COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 12, St. Bonaventure 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 12, St. Bonaventure 5
Scott Seeker blasted three home runs as the Mountaineers led the entire way against the visiting Bonnies to take the series opener. It was the third straight game Seeker hit a homer, and the designated hitter leads the Mount (8-8) with five jacks.
One of those came in the Mount’s six-run seventh inning, a two-run shot that helped put St. Bonaventure away. Seeker also hit a pair of solo homers in the fifth and eighth, earlier adding a double to lead the Mountaineers with four hits.
David Stirpe and Brady Drawbaugh each had three-hit games, with Stirpe’s three-run homer capping the Mount’s big seventh inning.
Cooper Adams recorded his third win of the year after tossing seven innings of three-run ball. He struck out eight.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood (6-8) wrapped up its spring break tournament in Winter Haven, Florida, by splitting a pair of games. The Blazers beat Ripon 5-2 in game one and fell to New Paltz 7-3 in game two.
All the scoring in the first game came in the first two innings. Hood erased an early deficit with a two-run homer by Jocelyn Pfleiger. Then, Mallorie Hetzel’s RBI groundout put the Blazers in front, and in the second, Rachel Benden singled in two runs for the final margin.
Jordan Long (Middletown) pitched a complete game to record the win. She scattered seven hits and allowed only one earned run, retiring 15 of the final 19 batters she faced.
In game two, Rebecca Gottleib brought home Chloe Saunders (Middletown) with a sacrifice fly in the first, but New Paltz scored three runs in each of the opening two innings to get in front for good.
Alyssa Walters hit a two-run homer in the seventh to cut into the deficit, but that was all Hood could muster.
BASEBALL
Rockbridge 11, MSD 2
Rocco Bauer and Zion Ortiz each scored a run as the Orioles fell in their opener. Tyler Dees pitched 5 2-3 innings, striking out three and walking three.
