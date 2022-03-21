SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 1, Liberty 0
The Titans opened the season with some drama and a no-hitter on Monday.
With no score in the top of the the seventh inning, the Titans’ Alyssa Husband hit a double, then stole third base. She scored what turned out to be the winning run on Kori Noffsinger’s safety squeeze.
Avery Neuman hurled the no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Middletown 7, Frederick 6
Chloe Saunders and Taylor Broadbent each had three hits for the Knights.
Broadbent and Morgan Gross hit solo home runs. Sydney Leadbetter recorded the win in relief.
Frederick’s Maison Burton went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Addie Pelton was 2-for-2 with a double and two walks.
The Cadets’ Paige Hall pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and also hit a double.
Linganore 15, South Carroll 3
The Lancers had seven player finish with two hits, led by Camryn Mackay, Gracie Wilson and Katie Healy, who each homered in the five-inning win.
Mackay got the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
Delaney Ridgell, Claire Thomas, Kelli Durbin and Leo Cline were the other multi-hitters. Durbin and Ridgell doubled. Thomas scored three runs.
Oakdale 19, Manchester Valley 9
The Bears’ Tara Sothoron belted a two-run home run and went 3-for-3.
Janelle Bremner threw a complete game for the win.
Catoctin 21, F. Scott Key 0
The Cougars opened with a bang, slugging eight home runs — including three from Meghan Gray — in a five-inning win.
Taylor Smith added two homers among her three hits. She also was the winning pitcher, throwing a one-hitter and collecting 13 strikeouts in five innings.
Kara Watkins had three hits with a double and a home run. Avery Sickeri and Aubrie Courtney each added a homer. Carli Mazaleski collected three hits.
Cougars Coach Jess Valentine recorded her 200th win at Catoctin.
Thomas Johnson 9, Walkersville 5
Andrea Larson drove in three runs and had a double for the Patriots, also earning the win with a complete game.
She allowed three earned runs and six hits with six strikeouts.
TJ got three hits apiece from Briyana Wright and Camryn Senuta.
Wright and Senuta also scored three runs apiece. Wright doubled. Sydney Gonciarz added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Grace Roark had two hits, including a double.
Hailey Putnam had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Lions.
Sherwood 11, Urbana 8
Urbana spotted Sherwood a 10-0 lead in the first four innings before mounting a comeback that fell short.
The Hawks’ Carleigh Magers and Camryn Burley each had two hits and an RBI, while Maggie Hummer had a solo home run.
Delaney Quartucci had a three-run double. She also took the loss in relief.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 14, F. Scott Key 0
The Cougars’ Dalton Williams and Noland Kinna combined on a two-hitter in a game that ended after five innings.
Williams went four innings and fanned six. Kinna threw the last inning in relief.
Connor Crum and Joey McMannis both had three hits with a home run. Williams had two hits, while Garrett Worth had a double.
Middletown 13, Frederick 2
The Knights’ Ryan Jones pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs with five strikeouts for the win in a game that ended after five innings.
Hunter Barnes had two hits, including a double and four RBIs, for Middletown. Brett Lucas added two hits, two RBIs, two runs. Joey Nicholson had a double and an RBI, while Zach Rutter drove in two runs.
Frederick’s Taylor Goodrich and Jacob Hamilton each doubled.
Brunswick 9, Goretti 6
The Railroaders’ Brendan Walsh went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, while Noland Genies picked up the win. Genies went six innings while giving up five hits with 7 strikeouts.
Joe Sweeney added a two-run blast, while Tony Ricks Jr. had a three-run double. Gavin Hartman went 2-for-2, while Connor Mullaney added an RBI double.
Oliver Ellison earned the save.
South Carroll 2, Linganore 1
Ben Moore pitched six innings and struck out 12 for the Lancers.
Adam Rein had a pair of hits, and Matt Rosquist doubled.
Oakdale 13, Manchester Valley 1
The Bears’ Evan Shultz went 4-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and two steals as the Bears won in six innings.
Nick Miller went 3-for-4. Carter Albers stole three bases.
Joe Pippin earned the win on the mound, going 4 2-3, allowing two hits and one unearned run while fanning 10.
Liberty 4, Tuscarora 3
The Titans had rallied in the seventh, scoring and putting runners on second and third, but the Lions got out of it to end the game.
Luke Maryuncz, Kade Linton and Ryan DeSanto each had two hits for the Titans.
DeSanto pitched five innings, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Sherwood 9, Urbana 4
In a matchup between two strong Class 4A teams, the Warriors used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from the Hawks.
Brendan Yagesh got the start for Urbana and pitched four innings, giving up no runs and two hits while striking out seven. Yagesh also had two hits and drove in a run.
The Hawks’ Keegan Johnson also hit a solo home run, one of two hits for the afternoon.
TENNIS
Girls
South Carroll 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Reno def. Baker, 6-0, 6-3; Lauffer def. Wetrogan, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Aliftiras/Lillycrop def. Worley/Ibarra, 7-5, 6-1; Chesney/Kebede def. Webb/Pugh, 6-1, 6-1; O’Neill/Smith def. Ella Webster/Rachel Ham, 6-3, 6-4.
FSK 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Law-Knotts (C) def. Turzak, 6-1, 6-0; Evans (C) def. LaBeau, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lamb/Beatty (F) def. Andrew/Williams, 6-2, 6-3; Kohr/Scott (F) def. Turner/Lopez, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Andres/Conaway (F) def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.
Walkersville 4, TJ 1
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Lieu, 6-1, 6-1; Bain (W) def. Bora, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11. Doubles: Riddlemoser/Miller (W) def. Stevens/Lombardo, 6-3, 7-6; Wambach/Anderson (W) def. Marshall/Jha, 6-0, 7-5; Silver/Winterle (W) def. Martinez/Bohorquez, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys
South Carroll 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Cox (SC) def. Smarick, 6-1, 6-1; Hester (L) def. Laurel, 6-4, 6-4; Stromberg/Dixon (SC) def. Joyal/Vhla, 6-2, 6-2; Sealfon/Fritchie (SC) def. Johnson/Weigand, 6-2, 6-4; Loden/Mossman (SC) def. Pulido/Davis, 6-0, 6-1.
FSK 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Drew def. Payne, 6-2, 6-2; Bussells def. Burdette, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Cole/Freundel def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Crushong/Wantz def. Machhour/Glass, 6-0, 6-0; FSK won third doubles by forfeit.
TJ 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Jakob Winterle, 6-1, 6-3; Jani (TJ) def. Sharpe, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Bedwell/Borntreger (TJ) def. Parandapalli/Puthumama, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Rowley/Gilroy (W) def. Leache/Quiroa, 6-1, 6-2; Gujalwar/Hildebrand (W) def. Ash/Penaranda, 6-1, 6-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Merrimack 5, Mount St. Mary’s 4
The Mount’s Abigayle Perry went 2-for-2 with her team-leading fourth home run in North Andover, Massachusetts, but they fell to 7-14 overall and 1-2 in NEC play.
Perry drove in two runs, doubled and reached base in all four of her plate appearances.
Olivia Murphy tossed three innings of scoreless relief for the Mountaineers.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM’s Hurlburt earns 2 honors
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Zoe Hurlburt became the first Mount player to be named the NEC Player of the Week and NEC Defensive Player of the Week in the same week.
Hurlburt had a career-high seven points in the Mount’s 17-4 win against Furman on Saturday. She had a career-high in assists with three and tied a career-high in goals with four. Hurlburt led the Mountaineers with four caused turnovers, picked up two ground balls, and registered one draw control. The Bel Air native leads the Mount with 24 goals, 33 points, and 10 caused turnovers.
Hood’s Skorobatsch honored
Hood College’s Laura Skorobatsch was named the Middle Atlantic Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Blazers to wins over Goucher and Gwynedd. She totaled nine goals and a pair of assists, to go with 11 draw controls.
The senior attack hit a career milestone of 100 points against Goucher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.