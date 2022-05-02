SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 2, Thomas Johnson 0
Titans freshman Avery Neuman tossed her third no-hitter of the season, striking out 13 against a strong lineup of Patriots.
Alyssa Husband added an RBI single for Tuscarora.
Linganore 13, South Hagerstown 9
The Lancers blasted four home runs on the day, with Gracie Wilson hitting two and Delaney Ridgell and Katie Healy adding the others.
Wilson and Healy had three hits apiece, while Camryn MacKay, Ridgell and Kelli Durbin each had two.
MacKay earned the complete-game win. She struck out seven.
Middletown 20, Smithsburg 7
The Knights (12-4) collected 16 hits and used two big innings to blow past the Leopards.
Kayla Carr led Middletown with four hits, including an RBI double. Chloe Saunders, Reese Vierling, Nora Rothermel and Ashlynn Routzahn each had multiple hits. Rothermel broke open a seven-run second inning with a three-RBI double. Six batters then drove in 10 runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
Kyra Goodman struck out five in 2 2-3 innings.
Williamsport 15, Brunswick 4
The Roaders fell to the Wildcats.
BASEBALL
Brunswick 12, Williamsport 1
Noland Genies had a three-run home run and double while also earning his fourth win of the season on the mound.
Genies went four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Tyler Lowery hit a solo home run in the second for Brunswick (11-5).
Tuscarora 9, Thomas Johnson 1
The Titans’ Drew DeSanto earned the win, pitching six innings of two-hit ball, giving up a run, striking out nine and walking four.
At the plate for Tuscarora (13-3), Kyle Sanger went 3-for-3, including a a double, with three RBIs. Kade Linton hit his third home run of the season and had two RBIs. Dom Gomez, Ryan DeSanto and Riley Donovan each had two hits.
For TJ, Ben Pearch had an RBI Single.
North Hagerstown 8, Oakdale 6
Joe Pippin had three hits, including a double for the Bears. Cole Iapicca added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Cole Swinimer also had a pair of hits.
Middletown 4, Smithsburg 2
Joey Nicholson knocked three hits and added an RBI as the Knights beat the Leopards.
Fredy Diaz had two hits and scored two runs. Andrew Raymond recorded a pair of hits and two RBIs. Ryan Jones picked up the win, tossing 4 1-3 innings of one-run ball.
Walkersville 7, Catoctin 4
Travis Remsberg struck out six in 5 2-3 innings as the Lions picked up a big road win over the Cougars.
Gavin Hughes drilled a home run as part of his two-hit day for Walkersville. Andrew McElwain doubled twice. Jack Edwards had two RBIs. Adam Dellamura recorded the save, throwing 1 1-3 innings.
All nine Catoctin batters recorded hits, led by Dalton Williams and Dylan Nicholson in multi-hit efforts.
Urbana 12, Frederick 2
The Hawks rolled to a five-inning win over the Cadets.
Keegan Johnson and Andrew Purcell had two-hit games for Urbana (14-3), with Johnson driving in two runs. Connor Roussel hit a three-run homer. Christian Petrolle knocked a two-run double. Thomas Wiles had two RBIs. Eli DeRossi-Cytron struck out four in two innings.
Aidan Silovich had two hits, including a double, for Frederick. Coen Welte doubled.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 14, Beth Tfiloh 5
Max Piraino scored four goals with two assists as the Vikings improved to 4-2.
Other St. John’s leaders were Dominic Rosone (three goals, one assist), Keller Neuman (three goals, one assist), Alex Piraino (two goals, one assist) and Nick Gamarra (one goal, two assists).
TENNIS
Boys
Oakdale 4, North Hagerstown 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Gupta, 6-0, 6-0; Mitchel (O) def. Mir, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Foster/Jones (N) def. Parker/Wenau, 6-2, 6-1; Lopez-Duke/Teneja (O) def. Burger/Watts, 6-4, 6-3; Rotterging/Bhetalam (O) def. Gadon/Naarette, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Walkersville 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Winterle def. Paynr, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Burns def. Burdette, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Parandapalli/Sharpe def. Sullivan/Horning, 6-0, 7-5; Gilroy/Bliven def. Machhour/Glass, 6-4, 6-3; Gujulwar/Warner def. Martin/Lee, 6-1, 6-1.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Kennedy def. Skyler, 6-1, 6-1; Allgaier def. Owen, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern def. Martin/Horning, 6-1, 6-2; Boyer/Tew def. Machhour/Glass, 7-5, 6-2; Bobobfchak/Byrd won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
South Hagerstown 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Smarick (L) def. Cruz, 6-2, 6-3; Demers (S) def. Dorsey, 3-6, 6-1. Doubles: Moore/Sokol (S) def. Vlha/Joyal, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; Farmer/Runfalo (S) def. Weigand/Johnson, 7-5, 6-2; Morris/Boateng (L) def. Rodrigues/Conrad, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8.
Tuscarora 4, Thomas Johnson 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Furguson, 6-1, 6-1; Jani (TJ) def. Naouakeu, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Borntreger/Bedwel, 6-1, 6-1; Anspach/Min (T) def. Ash/Lubanger, 6-0, 6-0; Tuscarora won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Walkersville 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Lieu (W) def. Law-Knotts, 6-4, 6-2; Evans (C) def. Wells, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Riddlemoser/Miner (W) def. Andrew/Williams, 6-1, 6-2; Wambach/Andreson (W) def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-2, 6-2; Garst/Silver (W) def. Parsons/Williams, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Oakdale 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Weaver, 6-3, 6-2; Elizalde (O) def. Holloman, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Finn/Smith (N) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-0, 6-0; Miller/Coblish (O) def. Galvan/Knight, 6-4, 0-6, 10-6; McAfee/Narine (N) def. Duggal/Schaffhauser, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: McDonald def. Law-Knotts, 6-0, 6-1; Razunguzwa def. Evans, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Rhodes/Backer def. Andrew/Williams, 6-2, 6-2; Shawver/Powell def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-1, 6-2; Youngbi/Caruso def. Turner/Lopez, 6-4, 6-2.
South Hagerstown 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Baker (L) def. Lehman, 6-0, 6-3; Wetogan (L) def. Stuckey, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Fritz/Frushour (N) def. Ibarra/Portillo, 6-0, 6-0; Crews/Troxell (N) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-1, 6-3; Mills/Rasco (N) def. McCoy/Blundin, 6-0, 6-0.
Tuscarora 4, Thomas Johnson 1
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Frye, 6-1, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. Bruder, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Ki/Taylor (T) def. Lombardo/Stevens, 6-1, 6-0; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Bora/Owusu Hayford, 0-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5; Martin/Josol (T) def. Marshall/Jha, 6-3, 7-5.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
The Frederick Community College baseball team moved up to No. 3 in the latest NJCAA Division Two Top 20 poll, released Monday. Winners of 11 straight, the Cougars are 35-5 overall. As a team, the Cougars are hitting .343, and the pitching staff boasts an ERA of just 3.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.