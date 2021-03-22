FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 1, Middletown 0, OT
The Titans’ Maddie Cramer scored in overtime on an assist by Dillan Williams for the victory on Monday.
Knights goalie Clara Stomper made four saves.
Thomas Johnson 2, Brunswick 0
The Patriots got both goals from Natalie Geyer, with one assist from Jordan Hastie.
Frederick 4, Catoctin 1
Raeann Kalinowski and Morgan Kalinowski scored two goals apiece for the Cadets.
Frederick goalie Abby Effland made four saves.
Morgan Ridenour scored on an assist from Maddie Grecco for Catoctin. Natalie Hoyt had 18 saves.
Oakdale 7, Walkersville 0
Sienna Carey and Hope Crispell each had two goals for Oakdale. Alyssa Perando, Allison Grunwell and Kiersten Hoffman each had one goal.
Grunwell had two assists. Hoffman and Perando each had one.
Oakdale won the junior varsity game 3-0.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 3, Sacred Heart 2
EMMITSBURG — The Mountaineers’ Kyle Davis scored on a penalty kick in overtime for the win at Waldron Family Stadium.
Davis scored twice in the victory as the Mount rallied from a pair of one-goal deficit to secure its first win of the season.
In the final minute of the first overtime period, Alek Wroblewski took a ball near the top of the penalty area, dribbled into traffic, and saw his shot blocked and then go off a Sacred Heart hand, giving the Mount a penalty kick.
Davis, who had scored on a penalty kick in the second half, gave the Mount the win with a well struck ball to the right side of the goal.
Gavin Watt also scored for the Mount.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Saint Francis 654, Mount St. Mary’s 694
Senior Olivia Gardenhour lead the Mountaineers shooting a combined of 125 on the day. The first round was 18 holes; the second was nine.
OMISSION
The results of Saturday’s boys cross-country meet between Middletown, Oakdale and Urbana were not included in Monday’s local roundup. Here they are:
Oakdale 28, Urbana 32, Middletown 72
The Bears won on the strength of the individual win from Abhishek Mudireddy in 17 minutes, 51.28 seconds. He was joined in the top five by teammates Justin Cherry (third) and Lucas Shortridge (fifth).
Urbana’s top finishers were Christopher Sapp (second) and Tommy Schupp (fourth).
Middletown’s leader was Baron Ropp (sixth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.