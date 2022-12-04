Hood College’s Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) scored with 25.1 second left to give the Blazers their first lead since the game’s opening minutes for an 83-81 win at Albright in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action Saturday in Reading, Pennsylvania.

After Hood’s defense began to take over, the Lions led 81-80 when the Blazers inbounded the ball after a turnover with 34.6 seconds left. Strickland went end-to-end and split a pair of defenders in the paint for the go-ahead layup, just his second field goal of the day.

