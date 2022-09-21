GOLF
Brunswick 145, Thomas Johnson 160
The Railroaders shot a school record-low score at Clustered Spires, while the Patriots shot a season-low score.
Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam was the low medalist, recording a 2-under 34. Hank Adams and Luke Adams each shot a 36 for the Railroaders.
TJ’s Carter Smith also shot a 36, and Garrett Twentey carded a 37.
Urbana 164, Oakdale 177
The Hawks beat the Bears at Holly Hills Country Club. Urbana’s Minh Le was the low medalist, shooting an even-par 36.
Oakdale’s Will Scott carded a 38.
Catoctin 180, Linganore 183
The Cougars beat the Lancers at Gettysburg National Golf Club. Catoctin was led by low medalist Jordan Moore, who shot a 40.
Linganore was led by Todd Johnson, who carded a 43.
FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 3, Middletown 1
The Hawks’ Amanda Talbott scored two goals, while Helena Ortiz added a goal with two assists in the win.
Urbana goalkeeper Mackenzie Steinheimer made one save.
Knights goalie Clara Stamper recorded nine saves.
The JV game ended in a scoreless tie.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep 3, Annapolis Area Christian 0
Scores: 25-22, 27-25, 25-9. SJCP leaders: Sydney Terrell, 24 assists; Sydney Naill, 17 digs, 7 kills; Jill Fedor, 16 digs; Kalia Epsenlaub, 14 kills, 3 aces; Kate DelGrippo, 2 blocks.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hood 2, Marymount 0
Priya Nair and Alli House scored in the second half to lift the Blazers past the Saints on the road.
Despite Hood’s big shot advantage, the Blazers (2-2-2) didn’t find the net until a wide-open Nair scored in the 63rd minute. House then scored on a penalty kick six minutes later. Caroline Roberts added an assist, her third consecutive match with a point.
Keeper Brenna Ellenberger secured her third shutout of the season for Hood.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lebanon Valley 3, Hood 0
Scores: 16-25, 18-25, 21-25. Hood leaders: Jackie Malitzki, 21 assists; MacKenzi Wright, 10 digs; Caitlin Ambruster, 9 kills; Olivia Todd, 9 kills.
