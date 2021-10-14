GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 1, Manchester Valley 0
Ella Sheridan scored the game’s only goal on an assist by Nina Connors as the host Titans improved to 12-0 in one of their closest results of the season on Thursday night.
Goalkeeper Mia Hill had the shutout in goal with eight saves.
TJ 4, Middletown 2
Chase Borntreger had a hand in all four TJ goals, scoring three and assisting the other.
Megali Lopez also scored for the host Patriots (4-5).
Morgan Bruns and Alayna Hu scored for the Knights, while Lanie Candelaria had an assist. Keeper Kristine Paza had seven saves.
Middletown won the JV game 7-0.
Oakdale 1, Century 1
The visiting Bears’ goal was scored by Caroline Atwill.
Keeper Cara Robell made eight saves.
Linganore 4, South Carroll 1
Mandy Hill scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Lancers, while Kerri Donohue had a goal and an assist.
Melanie Barger scored Linganore’s other goal, assisted by Vicky Garofolo. Erika Moore also had an assist.
Walkersville 4, Frederick 0
The visiting Lions (3-6-1) received a goal and an assist from Riley Russell in the win.
Kaylie Schwai, Martina Tsimba and Lauren Anderson added one goal apiece, while Morgan Marchesani had an assist.
Walkersville goalie Emmy Clarkson had seven saves in the shutout.
Walkersville won the JV game 3-0.
FSK 6, Catoctin 2
Taylor Smith scored both of the goals for the host Cougars (4-6). Molly Parsons made 16 saves for Catoctin.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 2, TJ 0
The host Knights (7-4-1) received goals by Gabe Kopelson and Ashton Smith. Assists came from Omar Aguilar and JC Schooler.
Schooler made three saves in goal for the shutout.
Tuscarora 5, Manchester Valley 1
Matt Jay tallied a pair of goals as the visiting Titans remained undefeated (10-0-1).
David Diaz and Oscar Valdez contributed a goal and an assist. Other Tuscarora goal-scorers were Kyle Lillis. Marvin Romero added an assist.
Goalies Aidan Ritta and Eric Wenger each had one save.
Manchester Valley won the JV game 2-1.
Walkersville 3, Frederick 1
The host Lions were led by Toby Ogwulu’s two goals.
Sylas Eaton scored Walkersville’s other goal. Haven Thomas had two assists, while James Mollett had one.
The JV game ended in a 1-1 tie.
FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 1, Walkersville 0
Linganore’s Carmen Wilhelm, assisted by Maeve Smarick, scored the game’s only goal with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lancers goalies Georgia Enos (six saves) and Zoe Theolagou (nine) combined for the shutout.
Host Walkersville dominated in corners, 10-3, and also outshot Linganore 11-4.
Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle had three saves.
Tuscarora 2, Catoctin 0
The Titans’ Tori Hampton and Erika Cao each had a goal and an assist.
Goalkeepers AJ Almeida (three saves), and Caroline McDonald (four) combined for the shutout.
Urbana 9, Brunswick 0
The Hawks were led in Wednesday’s win by Kacey Draves (two goals), Kaitlyn Mogar (two goals) and Kaitlyn McNerney (two assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-13, 25-11. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 9 kills, 1 dig; Ryan O’Neal, 4 kills, 5 aces, 18 assists, 2 blocks; Caitlyn Mitchell, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Gabby Barth, 8 digs, 1 kill, 1 aces. Oakdale record: 7-3. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Mt. Airy Christian 3, MSD 1
Scores: 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 35 kills, 3 assists, 13 digs; Jade Macedo, 34 assists, 17 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Alona Zfati, 9 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace;
Arabella Bielucke, 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace. MSD record: 16-5-2. JV: MSD won 2-0.
Middletown 3, TJ 0
Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 21 digs, 8 kills, 4 aces; Carlee Darden, 5 kills; Abby Murphy, 21 assists, 7 digs; Haydyn Wright, 7 digs.
Walkersville 3, Frederick 2
Scores: 18-25; 27- 25; 19-25; 25-22; 15-9. Walkersville leaders: Sydney Terrell 12 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Kyle Mohr 7 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Grace Rohrer 5 kills; Victoria Bessacque 5 kills; Laila Lee 3 kills; Piper Berkey 18 assists, 3 aces; Mackenzie Brenton 11 assists, 5 digs.
GOLF
Catoctin 172, Urbana 176
The Hawks’ Bach Ngo was the medalist with a 40.
The victorious Cougars were paced by Ryan Burke (41) and Bryont Green (42).
MEN’S SOCCER
Saint Francis U 1, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Mount goalkeeper Adam Siviter denied four Red Flash shots.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gallaudet 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-15, 25-22. Hood leaders: Carrington Ray, six kills; Casey Chamberlain, 9 assists; Robyn Reus, 12 digs; Samantha Baker, 11 digs; Alena Roskowinski, 10 digs.
