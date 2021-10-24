Tuscarora swept the Central Maryland Conference championships in boys and girls soccer Saturday at Utica District Park.
Both teams remained undefeated heading into the playoffs with their championship victories.
The Titans’ girls soccer team earned a 4-1 victory over Brunswick to improve to 14-0-1. It was a rematch of last April’s Frederick County championship game, which was won by Tuscarora 4-0.
In this latest contest, Madison Slater scored two goals, Nina Connors had a goal and two assists and Cali Cammarata added a goal for the Titans.
Goalkeeper Mia Hill earned the shutout, making four saves.
Meanwhile, the Tuscarora boys won the CMC title with a 3-0 victory over Middletown, avenging a loss in penalty kicks to the Knights in the county championship game in April.
Thomas McGough had two goals and an assist to lead the Titans, who improved to 13-0-1 overall.
Field Hockey
Urbana 2, Walkersville 1
Kaitlyn McNerny had a goal and an assist, and Nia Combe-Jarvis added a goal, as the Hawks (11-2) followed their county championship in the spring with a CMC title.
Kaitlyn Mogar added an assist, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Steinhammer made one save for Urbana.
For Walkersville, Olivia Miller scored off an assist from Mia Ogg in the fourth quarter.
Goalkeeper Alia Winterle made five saves for the Lions.
Volleyball CMC Championship Game North Hagerstown 3, Catoctin 0The Hubs won the CMC title and remained undefeated with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 victory at Thomas Johnson High School.
Gabby Grantham-Medley had 15 kills, while teammate Armani Kenney added 13 for North Hagerstown.
No stats were provided for Catoctin.
MIAC Championship Game
Mount Airy Christian 3, MSD 2
The Orioles fell to 20-6-2 with the loss.
Citrine Lummer had 32 kills, 11 digs, two service aces and one assist to lead the way for MSD. Teammate Jade Macedo had 36 assists, while Alona Zfati added 16 digs.
College Field Hockey
Hood 6, Wells 0
Tanae Johnson and Sophie D’Agostino each scored two goals, and goalkeeper Richana Brown earned her second career shutout for the Blazers in a non-conference game.
Women’s Soccer
Lebanon Valley 3, Hood 0
Gabi Dolan made six saves for the Blazers in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
Men’s Soccer
Lebanon Valley 2, Hood 1
Jaylen Poisal scored the Blazers’ lone goal on an assist from Paul Hagen, while goalkeeper Danny Castillo made six saves for Hood in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
College Swimming
EMMITSBURG — The strong start to the 2021-22 season for Mount St. Mary’s swimming and diving carried over to the team’s home contest. Several team records toppled as the Mount took the dual meet with VMI.
The Mount women won 204-91, and the Mount men won 184-114 to improve to 1-0.
Out of the 32 events contested on Saturday, the Mountaineers finished first in 24 of them. Five events saw Mount swimmers in the top three positions.
Competing in their meter length pool, 11 team records were shattered during the meet. Kira Buchler, Jason Fitch, Peter Jones, Nicholas Santorelli and Aidan Grady broke two records each. Buchler won the 100 meter (1:04.69) and 200 meter (2:21.88) backstrokes, as did Fitch with times of 58.94 in the 100 and 2:14.44 in the 200. Jones earned his mark in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events, while Santorelli secured his times in the 400 and 800 freestyles. Grady once again dominated the breaststroke, anchoring a 1:03.12 in the 100 meter and 2:21.23 for the 200 meter.
Relays also favored the home team, as the Mount captured all four races. The men’s 200 meter medley quartet of Jonathan Mata, Grady, Thomas deXavier and Jones set a new team record, racing the event in 1:46.04. Combined with a second-place time of 1:47.80, the event set the tone and garnered the momentum to help the Mountaineers take the meet.
Four times either tied or broke records for the ARCC Swimming Pool, including both of Grady’s breaststroke marks.
For the Mount women, they continued their dominance over the Keydets, earning a 17th win against no defeats. Saturday’s win also marked the second-ever against VMI for the men, and their first victory as a unit since beating Howard in November 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.