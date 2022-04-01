BASEBALL
Tuscarora 10, South Hagerstown 0
The Titans’ Luke Marunycz got his first varsity win, a complete-game two-hitter over six innings at home on Friday.
He fanned eight and walked one as Tuscarora improved to 3-1.
Alex Angelidis had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Ryan DeSanto and Tyler Little each drove in a run on sac flies.
Urbana 11, Oakdale 0
The Hawks’ Riley Smith contributed two hits, including a triple, two steals and two runs scored in the five-inning win.
Brendan Yagesh smashed a two-run home run. Andrew Purcell had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Thomas Wiles got the win on the mound, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts over four innings for Urbana (2-1).
Evan Shultz and Nick Miller each had a hit for Oakdale.
Walkersville 6, Williamsport 5
The Lions won on Travis Remsberg’s walkoff two-run single.
Walkersville’s Adam Dellamura had two doubles and three RBIs. Logan Cornish also collected two hits with an RBI. Seven other Lions also collected hits.
Remsberg pitched six innings, allowing only one earned run while striking out four.
TJ 7, North Hagerstown 1
The Patriots’ Danny Orr and Jacob Hnath each had two hits, with Hnath driving in two runs.
Logan Keepers also had two RBIs in the win.
Catoctin 6, Boonsboro 0
Joey McMannis and Logan Malachowski combined on a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts for the Cougars (4-1).
Eight different Cougars had a hit for the second straight game. Dalton Williams and Noland Kinna each had two RBIs.
Brunswick 13, Middletown 1
Brunswick’s Noland Genies pitched a complete-game four-hitter with six strikeouts.
He also drove in a pair of runs. Joseph Sweeney collected four hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs and two runs. Connor Mullaney had two RBIs.
The Knights’ Joey Nicholson three hits, including a double, and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 4, Boonsboro 0
Taylor Smith hurled a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as the Cougars improved to 4-0.
At the plate, Smith added two hits and two RBIs.
Paige Smith also drove in a pair of runs, while Kara Watkins had two hits. Meghan Gray doubled.
Middletown 20, Brunswick 3
The Knights’ Ashlynn Routzahn and Taylor Broadbent each had three hits, including a home run.
Sydney Leadbetter, Camille Jones, Kayla Carr and Chloe Saunders each added two hits.
Walkersville 10, Williamsport 9
Freshman relief pitcher Izzy Dietrich had a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh and also earned the victory for the Lions.
Caroline Hinkelman, Walkersville’s starting pitcher, went 4-for-4. Madison Lepeonka had two hits with a triple for the Lions, who collected 11 hits.
Linganore 9, Frederick 3
The Lancers’ Kelli Durbin earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, Durbin drove in four runs and went 2-for-3, including a double.
Delaney Ridgell had two hits, including a home run for Linganore. Leo Cline had a triple.
The Cadets’ Katie DeGirolamo had a double with two RBIs. Maison Burton hit a double.
TJ 13, North Hagerstown 0
The Patriots (4-1) pounded 14 hits, including three by Briyana Wright, in the win. Wright had a double and a triple.
Camryn Senuta went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sydney Gonciarz and Samiyah Abdul-Khabir each had a double and two RBIs.
Andrea Larson got the win, allowing two hits over four innings with eight strikeouts and five walks.
BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 15, Boonsboro 3
The Knights rolled behind Judd Boniface’s seven goals.
Broden Moran contributed five goals with four assists. Jake Brandenburg added three goals and five assists.
Urbana 13, Tuscarora 7
The Hawks’ were paced by Gavin McKay with three goals with four assists.
Dylan Lange added four goals with one assist. Jacob Ward and Andrew Bennett each had two goals with one assist. Elijah Jean Jacques had a goal and two assists, while Brady Roberton had two assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 21, Boonsboro 3
Julia Harris scored four goals, Abby Lapadula had three goals, and Ellery Bowman added two goals and five assists to lead the Knights (3-1) to a convincing win.
Goalie Helen Bartman was only required to make two saves for Middletown.
TENNIS
Boys
North Hagerstown 4, TJ 1
Singles: Foster (N) def. Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0; Jani (TJ) def. Mir, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Burger/Jones (N) def. Bedwell/Borntreger, 6-1, 6-2; Gupta/Watts (N) def. Quiroa/Marquart, 6-1, 6-3, 10-6; Gadon/Navarrete (N) def. Leache/Lubanga. 6-0, 6-0.
South Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Frye (T) def. Lehman, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. Rasco, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Fritz/Frushour, def. Ki/Taylor; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Crews/Troxell, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Mills/Stuckey def. Martin/Josol, 4-6, 6-3, (10-4).
Boonsboro 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Liao def. Horning, 6-0, 6-0; Boonsboro won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Stotler/Duft def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-2, 6-0; Breeden/Margob def. Machhour/Glass, 6-2, 6-1; Boonsboro won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
TJ 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Finn (N), 6-0, 6-0; Bora (TJ) def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Lombardo/Bruder (TJ) def. Knight/Smith, 6-1, 6-2; Galván/Weaver (NH) def. Jha/Owusu Hayford; Gasaway/Hobbs (N) def. Marshall/Shue, 6-4, 6-1.
Tuscarora 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Mercier (T) def. Sokol, 6-4, 6-3; Cruz (S) def. McDermitt, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Miller/Taylor (T) def. Farmer/Moore, 7-5, 6-1; Rodriquez/Runfola def. Anspach/Min, 6-0, 6-3; Lehman/McCarty def. Brown/Williams, 6-0, 6-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wagner 16, Mount St. Mary’s 6
The Seahawks mashed five home runs in Emmitsburg. Ryan Fisher drove in three runs for the Mountaineers (4-16 overall, 0-4 NEC).
Messiah 8, Hood 6
Stephen Sommer led the Blazers, going 3-for-5 with two doubles.
Tyler Schwarzman went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI for Hood. Matt Stout and AJ Haines each had a double, and Alex Jenkins had two RBIs.
Reliever Jack Martin, who pitched 3 1-3 innings, took the loss. He gave up four runs on six hits, struck out five and walked two.
