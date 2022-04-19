GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 19, North Hagerstown 4
Ariana Tucci propelled the Titans with six goals and an assist, while Ashley Elliott added three of each on Tuesday.
Alyssa Hartis scored three goals with one assist. Other Tuscarora multiple point-scorers were Tori Hampton (one goal, two assists), A.J. Almeida (one goal, two assists), Delaney Stup (two goals), Natalie Lepkowski (one goal, one assist) and Laney Barton (one goal, one assist).
Briana Amick and Samantha Miller each made two saves.
Catoctin 9, St. James 6
Lauren Kelly tallied four goals as the Cougars pulled out a victory.
Rebekah Zentz had two goals and four assists, while Laney Kelly added two goals and two assists. Kaylee Hall also scored a goal. Goalie Phoenix Moore had 11 saves.
Oakdale 19, South Hagerstown 0
Avery Plate paced the Bears’ onslaught with three goals. Two goal scorers were: Kendal Farina, Mackenzie Kuninger, Emma Carey, Allison Finley and Anna Alt.
Walkersville 13, Smithsburg 11
The Lions’ Samantha McDonough (four goals) and Chloe Gaines (three goals, two assists) paced the victory.
Megan Welker also scored three goals with one assist, while Skylar McDonough had one of each. Abby Atallah and Mackenzie Rose both scored one goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 22, North Hagerstown 4
The Titans had four players score at least three goals, led by Andrew Cramer’s five. He added four assists.
Other scoring leaders were Koen Burdette (four goals, one assist), John Collins (three goals, four assists), Matt Nichols (three goals), Jordan Harris (two goals, three assists), Dalton Hicks (two goals) and Tyler Matthias-Magri (two goals).
Goalie Aden Carey had six saves.
Smithsburg 13, Walkersville 7
The Lions’ Paul Garza and Diego Garza each had three goals and an assist.
Goalie Wil Muncy had 10 saves.
