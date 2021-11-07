BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Brunswick 1, South Carroll 0
Will Burton scored off an assist from Logan Malone to lead the Railroaders to a win over the Cavaliers at Othello Regional Park.
Brunswick keeper Finn McGannon had 17 saves.
The Railroaders advance to the state semifinals, where they will face Allegany at noon on Saturday at Northeast-Anne Arundel High School.
This is Brunswick’s first trip to the state final four since 2014, when the Railroaders went on to win their third state crown.
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Tuscarora 4, Atholton 3
Erick Rodriguez had two goals to help the Titans advance with a win over Atholton at Middletown High School.
Thomas McGough and Oscar Valdez each had one goal for Tuscarora (17-0-1). David Diaz had two assists, while Valdez and Michael Gulla each had one assist. Keeper Aidan Ritta had one save.
The Titans head to the state semifinals, where they will play C. Milton Wright at noon on Saturday at Linganore High School. This is Tuscarora’s first trip to the state final four since 2008, when they won their only state crown.
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Brunswick 5, Snow Hill 1
Alexa Domathoti scored during the match’s first minute to set the tone for Brunswick in its win at Othello Regional Park.
Atiya Jackson had two goals for the Railroaders, while Leah Cook and Maggie Williams each scored one. Ryley Backer had three assists, Domathoti and Cook each had one assist. Keeper Sydney Williams had four saves.
The Railroaders go the state semifinals, where they will face Mountain Ridge at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Northeast-Anne Arundel High School. Brunswick last reached the state semis in 2012, when it advanced to the final.
FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Hereford 2, Walkersville 0
Host Hereford’s Lydia Bennett had one goal and one assist to help put an end to the Lions’ historic postseason run.
Bennett had the assist on the game’s first goal, which Erin Blair scored with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter. Bennett later scored on a penalty corner, which was inserted by Ryley Hackett.
Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle had 16 saves.
This season, the Lions (7-9) won their first regional title and won the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division to earn a spot in the CMC championship game, where they lost 2-1 to Urbana.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Knights girls qualify for states
Middletown's girls team qualified for the MPSSAA state meet by placing fifth at Thursday's 2A West regional meet at Liberty High School.
The Knights, who had 103 points, were led by Campbell Caldwell (who placed fifth) and Erin McQuitty (15th).
In the boys race, Middletown's Baron Ropp qualified for the state meet by placing ninth.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph-Macon 84, Hood 63
A slow start in the first half was too much to overcome against No. 1 Randolph-Macon as the Blazers fell in the championship game of the MMI Tip Off Tournament.
Evan Wang led Hood with 20 points and added three assists and two steals.
Mason Wang was the only other Blazer in double figures with 10 points. The senior finished with a team-high three steals.
Bryce Butler led Hood with nine rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hood 73, St. Mary's 37
Morgan Anderson had 17 points, 15 rebounds six blocks, four steals and four assists to help the Blazers roll in their season-opener.
Nikki Etchison had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, going 3-of-6 from 3-point range, for Hood. Marlise Newson had 12 points, three assists and three steals. Snoop Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Jenna Davis-Hans had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals in her collegiate debut.
