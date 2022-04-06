GIRLS LACROSSE
St John’s Catholic Prep 17, Friends School 10.
The Vikings (5-2) received six goals and six draw controls from Addison Scanlon in the win.
St. John's goalie Juliana Workman had 18 saves. Kristina Hindle had two goals, three assists and four ground balls. Kaylee Storm added two goals, two assists and six draw controls.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary's 15, Wagner 4
The Mountaineers rolled behind Christina Haspert’s career-high eight points (four goals, four assists) to pick up their second NEC win this season.
Dani Donoghue tied her career-high points and goals with five goals and six points, while Alayna Pagnotta added three goals to increase her season total to 20.
Beanie Colson registered one goal, one assist, two ground balls, two caused turnovers, and five draw controls.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary's 7, Coppin State 1
The Mountaineers scored in each of the first four innings and used a solid pitching effort from five pitchers to cruise to victory at E.T. Straw Family Stadium.
Tyler Grodell led the Mount with three hits, while Tristan McAlister had a pair of hits and three stolen bases. Grodell, Brady Drawbaugh and Nick Fleming each doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.