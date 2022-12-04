Hood College’s Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) scored with 25.1 second left to give the Blazers their first lead since the game’s opening minutes for an 83-81 win at Albright in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action Saturday in Reading, Pennsylvania.
After Hood’s defense began to take over, the Lions led 81-80 when the Blazers inbounded the ball after a turnover with 34.6 seconds left. Strickland went end-to-end and split a pair of defenders in the paint for the go-ahead layup, just his second field goal of the day.
At the other end, the Blazers needed one more stand from their defense and got it. Ryan Hollwedel rejected Robert Mangrum on the baseline with 12 seconds on the clock. Soren Almquist then blocked an attempt by Guerrero of the inbounds play.
Christopher Smalls was fouled and hit a free throw before a last second shot by Markus Bradley-Lowry was off the mark.
Smalls led Hood with 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting, hitting both of his 3-point attempts. The graduate student scored 14 points in the second half as the Blazers came from behind.
Ryan Hollwedel scored 17 points, going 6-for-7, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Jack Fricka and Strickland finished with 10 points apiece. Fricka shot 4-of-7 and Strickland grabbed a team-best six rebounds. Garrison Linton (Oakdale) dished out five assists.
Hood trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half and still faced a 10-point deficit when a 10-2 run pulled the Blazers within 74-72.
Albright inched its lead back to five points when Jordan Guerrero hit a pair of free throws to make it 81-76 with 3:08 left.
Hood’s defense took over from there, holding Albright to 0-for-7 down the stretch.
Prior to Strickland’s game-winner, Hood had not led since holding a 5-2 advantage with 17:38 left in the first half. After that, the Lions took control with an 18-5 run, including eight points from reserve Jeremiah Stanton, to take a 20-10 lead with 11:20 to play in the period.
The Lions led 42-36 at halftime.
After allowing Albright to shoot 50 percent in the first half, Hood held the Lions to 39 percent in the second. The Blazers shot 48 percent in the game, while Albright ended the day at 44.
Hood went 10-for-21 from 3-point range (48 percent) and held the Lions to 4-of-16 in the second half as they finished at 39 percent.
The Blazers overcame a 44-27 rebounding deficit by turning 23 Albright turnovers into 35 points. Hood turned the ball over only 13 times, compared to 23 by the Lions.
Hood improved to 5-3 and 2-0 in the MAC Commonwealth with the win, while Albright dipped to 3-4 and 1-1.
The Blazers host Eastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a rematch of last season’s conference championship game.
FCC 62, Anne Arundel CC 59
Cougars freshman forward Malik Witherspoon (Tuscarora) finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in the Cougars’ second win at home.
Freshman guard Justin Morrisey (Frederick Christian Academy) added 13 points with five rebounds and four blocks. Treshawn Warren finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for FCC.
The Blazers went cold in the fourth period to drop its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth road matchup.
Marlise Newson recorded a team-high 14 points, while pulling down four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Lele Wright had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kayla Watkins-Harvey pulled down 10 rebounds. Tiffany Manning added eight points and nine rebounds.
Faith Christian 54, Frederick Warriors 46
The Warriors’ Evan Schwarz scored 15 points with three steals, Zeke McGovern scored nine points and had four steals. They are 0-4.
Maryland School for the Deaf’s Baen Summerlin (285) and Rudwin Calderon-Amaya (106) each placed second in their weight class as the Orioles placed 11th at the Admiral Holloway tournament.
