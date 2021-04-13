VOLLEYBALL
Tuscarora 3, TJ 0
The Titans’ Julia Slivka broke Tuscarora’s school record for career kills on Tuesday, tallying nine against the Patriots to finish the night with 658. The Titans’ previous mark was held by Maddie Roat (655).
Scores: 25-11, 25-6, 25-16. Tuscarora leaders: Julia Slivka, 9 kills, 9 digs, 7 aces; Katie Paredes, 16 assists, 2 aces; Anjoli O’Brien, 7 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Tiffany Shell, 7 digs, 6 kills, 1 block; Justine Winkler, 13 assists, 5 digs.
Linganore 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-11, 25-11. Linganore leaders: Piper Shields, 6 kills; Audrey Kilgore 4 kills, 6 digs; Valerie McNeill, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Amanda Cook 11 assists; Ashly Ratti 5 assists, 5 digs; Julia Gladhill 7 aces, 18 digs; Grace Coccagna 3 aces; Delaney Ridgell, 1 block. Linganore record: 5-4.
Walkersville 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Middletown leaders: Kate Stevenson, 5 blocks, 3 kills; Selma Depaz, 22 digs; Caroline Ranneberger, 13 digs.
Oakdale 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-4, 25-13. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 11 kills, 2 blocks;
Rosie Carlson, 7 kills, 4 aces; Gabby Barth, 12 digs, 6 aces; Jenna Harding, 13 assists, 5 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 11 assists, 2 kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 4, Brunswick 0
Ethan Simpson scored two goals as the Bears improved to 6-3.
Jack Stoffer and Cristian Topovich added goals. Oakdale assists came from Zachary Kocan, Jonathon Fuentes and Dylan Miller.
Miller, the keeper, made one save in the shutout.
Oakdale won the JV game 1-0.
Middletown 6, Walkersville 1
Michael Liebendorfer, Ian Straits, Tyler Hollis (penalty kick), Ashton Smith, Ethan Fontenot (penalty kick) and Matthew Bedri scored goals for the Knights.
Straits, Hollis, Adam Daniels and Wyatt Tribett had assists.
Middletown goalkeeper JC Schooler made four saves..
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 2, TJ 0
Nina Connors and Skylar Andrews scored goals for the Titans (8-1).
Madison Slater had two assists, while goalkeeper Mia Hill made seven saves in the shutout.
Tuscarora is set to face Brunswick on Thursday in the CMC championship game.
Brunswick 4 Oakdale 2
The Railroaders’ Atiya Jackson scored two goals.
Hannah Estep added a goal, while Ryley Backer had a goal and two assist.
Oakdale’s goals were scored by Marin McDonald and Reagan Plate.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 18, Goretti 3
Max Piraino enjoyed a 10-point day, scoring six goals with four assists as the Vikings rolled.
Other St. John’s scorers were Griffin Sheridan (four goals), Keller Neuman (three goals, one assist), John Nett (two goals, two assists), Brody Kavanagh (two goals, one assist), Alex Piranio (one goal). Nett also had 17 face-off wins.
Goalie Tyler Grove made 12 saves.
SOFTBALL
St. Paul’s 13, St. John’s Catholic Prep 8
The Vikings were led on offense by Kaitlin Murphy, who had three hits, including a double and home run.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Girls
Middletown 27, Brunswick 29
The Knights’ Erin McQuitty won Saturday’s race in a time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds.
Middletown’s Campbell Caldwell was second (20:56), followed by Brunswick’s Reiley Teague (21:08).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
St. Francis U 5-4, Mount St. Mary’s 0-3
A late rally came up short as the Mount St. Mary’s softball team lost both ends of a Northeast Conference doubleheader to visiting Saint Francis U at the Mount’s Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
Tori Bowles paced the Mount with three hits in the twinbill, while Elizabeth King tossed five innings of one-hit relief.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central Connecticut 4, Mount St. Mary’s 1
Mount St. Mary’s battled league-leading Central Connecticut tough before yielding three goals over the final 10 minutes.
Elizabeth Rockhill scored the Mount’s goal while Maggie Barron made a season-high 17 saves. The Mount finishes the season 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the Northeast Conference.
Howard CC 4, FCC 0
The Cougars are 0-1.
MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 3, Howard 1
The Cougars won their opener.
