GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 1, Walkersville 0
Madison Slater scored 26 minutes into the second half for the game’s lone goal on Tuesday night. Ella Sheridan provided the assist.
Mia Hill made two saves for the visiting Titans (5-1).
Emmy Clarkson made 10 saves for the Lions (3-3).
Brunswick 2, Frederick 0
Ryley Backer score a goal on a penalty kick and added an assist for the Roaders.
Atiya Jackson had Brunswick’s other goal. Keeper Madison Shaffer had two saves in the shutout.
Brunswick won the JV game 5-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Walkersville 2, Tuscarora 0
Toby Ogwulu had a goal and an assist asa the Lions prevailed.
Eyob Gaffigan scored Walkersville’s other goal, while Josh McGraw added an assist.
Keeper Nick Reiser got the shutout with 10 saves, including on a last-minute penalty kick.
Frederick 2, Brunswick 0
Mario Majalca scored the visiting Cadets’ first goal off a rebound of his own penalty kick.
Jahiem Jamison scored Frederick’s other goal on an assist from Eddie Barbosa.
Keeper Andrew Layman six saves for Frederick (3-3).
The Cadets won the JV game 6-2
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-11, 25-22. Catoctin leaders: Chayney Barnhart, kills 9, 8 digs, 4 aces; Paige Romeril, 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 8 digs, 4 aces; Paige Smith, 11 assists; Lily Gadra 18 assists. TJ leaders: Saige Cochran, 11 kills, 10 digs; Dena Rovito, 10 digs; Regan Warsing, 10 kills.
Linganore 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-15, 25-21. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 11 kills, 13 digs, 1 block; Julia Gladhill, 7 kills, 1 block; Piper Shields, 4 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Amanda Cook, 22 assists; Ashly Ratti, 5 assists, Madeline Williamson, 2 aces; Grace Coccagna, 12 digs. Middletown leaders: Haydyn Wright, 6 kills, 10 digs; Abby Murphy, 21 assists, 10 digs; Jordan Pryor, 8 kills, 22 digs; Tess Riland, 7 kills. Linganore record: 4-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Middletown 2, TJ 0
Josie Boniface scored the host Knights’ first goal, while Gabby Coleman added one on a corner at the end of the third quarter.
Goalie Clara Stamper made four saves for Middletown (3-2).
GOLF
Walkersville 196, Catoctin 227
Walkersville’s Jacob Montgomery was the medalist with a 38 at Glade Valley Golf Club.
Catoctin’s Ryan Burke shot a 55.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 5-12, Dundalk 6-1
In FCC’s second-game victory, the Cougars’ Brodey Neveker, Wyatt Miles, Lane Gay and Brendan Long each had two hits, with Neveker hitting a home run.
Nicco German, Michigan Daub, Tyler Perry and Gay each drove in a pair of runs.
Max Proctor went all five innings, allowing just three hits for the win.
Dundalk won the first game on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
Justin Acal had two hits for FCC (4-2) in the loss.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 1, Wagner 0
Hannah Cooksey provided the only goal of the game to lead the Mount (3-3 overall, 2-3 NEC) at Waldron Family Stadium.
Freshman keeper Arden Lembryk made six saves for the shutout.
The Mountaineers struck for the only goal of the game in the 28th minute when Cooksey fired a left-footed shot into the lower left-hand corner of the goal. Kalli Bell picked up the assist on the play, feeding Cooksey near the top of the penalty box.
