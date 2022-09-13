FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 2, Oakdale 0
The Lancers improved to 2-0 with goalkeeper Zoe Theologou making seven saves in the shutout on Tuesday.
Linganore’s goals came from Reese Wallich and Marley Hart.
South Carroll 3, Walkersville 1
The Lions’ lone goal came off a corner by Rylie Sheets, who deflected a shot in with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Mia Ogg had the assist.
Goalie Alia Winterle had 12 saves. Bella Word and Chloe Gaines each had a defensive save.
Catoctin 2, St. James 1
The Cougars prevailed on goals from Morgan Ridenour and Jazmyne Howard.
Grace Williams and Raegan Miller each had an assist for Catoctin. Goalie Natalie Hoyt had four saves.
Winters Mill 5, Thomas Johnson 0
TJ (0-2) goalie Cali Moregon had eight saves in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Urbana 1, Churchill 0
The Hawks’ Parks Tolton scored a golden goal as Urbana improved to 4-0.
Goalkeeper Bryan Rios made two saves in the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 0
The Titans’ Nina Connors and Ella Sheridan each tallied two goals and an assist in the shutout.
Their other goal was scored by Hailey Lane. Lily Duong, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar and Hailey Beaufort each had an assist. Goalkeeper Laney Barton had three saves.
Brunswick 5, Liberty 2
Ryley Backer notched a hat trick along with an assist in the Railroaders’ win.
Jacie Powell added a goal and an assist, while Layke Jensen had Brunswick’s other goal.
Addy Fritz and Chloe Callahan each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Sherwood 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-14, 25-20. Urbana leaders: Logan Burge, 7 kills and 4 blocks; Charis Burge, 6 kills, 6 assists, 2 blocks; Sofia Rodriguez, 14 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Julia Gustafson, 15 digs and 2 aces. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
MSD 3, Perry Hall Christian 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-17, 25-15. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 5 kills, 12 assists, 1 dig, 3 aces; Olivia Clinger, 7 kills and 8 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 6 kills, 4 aces; Jaiden Moses, 3 aces. MSD record: 7-3-1.
Tuscarora 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20. Tuscarora leaders: Emma Taylor, 9 kills; Christina Lockett, 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kinsley Taylor, 9 kills, 2 aces, 17 digs; Regan Byrd, 9 aces, 14 digs; Colleen Catania, 7 aces; Jaida Connoly, 20 assists.
Calvary Christian 3, New Life 2
Scores: 15-25, 25-13, 27-25, 13-25, 15-13. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 31 kills, 21 digs, 6 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 34 assists, 12 digs; Sofie Krasta, 8 kills, 13 digs; Mason Wilson, 20 digs; Savannah Stambaugh, 22 digs; Jazmine de la Barra, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Eva Turner, 4 blocks. New Life record: 5-2.
GOLF
Tuscarora 178, Middletown 183, North Hagerstown 214
The Titans won a tri-meet at Worthington Manor Golf Club.
Tuscarora’s Brody Taylor was the medalist, shooting a 41. Hayden Taylor carded a 43 for the Titans.
Ville Schoenborg led the Knights, also shooting a 43.
Thomas Johnson 170, S. Hagerstown 177
The Patriots’ Carter Smith was the medalist with a 39, followed by Chris Apperson (43) at the Greens at Hamilton Run.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 1, UMBC 0
Karamo Bah provided the offense while Ethan Russell stood tall in goal as the Mountaineers prevailed at Waldron Family Stadium.
Russell made 11 saves, including one on a second-half penalty kick, to help the Mountaineers (4-2) win their third game in a row to improve.
Jesus Salazar had the assist on Bah’s second-half goal.
