BOYS LACROSSE
Key School 12, St John’s Catholic Prep 4
Max Piraino paced the Vikings with three goals. JD Nett added a goal and 15 face-off wins. Keller Neuman had two assists, while Tyler Grove made 12 saves.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Mount freshmen Adriana Barney and Riya Mathur were picked to the All-NEC second team for doubles while Shirley Liang nabs the All-NEC Rookie Team.
Barney and Mathur, as a pair, picked up five wins throughout the season. The duo had a 5-3 record over the season with a 62.5 win percentage. They went 3-2 in conference play and ranked ninth in win percentage at the No. 2 doubles flight with 60 percent.
Liang had a solid rookie season picking up five wins in singles and five wins in doubles over the season.
