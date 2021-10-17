BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 5, Wilde Lake 0
David Diaz had three goals as the Titans remained unbeaten.
Kyle Lillis and Erick Rodriguez each had one goal for Tuscarora (11-0-1). Oscar Valdez had two assists, while Matt Jay, Marvin Boteo and Bryan Portillo each had one. Keeper Aidan Ritta had two saves to record the shutout.
Tuscarora won the JV match 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 5, FSK 2
Alexa Domathoti and Atiya Jackson each had two goals for the Railroaders
Leah Cook had one goal for Brunswick. Hannah Estep had two assists, while Jackson and Cook each had one. Keeper Sydney Williams had seven saves.
VOLLEYBALL
SJCP 3, Pallotti 0
Scores: 25-22, 28-26, 25-15. SJCP leaders: Jillian Fedor 22 digs; Kalia Espenlaub 7 kills; Sydney Naill 12 digs; Lamaria Estridge 5 blocks; Audrey Spindle 11 kills, 13 digs, 6 blocks; Samantha Watkins 16 assists. JV match: SJCP 2, Pallotti 0.
MEN’S SOCCER
Widener 3, Hood 2
Jacob Hill and Jake Hynson each had one goal for the visiting Blazers.
Cristian Urbina had an assist for Hood (8-5-1, 1-3 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth), giving him nine for the season, which is tied for second on the school’s single-season assist leaders list. Keeper Danny Castillo had a season-high 11 saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Merrimack 1, MSM 0
The visiting Mount was held scoreless for the first time since Sept. 18 against Central Connecticut.
Keeper Maggie Barron had five saves for the Mount (4-10, 2-4 NEC) in her first action since Sept. 18.
Ella Cormier scored the game’s lone goal in the first half.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hood swept in tri-match
The Blazers lost to Elizabethtown 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 25-13 and to Lycoming 27-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 at BB&T Arena.
MacKenzi Wright had 21 kills against Lycoming, the most for a Blazer this year. For the day, she totaled 31 kills and hit .303.
Jackie Malitzki’s 48 assists against the Warriors tied the fourth-best single-match total at Hood and are the most since 2016. She finished the tri-match with 77 assists.
Robyn Reus had a career-high 30 digs against Lycoming and 44 total for the afternoon.
Caitlin Ambruster had double-digit kills in both matches, including 18 against the Warriors. Walissa Jaque led Hood with five blocks against Lycoming.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Hood sweeps tri-meet
The Blazers beat host Stevenson 128-50 and Goucher 117-80.
Ridley Little, Riley Cowperthwaite and Olivia Menusan each won two individual events for Hood.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Hood sweeps tri-meet
The Blazers beat host Stevenson 129-50 and Goucher 141-38.
Hazen Stowell won two individual events for Hood.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
MSM wins invitational
John Wang finished first overall to lead the Mount St. Mary’s to the team title at the Gettysburg College Aubrey Shenk Invitational.
The Mount won the 15-team event with 45 points, and second-place Messiah had 65.
Wang posted a time of 25:50.1 for the eight kilometer course, finishing 11 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Paul Fagnano finished in fifth overall, while Andrew Jackson was the Mount’s third runner in the top eight by posting a time of 26:53.0 to place eighth. John Ruona (15th, 27:17.8) and Michael Chipi (19th, 27”50.5) rounded out the Mount’s top five.
Hood College Invitational
Thomas Kasanicky led the Blazers’ by finishing 33rd out of 159 runners on the 8,000-meter course at Othello Regional Park.
Hood placed 11th. Hagerstown Community College’s David Butts won the men’s race and led HCC to the team title.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Kay leads MSM
Lesha Kay was sixth overall to pace the Mount at the Gettysburg College Aubrey Shenk Invitational.
The Mount placed sixth out of 14 teams. Mary Campbell was 26th, and Michelle Weaver was 36th.
Saint Francis U won the women’s title with 27 points.
Hood College Invitational
The Blazers finished in fifth place at its second home meet of the year at Othello Regional Park.
Karina Turner was Hood’s top finisher, placing 20th. Raphaella Henson-Vendrell finished 28th.
Franklin and Marshall produced the individual champion, Alexis Salerno, and won the team title.
MEN’S GOLF
MSM beats Gettysburg
The Mount beat Gettysburg 13-5 in a Ryder Cup showdown.
The Mount won seven of the 12 individual matchups outright and tied in three of the matches.
Coach Kevin Farrell beat Gettysburg’s head coach Jason Badecki in their match. Freshman Aaron Sorkin, junior Mitchell Gallo, junior Sergio Quijano Sanin, senior Matthew Kinsey, freshman Devin Smith and senior Joshua Brown each got wins for the Mount, while sophomores Hank Schaefer and Juan Fradera with freshman Devin Peart tied their games.
