GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 2, Oakdale 1 OT
Nina Connors scored both goals for the Titans on Tuesday night, teaming up with fellow-freshman Madison Slater for a the winner with about four minutes left.
Slater sent a cross from the left side to Connors, who pulled away from the defender, took a slightly off-balance shot and tucked it inside the near post.
Her other goal was assisted by Peyton Pilson. Goalkeeper Mia Hill made eight saves as Tuscarora improved to 3-0.
Walkersville 2, Catoctin 0
The Lions received goals from Jaden Van Note, assisted by Claire Smith, and Payton Moots, assisted by Annabelle Batt, in the win.
Emmy Clarkson made six saves in the shutout.
TJ 4, Frederick 0
Genesis Guevara paced the Patriots with two goals, while Raquel Ford added a goal and an assist.
Jenna Brower scored TJ’s other goal. Ella Henderson and Bradleigh Bell each added an assist.
Keeper Jessie Hart recorded two saves, including one on a penalty kick, for the shutout.
Frederick’s Emily Martinez made four saves.
Urbana 1, Middletown 0
Middletown won the JV match 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 0
The Titans got goals from four different scorers and improved to 3-0.
David Diaz scored Tuscarora’s first goal on a penalty kick. Thomas McGough, Tony Lombardi and Christian Dwimoh also scored.
Assists came from Ryan Stouffer, Roger Diaz and Oscar Valdez.
Goalkeepers Chase Shiblie and Bryant Hurley combined on the shutout.
Oakdale won the JV game 1-0.
Brunswick 2, Linganore 1
The Railroaders’ Logan Malone had a goal and an assist in the win.
Will Burton scored Brunswick’s other goals, while Logan Hurdle had an assist.
Roaders goalkeeper Finn McGannon made four saves.
Linganore won the JV game 3-0.
Walkersville 9, Catoctin 0
Three Lions scored two goals apiece in CJ Barnes, Sean Flegel and Tyrone Andrews. Mauricio Gallegos had two assists.
Walkersville keeper Nick Reiser had 3 saves for his third clean sheet of the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Linganore 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-17, 25-11. Linganore leaders: Amanda Cook, 11 assists, 3 aces; Julia Gladhill, 13 digs, 3 aces; Piper Shields, 5 kills, 3 aces; Ashley Ratti, 12 assists, 6 digs; Audrey Kilgore, 7 kills; Dulaney Ridgell, 6 kills. Linganore record: 3-0.
Tuscarora 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-20, 25-13. Tuscarora leaders: Tiffany Shell 13 kills, 6 digs; Julia Slivka 14 kills, 13 digs; Katie Paredes 38 assists, 8 digs; Justine Winkler 13 digs; Arianna Davey 6 kills; Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Rosie Carlson, 5 kills, 3 digs; Bailey Wolski, 4 kills, 3 blocks; Gabby Barth, 13 digs. Tuscarora leaders: not reported. JV score: Tuscarora won 2-1.
Catoctin 3, Walkersville 1
Catoctin leaders: Elise Smith, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Rosie Carlson, 5 kills, 3 digs; Bailey Wolski, 4 kills, 3 blocks; Gabby Barth, 13 digs.
TJ 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12. TJ leaders: Carleigh Warsing, 7 aces; Ally Helm, 5 blocks; Celeste Walmsley, 10 kills, 19 digs; Dena Rovito, 16 digs.
GOLF
Oakdale 153, Frederick 260
The Bears’ Chris Lee was the medalist with a 34, followed by teammate Elizabeth Tucci with a 37 at Clustered Spires Golf Club.
Urbana 161, Middletown 178
The Knights’ Landon Leatherman was the medalist with a 40 at Musket Ridge.
The victorious Hawks were paced by Tommy Coffey’s 41 and Minh Le’s 42.
Urbana’s Anphi Le and Middletown’s Lane Routzahn also each shot 41.
Brunswick 184, TJ 192
The Railroaders’ Luke Adams was the medalist with a 42.
Garrett Twentey had a 46 for TJ.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 48, Easley Guardians 25
Ella Bennett had 21 points to help the Frederick Warriors win in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, TN.
Janel Morrisey with had 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Warriors (18-2). Ashley Christy with eight points and four steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors split in tournament
The Frederick Warriors (15-6) split a pair of games in the Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, TN, losing to South Charlotte Thunder 101-67 and beating KACHEA Wildcats 62-60.
Against South Charlotte, David Switzer had 18 points and four steals, David Homans had 15 points and four assists, Caleb Passarelli had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Mica Kojic had 10 rebounds and five assists.
Against the KACHEA Wildcats, Passarelli had 18 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals, Tyler Lindley had 15 points, Kojic had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Switzer had 10 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong was named First Team All-District 15 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as selected by NABC-member head coaches in NCAA Division I.
Chong Qui was named first team all-Northeast Conference this season, becoming just the seventh Mountaineer to earn that distinction since the Mount joined the league in 1989-90.
The NEC’s Most Improved Player and a third team all-conference selection last year, Chong Qui is averaging 15.1 points and an NEC-best 5.5 assists per game. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular-season contests.
Chong Qui had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Mount’s 73-68 win over Bryant in the NEC championship game and was selected to the NEC all-tournament team.
Chong Qui is joined by Wagner’s Alex Morales, LIU Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers, Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Jahlil Jenkins on the team.
Mount St. Mary’s is set to face Texas Southern on Thursday in the First Four at the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. Tip-off is set for 5:10 p.m., and the game will air live on truTV.
