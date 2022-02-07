REGIONAL WRESTLING DUALS
Class 3A West Dual Meet Quarterfinals
Tuscarora 42, Frederick 33
The Titans wrapped up the win when Koen Burdette pinned Stephen Zaw at 152 pounds in the third-to-last match of the night.
Tuscarora advances to the semifinals at Damascus on Wednesday night.
182 — Conner Hughes (T) won by forfeit; 195 — Esdras Kamden (F) pin Hadi Wassl, 1:18; 220 — Oscar Murcia (T) won by forfeit; 285 — Alberto Galarza (F) pin Conner Wainberg, 2:44; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Cooper Cammarata (T) Pin Alex Acerenza, 4:20; 120 — Chase Wheeler (T) pin Justin Seebach, 4:56; 126 — Kamryn Herron (T) won by forfeit; 132 — Joey Cin (F) pin Reilly Herron, :28; 138 — William Anspach (T) won by forfeit; 145 — Isaiah Taracena (F) dec. Colin Feeney, 14-7; 152 — Koen Burdette (T) pin Stephan Zaw, 3:18; 160 — Kevin Quintanilla (F) won by forfeit; 170 — Mikey Skidmore (F) won by forfeit.
Class 4A West Dual Meet Quarterfinals
Urbana 51, Seneca Valley 24
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Charles Rizak (U) dec. Isaiah Bruster; 120 — Ish Kelly (SV) won by forfeit; 126 — Maximo Rasaurer (SV) won by forfeit; 132 — Alex Blacklock (U) won by forfeit; 138 — Malachi Gonzalez (SV) pin Vince Corso, 1:47; 145 — Perry Zhou (U) won by forfeit; 152 — Andrew Bennett (U) pin Max Young, 3:47; 160 — Ethan Fauntleroy (U) pin Chase Limardo, 1:17; 170 — August Wageman (U) pin Owen Walker, :31; 182 — Cole Kuhar (U) pin Khalid Moulton, :33; 195 — Anson Gentry (U) pinned Mykhailo Galubchk, :16; 220 — Wayne Tabb (SV) pin Zach Keith, 1:24; 285 — Anthony Corso (U) pinned Abublkar Shoreet, 1:43.
Class 2A West Dual Meet Quarterfinals
Middletown 44, Manchester Valley 24
The Knights advanced to the semifinals. No details were provided.
Northern Garrett 66, Catoctin 12
120 — Austen Claybaugh (N) pin Keiten Castellow, 5:32; 126 — Caleb Brenneman (N) won by forfeit; 132 — Austin Ravenscroft (N) pin Evan Burd, 1:54; 138 — Jacob Brenneman (N) pin Braden Bell, 2:54; 145 — Chase Taylor (N) dec. over Lucas Reeder, 7-1; 152 — Devin Smith (N) pin Hunter Bradshaw, 1:01; 160 — Colby Clark (N) pin Daynin McLain, 1:23; 170 — Jamison Werner (N) decision over Jacob Bell, 9-3; 182 — Jayden Fike (N) won by forfeit; 195 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) pin Scott Beitzel, 1:36; 220 — Grant Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 106 — Mathew Beitzel (N) pinned Brady Davis, 1:36; 113 — Nate Wilhelm (N) pin Peyton Castellow, 1:25
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 79, Spencerville Adventist 22
Ethan Sheppeck drained 11 3-pointers to set a new Orioles program record, eclipsing previous mark of eight.
His shooting spree led to 38 points.
Meanwhile, Jaden Joseph broke the school record with 19 assists, eclipsing the previous mark of 16.
AJ Baker scored 11 points with eight rebounds for host MSD (17-2).
South Carroll 103, Catoctin 82
Catoctin had four players score in double figures in a high-scoring affair.
The Cougars were led by Dylan Nicholson with 21 points. Ryan Burke had 17, Colin Toms had 15, and Logan Williams had 12.
South Carroll won the JV game 63-39. The Cougars’ Hayden Matthews and Robert Ruch each scored 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 61, Spencerville Adventist 20
Jade Macedo led the Orioles (9-11) with 20 points.
Citrine Lummer added 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
Catoctin 45, South Carroll 20
Paige Smith had 12 points for the Cougars, while Emily Williams and Taylor Smith each scored 11.
Williams had four assists, and Taylor Smith had seven rebounds. Emma Wivell and Grace Williams each had five rebounds for Catoctin (14-1).
Catoctin won the JV game 47-46. Kayden Glotfelty led the Cougars with 19 points, and Abbey Shaffer scored 14.
JV Girls Basketball
Walkersville 41, Oakdale 26: The Lions’ Ciara Simms scored 15 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College’s Mason Wang was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week for the sixth time this season after the Blazers defeated Lebanon Valley 93-82.
Wang scored 15 of his game-high 33 points in the final five minutes of the game. The senior went 11-for-16 from the field, 5-for-10 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and four assists.
The Blazers, winners of seven in a row, host York at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Score: CCBS-Catonsville 96, FCC 81
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 74, Hood 43
The Blazers’ Marlise Newson finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Morgan Anderson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
CCBC Catonsville 72, FCC 59
Aubrey Austin led the Cougars with 27 points and eight rebounds.
Jessica Jensen had 11 points for FCC (2-7).
