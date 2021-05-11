SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 1, Brunswick 0
The Titans’ Alyssa Husband threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts, out-dueling the Railroaders’ Ally Albright, who fanned 12 in the loss.
The game’s lone run was scored on a solo shot by Tuscarora’s Brenna Snyder in the fifth inning.
T. Johnson 20, Catoctin 7
The Patriots’ Sammy McIntosh had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs, while Sydney Gonciarz went 3-for-3, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs in the rout.
Olivia Ordonez, Grace Roark, Carliegh Warsing and Haley Jackonski each added two hits, with Jackonski driving in a pair and scoring three runs.
Abby McGee earned the win, going three innings and allowing six hits and five earned runs.
On Monday, the Titans fell to Thomas Johnson, 5-2.
Avery Sickeri had four hits, including a homer and double, for Catoctin (1-1). Kara Watkins had two hits.
Middletown 19, Frederick 4
Emma Ranneberger pitched a four-hitter for for the Knights with five strikeouts.
Chloe Saunders had three hits and Kayla Carr doubled for Middletown (2-0).
The Cadets were led by Lauren Routzahn, who hit a solo home run. Maison Burton tripled and scored, while Melody Prichard had a stolen base.
MSD 14, Chapelgate 8
Lillian Froehle drove in four runs for the Orioles, contributing a double.
Hannah Weiss had a double and two RBIs, while Hanna Johnston-Shaw also drove in two runs.
Estelina Kovacs earned her first win.
BASEBALL
Urbana 7, Walkersville 3
Reece Prahl had two triples with an RBI to lead the Hawks (1-1).
Brendan Yagesh contributed two hits and an RBI, while Riley Smith had a three-run triple.
Joey Galloway got the win, going 3 1-3 innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. Reliever Nate Dacey went 2 2-3 innings, allowing no hits with and fanning two.
Justin Ropp, Gavin Hughes, David Karszen, and Gavin Swaney had hits for Walkersville. Andrew McElwain had strikeouts in relief.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 16, Chapelgate 2
The Vikings (8-2) wrapped up their regular season as Max Piraino paced them with five goals and two assists.
Other St. John’s point scorers were Griffin Sheridan (three goals), Keller neuman (two goals, five assists), Nick Gamarra (two goals, one assist), Andrew Russell (two goals), Alex Piraino (one goal, one assist), Liam McCarthy (one goal), Brody Kavanagh (two assist), and JD Nett (one assist). Nett also had 18 faceoff wins. Tyler Grove had 11 saves.
The Vikings will host an MIAA C Conference quarterfinal on Friday.
Tuscarora 21, Walkersville 18
The Titans prevailed in a high-scoring affair, getting six goals and three assists from Brian Jester, who also had 14 faceoff wins.
The Titans’ other point scorers were Andrew Cramer (five goals, two assists), Matt Nichols (four goals, one assist), Tyler Matthias-Magri (three goals, one assist), Jaye Heflin Jr. (two goals, one assist), and John Collins (one goal, two assists).
Walkersville’s goal scorers were Shoemaker (six), McDonough (six), Patrick (three), Henigin (two) and Guillot (one).
Oakdale 24, Frederick 1
The Bears had five players with at least three goals, led by AJ Yuhas with six.
Other Oakdale point scorers were Josh Boonshaft (three goals, three assists), Jackson Platner (three goals, one assist), Justin Hartz (three goals, two assists), Garrett Witt (three goals), Troy Ulisney (one goal, three assists), Shaun Wright (one goal, two assists), Josh Gull (one goal, two assists, Rory Blanchard (one goal), Drew Phillips (one goal), and Mitch Hoffman (one goal).
Brunswick 13, Catoctin 7
JT Harich paced the Railroaders with four goals and three assists.
Josh Cadle added four goals and two assists for Brunswick. Brice Bell had a goal and two assists, while Cameron Cornett had one of each. Isaac Herbert, Ethan Genos and Peyton Dean had one goal apiece. Goalie Charlie Lawrence finished with four saves.
Mason Joy led the Cougars with three goals and an assist. Brody Buffington and Charlie Dougherty each had two goals, while Ethan Burdette had two assists.
Middletown 17, TJ 4
No details were provided.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brunswick 20, Catoctin 1
The Railroaders were paced by Madison Shaffer’s five goals and three assists.
Michelle Taulton added four goals and three assists, while Ella Dimmick had four goals and three assists. Other Brunswick scorers were Bree Shiley (three goals, two assists), Kaley Christman (two goals), Isabella Mora (one goal) and Anna Kerns (one assist).
Middletown 24, TJ 1
No Middletown details were provided.
Sophie Jack scored TJ’s goal, while Abby Cooper made seven saves.
Walkersville 12, Tuscarora 10
The Lions prevailed, getting eight goals and six draw controls from Maggie Molnar.
Jordyn Miller had two goals and eight draw controls. Janey Wells added two goals with five assists. Goalie Cheyanne Offutt had 10 saves.
The Titans’ scorers were Ariana Tucci (three goals), Katie Paredes (two goals, one assist), Tori Hampton (two goals), Ashley Elliott (one goal, two assists), Natalie Lepkowski (two assists), Laura Mancinelli (one goal), Rachel Nichols (one goal), and Shannon Heister (one assist). Goalie Brianna Amick made seven saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s starting pitcher Jordan Geber earned Northeast Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
On Friday, Geber threw his first collegiate complete-game shutout, blanking the Long Island Sharks in the Mount’s 1-0 victory. He limited the Sharks to four hits over the nine innings, registering nine strikeouts with a pair of walks.
Combined with his near no-hitter in his previous start on April 23 against Wagner, Geber has a 1.06 ERA over the two starts. In those 17 innings, he has fanned 19.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hagerstown CC 5, FCC 4
FCC concludes the season with an 8-10 record.
