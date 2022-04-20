GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s 15, Park 14, OT
The Vikings’ Addison Scanlon scored in overtime in a game that featured lockdown defense by freshmen Gianna Lowery and Alex Koepsell as St. John’s prevailed in a back-and-forth affair against the defending IAAM B Conference champion on Wednesday.
The host Vikings led for most of the game until Park rallied to tie it with less than a minute to go in regulation before Scanlon’s heroics.
It was St. John’s first win against Park in the fourth meeting between the teams over the past two years.
Scanlon contributed seven goals with an assist and six draw controls for St. John’s (6-3). Kaylee Storm added two goals, one assist and five draw controls.
BASEBALL
Tuscarora 9, Oakdale 1
Kade Linton drove in five runs with two hits for the Titans (6-3) in the victory. One of his hits was a double.
Luke Marunyncz had two hits and two runs scored, while Ryan DeSanto drove in a pair of runs. Dom Gomez and Kyle Sanger each scored three runs.
Drew DeSanto was the winning pitcher, going six innings, allowing two hits and an earned run with seven strikeouts.
The Bears’ Cole Swinimer had an RBI double.
Urbana 17, N. Hagerstown 3
The Hawks’ Keegan Johnson dominated the Hubs in all areas.
He had five hits, including a grand slam and triple, while driving in seven runs. On the mound, he went the distance, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Brendan Yagesh added three hits, including a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored. Eli DeRossi-Cytron had three hits. Connor Roussel had two hits. Andrew Purcell drove in a pair, while Riley Smith doubled and scored four times.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 1, Boonsboro 0
Caroline Hinkelman hurled a shutout with six strikeouts, allowing five hits with a walk.
With Hinkelman dealing, the Lions made Madison Lepeonka’s fourth-inning solo home run stand up for the victory. She had two hits.
Urbana 14, N. Hagerstown 2
The Hawks’ Delainey Quartucci allowed two runs on four hits in a complete-game effort, also blasting a three-run homer among two hits in the win.
Charlotte Wilson, Maggie Hummer, Carleigh Magers and Cici Bullock also had two hits, with both of Hummer’s being doubles. Lily Woodham and Delaney Reefe each had a double.
Clear Spring 14, Brunswick 0
The Railroaders’ Carley Bruchey went 3-for-3 with a stolen base.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Smarick def. Payne, 6-0, 6-0; Morris def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Vlha/Hester def. Sullivan/Horning, 6-1, 6-2; Joyal/Weigand def. Machhour/Glass, 6-0, 6-0; Jatla/Gandham won by forfeit.
Girls
Urbana 5, N. Hagerstown 0
Singles: Croghan def. Weaver, 6-0, 6-1; Rawal def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Finn/Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Patel/Alexander def. Galvan/Knight, 6-3, 6-2; LeGuellec/Nandanavanam def. Gasaway/Hobbs, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-1.
Catoctin 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Law-Knotts (C) def. Baker, 7-5, 6-2; Wetrogan (L) def. Evans, 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Andrew/Williams (C) def. Worley/Ibarra 6-2, 4-6, (10-3); Webb/Pugh (L) def. Glass/Mucker, 6-3, 6-4; Troxell/Perhach (C) def. Dhanireddy/Mandava, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stevenson 10, Hood 9
Alex Jenkins led Hood with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Stephen Sommer scored three times. James DeProspero had a triple and two RBIs. Matt Schopf drove in two runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 2-2, Saint Francis 1-5
In the opening-game win for the Mount, Brianna Manni drove in both runs while Amanda Berkley tossed a complete-game four-hitter to pace the Mount to a 2-1 victory. Vanessa Martin had a double.
In the second game, Martin and Kaia Bonshock each had two hits.
Saint Francis stays on top of the NEC standings with a 12-2 league mark while the Mount remains in second at 13-4.
