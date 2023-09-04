FOOTBALL
Thomas Johnson 37, Washington (WV) 18
Thomas Johnson gave new head coach Beau Traber his first win on Saturday at Charles Town, W. Va. in his varsity coaching debut.
The Patriots (1-0) forced seven Washington (1-1) turnovers, five interceptions and two fumbles. TJ converted four of Washington’s turnovers into scores.
Jaziah McKenzie had two interceptions, including a 45-yard return for a touchdown. He also recovered a Washington fumble.
Kostas Hunt, A.J. Allen and Kaleb Wright each had an interception for TJ.
Allen had rushing touchdowns of 18, 10 and two yards. From his quarterback position, he completed 7 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen threw TD strikes of 12 and 60 yards to Jamar Turpin and Devin Jordan, respectively.
Virginia Spartans 26, MSD 24 (OT)
Suiting up 15 players for their only 11-man game this season, the Orioles held a 14-0 lead at halftime but fell in overtime.
Freshman Ty Wojnar led MSD in rushing with 68 yards on 14 carries. Zeke Ortiz ran for 62 yards and one touchdowns on 12 carries. Mark Gwynn ran 41 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Josue Sanchez led the Orioles’ defense with 16 tackles. Ian Guettler and Donovan Chmaj each made 10 tackles, and Wojnar made eight.
Boys’ Latin 42, SJCP 0
The Vikings lost their season-opener on the road.
Zion Ntemi led St. John’s in rushing with 94 yards on 21 carries.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Zumbach Invitational
Frederick’s girls had five runners in the top 25, including individual champ Caroline Gregory, en route to winning the team title at Brunswick High School. Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow won the boys race.
The Cadets girls finished with 39 points in the 11-team meet, while second-place Glenelg had 73.
Gregory won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 40.55 seconds. Frederick’s top five included Juliana Brawner (third), Amelia Slagle (sixth), Mary Joy Johnson (14th) and Ysebelle Soto (17th).
Tuscarora’s Ava Elliott placed second, and teammate Elizabeth Young was 10th.
Other Frederick County runners in the top 25 were: Thomas Johnson’s Ella Wilson (ninth), Rachel Herbst (18th) and Tess DeGuzman (19th); and Middletown’s Phoebe Manalo (15th).
Kenzie Hamner (46th) led Walkersville.
Partlow won the boys race with a time of 15:56.82.
Other Frederick County runners in the top 25 were: Tuscarora’s Justin Banks (third) and Brenden Lane (19th); Frederick’s Canton Wetzel (ninth); TJ’s Jonathan Regules (10th); Middletown’s Quinn Sullivan (16th); Brunswick’s Sammy Joseph (22nd) and Walkersville’s Akash Hirpara (24th).
Glenelg finished first out of 16 teams with 78 points. Frederick County’s top finisher in the boys standings was fifth-place Middletown.
Top of the Hill Invitational
Linganore’s Cormac Moroney placed sixth in the 12-team meet at River Hill High School.
The Lancers were seventh in the boys team standings.
BOYS SOCCER
Frederick 1, Manchester Valley 1
The Cadets played to a 1-1 tie for the second straight day.
Just like in their tie against Watkins Mill on Friday, the Cadets got their lone goal from Angel Palma. Zander Templeton had the assist. Keeper Gavin Riser had eight saves.
Middletown 1, Watkins Mill 1
Fredy Hernandez scored off an Aidan McCrohan assist for the Knights.
Middletown goalkeepers Gary Wright and Zach Ledder each had two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walkersville 3, Patterson Mill 0
Natalie Lertora, Ana Davis and Azrayia Davis each had one goal to help the Lions take the Patterson Mill Preseason Tournament on Saturday.
Walkersville keeper Ethel Wright got the shutout.
Walkersville beat Havre De Grace 3-0 on Friday.
Samantha McDonough had two goals for the Lions, and Kaylie Schwai had one goal. Wright got the shutout.
MEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Mennonite 2, Hood 0
Eastern Mennonite scored both goals midway through the second half to beat the host Blazers in a non-conference match.
Nick Humphries had five saves for Hood.
Longwood 2, MSM 1
After a corner with 54.6 seconds, the Mountaineers (0-2-1) got the ball in the box a couple times but couldn’t get off a shot to tie the match.
Erick Villatoro headed the ball into the net off a long ball into the box from Raimondo Partito to cut Longwood’s lead to 2-1 in the 55th minute.
Mount keeper Ethan Russell had eight saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bryn Mawr 1, Hood 0
The Blazers held a 9-7 shot advantage but couldn’t score the equalizer after the Owls’ Luna Sottile scored in the 28th minute.
Hood keeper Gabi Dolan played 90 minutes and had two saves.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Randolph-Macon 2, Hood 1 (OT)
Randolph-Macon’s Courtney Moodie scored three minutes into overtime to hand the host Blazers a loss in the season-opener.
Bailey Oberholtzer scored for Hood in her first collegiate match. Goalie Richana had 12 saves for the Blazers. Madeline Moreno had one defensive save.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hood splits at the Battlefield Classic
The Blazers lost to the Rochester Institute of Technology 25-15, 26-24, 25-16 and beat Penn State Mont Alto 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 in the tournament at Gettysburg College.
Hood’s MacKenzi Wright finished the day with 19 kills, 16 of those coming against PSUMA. Ann Ofoegbu had 12 kills against Mont Alto and ended the afternoon with 18. Jackie Malitzki had a team-high 24 assists over the two matches. Ashley Donald had five aces and 12 digs in the loss to RIT.
