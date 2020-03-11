COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 11-11, Lancaster Bible 0-4
Three Hood pitchers combined on a seven-inning no-hitter to win the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The no-hitter was the first in program history since Hood started baseball in 2015.
Jordan Patterson pitched the first five innings and struck out five for the win. Kevin Nelson and David Dinges each threw hitless frames in relief to finish the job.
Hood ran its home run streak to four straight games. Andrew Wenner hit a home run in the opener before Dylan Beck went deep in the second game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Meredith 10, Hood 0
Rhodes 2, Hood 1
Caitlin Gosline and Bridget Smith each had two hits against Rhodes for Hood during its southern spring trip.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 18, Centenary 3
Cody Upman had five goals and three assists for Hood at Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bentley LeBarron had a hat trick with two assists. Jackson Hand had three goals with an assist. Gavin Combe had two goals and two assists.
Kyle Morgenroth, Trenton Lazorchak, Jesse Myers, Sebastien Seymour and Jacob Smidt combined for three saves for the Blazers.
Johns Hopkins 13, MSM 12 (OT)
The Mountaineers (3-5) saw a 12-8 lead with under five minutes to play disappear as Johns Hopkins (2-4) rallied for the win.
After both teams had a possession in overtime, Owen Murphy found his way to the front of the net for his first goal of the game to give the Blue Jays the victory.
Brendan Doyle had three goals with one assist for Mount St. Mary’s in Baltimore. Brenden McCarthy had two goals with two assists. Sam Stephan, Matt Haggerty, Noah Daniels, Luke Frankeny and Kelly Gouin each had two goals.
Dylan Furnback had 14 saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 12, Neumann 4
Samy Brandt scored four goals for Hood in Aston, Pennsylvania. Laura Skorobatsch had three goals with one assist. Jess Lyons had two goals. Cassidy O’Neill had one goal with two assists.
Sophia Vilaca made 12 saves for the Blazers.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys
St. Albans 366, MSD 107
Enow Otto was a triple-winner to lead Maryland School for the Deaf, winning the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), long jump (20-5) and triple jump (39-1).
Girls
National Cathedral 289, MSD 86
Citrine Lummer won the 200 (29.45) and triple jump (32-10) for MSD.
