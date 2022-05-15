TRACK AND FIELD
St. Johns Catholic Prep’s girls team won the IAAM B Conference championship, placing first out of 12 teams for the first championship win in program history.
The Vikings finished with 124 points, 26.5 more than second-place John Carroll.
St. John’s got first-place finishes from Rebekkah Vandegrift (long jump) and Kailey Nicholas (triple jump).
Other top three finishes for the Vikings were: the 4x100 relay team of Danielle Peterson, Lily Bandy, Leah Knight and Briana Russell (second); the 4x200 relay team of Peterson, Bandy, Nicholas and Knight (third); Lily Bandy (second in 200 dash); Makayla Ferrell (third in pole vault and triple jump); Kate Mackin (second in discus); Miranda Cincotta (second in 800 and 1,600 runs); Vandegrift (third in 100 hurdles); and Nicholas (third in long jump).
Bandy led the Vikings in scoring, accounting for 27 Points. Vandegrift and Nicholas have made the All IAAM B Conference Team, with more to be announced.
St. John’s boys placed eighth out of 10 teams in the MIAA meet.
Roman Arensmeyer was the Vikings’ highest overall scorer, contributing nine of the team’s 17 points.
BASEBALL
Class 3A West Region I semifinals
Tuscarora 4, Linganore 1
The Titans advanced to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Class 3A West Section I regional final against Thomas Johnson behind another stellar pitching performance from Ryan DeSanto.
DeSanto pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out 11.
Tuscarora was able to get to Linganore ace Ben Moore, who allowed four runs on four hits and walked four. Moore struck out seven over his five innings of work.
Alex Angelidis had a clutch two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning for Tuscarora.
Kade Linton tripled and scored on a passed ball in the second, and Kyle Sanger walked and scored on a passed ball in the fifth for the Titans.
For Linganore, Ben Moore doubled and scored on Adam Rein’s double in the top of the third inning.
Thomas Johnson 8, South Hagerstown 5
AJ Allen, Danny Orr and Ben Pearch each had two hits for the Patriots (17-5), who advanced to Tuesday’s regional championship game at Tuscarora.
Oqtevious Drummond added a double, and Luke Chappell pitched six innings to earn the win for TJ.
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Walkersville 10, Poolesville 0
Adam Dellamura pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 10 to lead third-seeded Walkersville past the second-seeded Falcons and into Tuesday’s Class 2A West Section II regional final.
The Lions finished the game with 10 hits. Andrew McElwain had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Bradley Morhiser and Peyton Isemann both had two hits, and Jack Edwards added a double.
Walkersville will travel to face top-seeded Glenelg in Tuesday’s regional final.
Class 1A West Region II semifinals
Catoctin 8, Brunswick 4
The Railroaders rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Cougars held on.
Catoctin will host Clear Spring in Tuesday’s regional championship game.
Joey McMannis pitched five innings for the win, striking out nine and giving up one run. Logan Malachowski got the save.
Eight different Cougars had hits. McMannis and Logan Simanski had multiple hits. Dalton Williams, Jacob Bell, Dylan Nicholson and McMannis all had doubles.
Class 4A West Region II
Urbana 7, Quince Orchard 1
No information was provided. The Hawks will host Northwest in Tuesday's regional final.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LIU 8, MSM 3
Mount St. Mary’s saw its 2022 campaign come to a close Saturday, as LIU built on its 2-0 lead following resumption of play in the Northeast Conference Elimination Game to earn a victory over the Mountaineers.
With a final record of 26-22, Mount St. Mary’s finishes the season with their best win percentage since the 2006 season.
The Mount’s Mariah Godde smacked a two-run shot over the left field wall in the bottom of the seventh.
