BOYS BASKETBALL
Middletown 69, South Carroll 68
A floater at the buzzer by Jack Schmiel gave the Knights the victory after they rallied from a 22-point second-half deficit on Monday night.
Seth McDaniel had 14 points to lead Middletown. Matt Kelsey added 13 points, and Braedon Beard had 11.
Middletown won the JV game 38-34, led by Brit Poffenbarger’s 16 points.
Brunswick 55, Catoctin 53.
The Railroaders’ Jackson Dudley drove to the basket with 6 seconds left for the game-winning layup.
Ethan Genos had a team-high 18 points for Brunswick, followed by Garrett Bowie with 16 points and six assists. Ethan Houck added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Catoctin had three double-digit scorers in Ben Krauss (12 points), Logan Williams (11) and Colin Toms (11).
Brunswick won the JV game 66-34, led by Carson Eye (13 points).
Frederick 83, South Hagerstown 52
David Dorsey’s efficient night sent him to 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting as the Cadets rolled.
Dorsey added nine rebounds, while teammate Ahmad Parker scored 18 points. Elwyne Wordlaw had 11 points with seven assists. Gavin Legge grabbed seven boards.
Frederick won the JV game 50-45.
Walkersville 69, Boonsboro 38
The Lions jumped out to a 40-18 halftime lead and cruised to victory.
Walkersville (4-1) was led by Shaden Hansen, who poured in 20 points with three assists. Shey Awuwoloye contributed 13 points, while Kenyon Johnson added eight points and nine rebounds.
FCA 43, Arlington Baptist 31
Jonny Canning had 19 points and nine rebounds to help Frederick Christian Academy improve to 5-2.
Gabe Page had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Defenders. Cohen Wade had 12 points and four rebounds. Justus Wade had five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 57, Brunswick 24
Catoctin remained unbeaten (5-0), getting 15 points and seven rebounds from Brooke Williams.
Taylor Smith had 14 points and four assists. Kayden Glotfelty had 10 points and five assists. Peyton Davis had 10 rebounds, and Grace Williams had nine rebounds.
The Railroaders’ Gabby Stefanic scored 11 points. Ryley Backer grabbed eight rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 50-8. Kelsey Troxell had 13 points for the Cougars, and Alexandra Potter scored 12.
Linganore 64, Thomas Johnson 21
The Lancers improved to 5-0 behind Trysten Colburn’s 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Kayleigh Lake added 10 points. Trinity Lindblade added nine points. Maddie Porter led the team with seven boards.
Gabby Concepcion led the Patriots with seven points. Dakotah Bright-Brubaker had three blocks. Jasmine Hardy had five rebounds.
Linganore won the JV game. Leah Brown and Riley Kelly each had 12 points for the Patriots.
Walkersville 54, Boonsboro 48
Jill Silver led the Lions with 16 points and four steals as they won their third straight.
Abby Albertson recorded her third straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 26-21, led by Somto Ogwulu’s eight points.
WRESTLING
Urbana 72, Thomas Johnson 12
195—Urbana pin Lemus, 0:11; 220—Williams (U) pin Foo, 1:33; 285—Corso (U) pin Rodriguez, 0:57; 106—Courchaine (U) won by forfeit; 113—Helman (U) won by forfeit; 120—Rizak (U) pin Visokova, 1:11; 126—Bramati (T) won by forfeit; 132—Price (T) pin Blacklock, 2:57; 138—Kuhar (U) pin Riley, 5:01; 145—Furr (U) pin Domanico, 3:46; 152— Corso (U) pin Glasgow, 0:54; 160—Zhou (U) won by forfeit; 170—Kuhar (U) pin Adkins, 1:19; 182—Wageman (U) pin Shrader, 0:15.
Tuscarora 84, South Hagerstown 0
106—Flook (T) win by forfeit; 113—Flook (T) win by forfeit; 120—Cooper Cammarata (T) pin Reynolds, 0:37; 126—Wheeler (T) win by forfeit; 132—Burdette (T) win by forfeit; 138—Cruz (T) win by forfeit; 145—Anspach (T) pin Yo, 1:14; 152—Feeney (T) win by forfeit; 160—Burdette (T) pin Raynor, 3:09; 170—Sherman (T) pin Rivera, 1:27; 182—Miller (T) win by forfeit; 195—Przybocki (T) win by forfeit; 220—Murcia (T) win by forfeit; 285—Vargas (T) pin Tubouani, 0:31.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 137, Frederick 38
Multi-event winners: Urbana — Logan Curtis, Daniel Miner, Collin Gibson, Samuel Lee. Diving winner: Gabriel Silver, Urbana.
Girls
Urbana 122, Frederick 60
Multi-event winners: Urbana — Emily Thornett, Delaney Sargent, Erin Wang, Julia Fondersmith, Anya Smariga, Sophia Carliss. Diving winner: Georgia Kalinowski, Frederick.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 60, Hood 41
The Blazers dropped their first game in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.
Lele Wright led the Blazers with 14 points, adding four rebounds and three assists. Snoop Robinson recorded a career high in points with 11, while pulling down six rebounds.
Hood takes on Williams College at 11 a.m. Tuesday to conclude its trip.
