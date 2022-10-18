BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 4, Frederick 0
The Knights (10-3) got two goals apiece from Ashton Smith and Cullen Duggan, one of which came on a penalty kick.
Adam Daniels, Peyton Hollis and Ryan Stuart had assists. Goalkeeper JC Schooler made one save for the shutout.
Walkersville 1, Thomas Johnson 1
Ty Andrews scored the Lions’ goal on an assist from James Stier.
Casey Cutshall had 10 saves for the Lions.
No TJ information was provided.
The JV game also ended in a 1-1 tie.
Tuscarora 3, Oakdale 0
Erick Rodriguez notched a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Titans past the Bears.
Tony Lombardi and Nick Stevenson also scored for Tuscarora, while Jake Bender had an assist. Aidan Ritta made two saves and registered the shutout.
No Oakdale information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 2, Linganore 2
The Railroaders tied their second straight match, receiving goals from Layke Jensen and Ryley Jensen.
Atiya Jackson assisted on both goals.
Linganore’s goals were scored by Ava Taylor and Kylie Hoiberg.
St. Maria Goretti 5, Catoctin 4
Elliana Mucker scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in the loss.
Olivia Baker and Payton Troxell each had one goal, while Kiernan Myles had an assist.
Middletown 1, Frederick 0
Middletown’s Alayna Hu scored the game’s only goal in the first half on an assist from Lauren Camerote.
Makaiya Skaggs and Kristine Paza combined for the shutout in goal for the Knights (4-7).
VOLLEYBALL
TJ 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 28-26, 25-18, 12-25, 25-21. TJ leaders: Ellen Vu, 32 assists, 20 digs, 7 aces; Jordan Gugliuzza, 39 digs; Anna Feuer, 19 kills, 2 blocks; Nyasia Maddox, 6 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Reagan Warsing, 6 kills, 1 block; Brynn Cochran, 3 aces; Elena Feuer, 5 blocks. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann, 12 digs; Anna Swann, 14 digs, 6 assists; Natalie Hafler, 15 digs; Olivia Manos, 7 digs, 17 assists; Laila Harris, 6 kills; Victoria Bessacque, 8 kills, 4 blocks.
Tuscarora 3, Oakdale 1
Scores: 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 13 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces; Colleen Catania, 34 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces; Christina Lockett, 6 kills, 3 aces; Mia Bernota, 5 kills, 1 block; Kyra Brockett, 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Emma Taylor, 5 kills; Regan Byrd, 15 digs, 2 aces. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 12 kills, 7 aces, 6 digs; Ryan O'Neal, 28 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Zoe Vance, 21 digs, 1 ace; Sabrina Stadelman, 5 kills.
Urbana 3, S. Hagerstown 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-19, 25-22. Urbana leaders: Claire Thompson, 10 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs; Sofia Rodriguez, 7 kills, 20 assists, 3 aces; Charis Burge, 6 kills, 9 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs; Julia Gustafson, 12 digs, 2 aces. Urbana record: 9-1. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
St. John’s 3, McDonogh 2
Scores: 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-7. St. John’s leaders: Jill Fedor, 22 digs; Sydney Naill, 11 kills, 17 digs; Kate DelGrippo, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Kylie Kirk, 9 digs; Katie Russell, 21 assists; Sydney Terrell, 22 assists; Kalia Espenlaub, 7 aces, 21 kills. JV: McDonogh won 2-0.
New Life 3, Faith Academy 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-12, 25-16. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 16 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Minnie Ricketts, 27 assists, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Sofie Krasta, 13 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Mason Wilson, 15 digs, Savannah Stambaugh, 6 digs. New Life record: 19-3.
MIAC Quarterfinals
Greater Grace 3, MSD 2
Scores: 28-26, 14-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 14 kills, 19 assists, 9 digs, 9 aces; Olivia Clinger, 8 kills, 2 solo blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs, 8 aces; Zoe Austin, 10 assists, 5 digs; Arabella Bielucke, 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Sigridura Junc, 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Bella Finkle, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs, 1 ace.
Linganore 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-14, 25-7. Linganore leaders: Kelsie Duda, 11 kills, 6 digs; Meg Hummel, 6 kills; Loghan Day, 4 aces; Ashly Ratti, 9 digs, 2 aces.
Saint James 3, Catoctin 2
Scores: 25-20, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 17 kills, 25 digs; Abby Bowley, 11 kills, 3 blocks; Abby May, 8 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces; Abby Moreland, 8 kills, 16 digs; Michaela Windisch, 28 assists; Maddie Binnix, 16 assists, 4 aces.
Middletown 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-20, 26-24. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 10 kills, 10 digs; Carlee Darden, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Angela Gilbart, 4 kills; Jessi Prescott, 11 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 1, Catoctin 0
The Lancers’ prevailed on a third-quarter goal from Jordan Zimmerman, who was assisted by Peyton MacAnanny, in Monday’s game.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Set to embark on their inaugural foray in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are in similar positions in the league’s preseason coaches’ polls, which were released Tuesday.
The Mount men are ranked 10th out of 11 teams, while the women are ranked eighth out of 11.
The men’s coaches poll is: 1. Iona; 2. Manhattan; 3. Rider; 4. Quinnipiac; 5. Fairfield; 6. Siena; 7. Marist; 8t. Niagara; 8t. Saint Peter’s; 10. Mount St. Mary’s; 11. Canisius.
The women’s coaches poll is: 1.Quinnipiac; 2. Manhattan; 3. Niagara; 4. Fairfield; 5. Iona; 6t. Marist; 6t. Rider; 8. Mount St. Mary’s; 9t. Canisius; 9t. Siena; 11. Saint Peter’s.
Mount men’s senior guard Jalen Benjamin made the Preseason All-MAAC Third Team, as did MSM guard Michaela Harrison on the women’s side.
Manhattan’s Jose Perez was voted the men’s preseason player of the year; Manhattan’s Dee Dee Davis took the women’s honor.
The Mountaineers’ basketball seasons both begin on Nov. 7.
