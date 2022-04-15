Boys Lacrosse
Walkersville 19, Boonsboro 4
Blake Shoemaker finished with six goals and an assist, Ethan Guillott had five goals and three assists and Paul Garza added two goals and three assists for the Lions on Friday night.
Goalkeeper Wil Muncy made seven saves for Walkersville.
College Baseball
FCC sweeps Garrett College
The Cougars routed Garrett College in a doubleheader. The final scores were 21-7 in Game 1 and 26-1 in Game 2.
The Cougars improved to 27-5 with the victory, including a 15-4 mark in MD JUCO games.
Justin Acal hit three home runs over the course of the two games, including a grand slam. David Antone also had a grand slam for FCC, which registered its two highest run totals of the season.
Hood drops 2
The Blazers dropped a doubleheader at Alvernia University, losing 7-2 and 4-3 in 11 innings.
