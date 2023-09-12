FIELD HOCKEY
Thomas Johnson 5, Brunswick 0
The Patriots, who hadn’t won in a year heading into the season, improved to 2-0 with the shutout on Tuesday.
They received two goals each from Sylvie Willemsen and Mia Carder, one of which came on a penatly stroke. Victoria Widener had TJ’s other goal.
Urbana 3, Middletown 0
The Hawks’ Lexi Bristow had a goal and an assist in the win.
Makenzie Kilcoyne and Katelynn Inkman also scored, while Amanda Talbott added an assist for Urbana (3-1).
Urbana won the JV game 3-1.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s 4, Grace Academy 1
Joe Novak paced the Vikings’ victory with two goals.
Gavin Prunty added a goal and an assist, while Daniel Blate scored on a penalty kick.
Goalkeeper Thomas McCaffery made eight saves.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Oakdale 27, Brunswick 6
The Bears scored all of their points in the first half as they rolled to victory. No individual Oakdale highlights were provided.
Brunswick’s Ella Sadiku went 16-of-23 for 135 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Her TD toss was from 46 yards out to Andie Welsh, who had six catches for 101 yards.
Sadiku also snagged two interceptions.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-12, 25-15. Urbana leaders: Kaelynn Burge, 30 assists, 2 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Lilly Eichelberger, 7 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Simone Assasie, 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Urbana record: 2-0. Middletown leaders: Kasey Harps, 11 digs; Sophia Melnyk, 8 kills. JV: Urbana won 2-1.
MSD 3, Perry Hall Christian School 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-14, 25-14. MSD leaders: Maliyah Coleman, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 aces; Kaylieah Fuller, 4 kills, 12 assists, 2 aces. MSD record: 4-3-1. JV: MSD won 2-0.
GOLF
Urbana 153, Linganore 172
The Hawks’ Rylan Bravin was the low medalist with a 36 at PB Dye Golf Club.
Colin Pleune led the Lancers with a 40, ending his round eagle-par-birdie.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Run in the Valley
Meredith Moyer finished second overall to lead the Linganore girls to a second-place finish behind winner North Hagerstown at Tuesday’s nine-school Run in the Valley, hosted by Middletown High School.
The Hubs topped Linganore 38-45. Moyer covered the 5,000 meter course in 21 minutes, 34 seconds. The Lancers’ Samantha Whitman was seventh, while Emily Stadter was ninth.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Notre Dame (Md.) 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-21, 25-22. Hood leaders: MacKenzi Wright, 8 kills; Ann Ofoegbu, 7 kills; Olivia Todd, 7 kills; Logan Burge (Urbana), 3 blocks; Ashley Donald, 17 digs.
