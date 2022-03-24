GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 10, Frederick 7
Delaney Stup had four goals and one assist to help the Titans get their first win of the season on Thursday.
Alyssa Hartis had three goals and two assists for Tuscarora (1-1), while Natalie Lepkowski, Ashley Elliott, AJ Almeida and Tori Hampton each had one goal. Goalies Brianna Amick (three saves) and Samantha Miller (one save) both contributed to the win.
Nicole Sibold and Loghan Lennox each had two goals for the Cadets (0-2), while Cedar Shapiro, Juliana Brawner and Abigail Effland each had one goal. Shapiro had two assists. Goalkeeper Emily Martinez made five saves for Frederick.
Tuscarora won the JV game 9-3.
Linganore 20, North Hagerstown 5
Leah Colletti had three goals and two assists, while Reese Wallich, Savannah Donahue, Leah Doy, Olivia Pickett and Emily Cohen all added two goals for the Lancers.
On Wednesday, the Lancers fell to South Carroll 9-8.
Down two players, the Lancers stopped two shots before the Cavaliers scored the game-winner with seven seconds left on Tuesday.
Doy had four goals for the Lancers, while Coletti and Wallich each had two goals and one assist. Payton Boteler (16 Saves) and Georgia Enos (two saves) split time at goalie.
Middletown 26, Catoctin 3
The Knights rolled past the Cougars.
No Middletown information was provided.
Rebekah Zentz scored two goals for Catoctin, while Laney Kelly scored the other. Lauren Kelly had two assists. Phoenix Moore made eight saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 22, North Hagerstown 0
Sean Mullineaux scored six goals, Cole Stansbury had three goals and four assists, and Marco LaRocco added three goals and an assist to lead the Lancers’ shutout.
Eli Etzler had 23 face-off wins for Linganore.
Walkersville 10, Francis Scott Key 4
Ethan Guillott scored five goals, Paul Garza added four and goalkeeper Wil Muncy made 14 saves to lead the Lions to the victory.
BASEBALL
Brunswick 2, Clear Spring 0
The Railroaders’ Oliver Ellison tossed a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as they improved to 2-0.
Tony Ricks Jr. provided all of the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning.
SOFTBALL
Mercersburg Academy 16, MSD 1
Truly Austin doubled for the Orioles (0-2).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood drops doubleheader opener
Three different players homered in the doubleheader for the Blazers, but they fell at Eastern Mennonite 9-8 in nine innings before Game 2 was called after seven with the score tied at 5-5.
Rebecca Gottleib, Jocelyn Pfleiger and Alyssa Walters each hit a home run. Gottleib went 4-for-9 between the two games, including a three-hit second game. She drove in four, including her three-run shot in the nightcap. Pfleiger also doubled and had three RBIs on the day. Walters scored three times and drove in two.
