Neal, 29 assists, 3 digs, 1 block, Gabby Barth, 18 digs, 1 ace. JV: North won 2-0.
Smithsburg 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Middletown leaders: Lillian Godbold, 9 digs, 6 kills; Haydyn Wright, 7 kills, 5 digs; Jordan Pryor, 11 digs, 5 kills; Abby Murphy, 28 assists.
McDonogh 3, St. John’s 1
Scores: 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18. St. John’s leaders: Kalia Espenlaub, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Jillian Fedor, 17 digs; Audrey Spindle, 4 aces, 7 kills, 19 assists; Lamaria Estridge, 6 blocks; Maria Paul, 16 digs; Sydney Naill, 11 digs, 5 aces. JV: St. John’s won 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walkersville 5, Catoctin 2
Annabelle Batt was involved on four of the Lions’ five goals, recording one goal and three assists.
Kaylie Schwai and Samantha McDonough both had a goal and an assist. Jaden Van Note and Lauren Dealy were Walkersville’s other goal-scorers.
Lions keeper Emmy Clarkson had eight saves.
The Cougars (4-5) received goals from Emily Williams and Ava Thompson, and assists came from Payton Troxell and Taylor Smith.
Keeper Molly Parsons had 13 saves.
Middletown 1, Smithsburg 0
Emily Henry scored in the first half on an assist from Clara Hardison as the Knights prevailed.
Keepers Kristine Paza and RaeAna Kincaid combined for the shutout.
Middletown won the JV game 4-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Brunswick 3, Williamsport 0
Logan Malone scored two goals to lead the Railroaders.
Ricky Cicmanec added a goal, while Jackson Acker and Will Burton each had an assist.
Goalkeepers Finn McGannon and Murphy Nichols combined for the shutout, getting three saves each.
Brunswick won the JV game 5-0.
Middletown 5, Smithsburg 0
Michael Liebendorfer and Tyler Hollis each had two goals and one assist for the Knights (6-4-1).
Omar Aguilar added one goal, while Ashton Smith and Aaron Augustine added assists. Goalkeepers JC Schooler and Gary Wright shared the shutout.
Walkersville 10, Catoctin 0
Haven Thomas led the Lions’ onslaught with three goals and four assists.
James Mollet added two goals, while Sylas Eaton contributed a goal with two assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 6, Brunswick 0
Danalyn Damaska and Tori Hampton scored two goals apiece for the Titans.
Dillan Williams had one goal and two assists, while Erin Cao had one goal, and Maddie Cramer contributed two assists.
Oakdale 3, North Hagerstown 0
The Bears won behind goals from Justine Lamb, Hannah Clagett and Sam Gregorio
Assists came from Reagan Plate and Avery Plate.
Goalies Cara Robell (three saves) and Ali Schwartz (one) combined for the shutout.
Linganore 5, TJ 0
Shaelyn MacKay had two assists for the Lancers.
Linganore goal-scorers were Emily Bollhorst, Annabel Geisler, Carmen Wilhelm and Maeve Smarrick and Alexi Crosby.
Emma Watkins added an assist.
Patriots goalkeeper Cali Morgeon had 12 saves.
GOLF
Middletown 179, Walkersville 198
The Knights’ Steven Hartman was the medalist, shooting a 39 at Glade Valley Golf Club.
Noah Hofflinger shot a 41.
Oakdale 172, Brunswick 172, TJ 177
Elizabeth Tucci was the medalist with a 35 in a tightly contested tri-match.
Hank Adams paced the Railroaders with a 39.
TJ’s Garrett Twentey and Fred Tyeryar each shot a 42.
South Hagerstown 170, Frederick 237
Allison Ward paced the Cadets with a 54.
COLLEGE GOLF
Hood College’s Sam Driscoll was fourth overall to lead the Blazers men to a third-place finish at the Dutchmen Fall Invitational at Lebanon Country Club, hosted by Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.