BASEBALL
TJ 1, Linganore 0
TJ pitcher Jacob Hnath’s RBI single to right field in the top of the sixth was the difference in a game that saw him and Linganore’s Ben Moore both throw two-hitters and pile up a combined 25 strikeouts.
Hnath struck out 12 and had the timely hit to plate AJ Allen.
Moore struck out 13. The Lancers’ Stephen Curry doubled.
Walkersville 16, Frederick 0
The Lions’ Adam Dellamura hurled a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in five innings. He added two hits and three RBIs at the plate.
Walkersville had 14 hits. Andrew McElwain had three hits and four RBIs. Ty Campbell, Bradley Morhiser and Jaysen Jensen each had two hits. Gavin Hughes added a double.
SJCP 7, Indian Creek 2
The Vikings’ Kyle Pershin had a no-hitter through five innings before surrendering two hits. He struck out eight to take the win.
He helped his cause by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Josh Skowronski hit a home run. Brandon Pershin and David Chandler both had two hits apiece for St. John’s (8-2).
Tuscarora 4, Middletown 3
The Titans scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to topple the Knights, with the winning run scoring on Drew DeSanto’s bases-loaded walk, which scored Riley Donovan.
The run ended a pitchers’ duel between Ryan DeSanto and Middletown’s Hunter Barnes, neither of whom factored into the decision. DeSanto went six innings with one earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts. Barnes worked 6 2-3 innings with one earned run, seven hits and nine strikeouts.
Dom Gomez and Kyle Sanger each had two hits for Tuscarora, while Alex Angelidis had a double and two RBIs.
Middletown’s Joey Nicholson had and RBI double.
Urbana 17, Oakdale 1
The Hawks exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning as they pounded the Bears in a five-inning win.
Riley Smith led Urbana with four hits, including two doubles. Brendan Yagesh had three hits and five RBIs. Luke Rivera knocked two doubles and drove in four runs. Yagesh, Keegan Johnson and Christian Petrolle each hit a home run. Eli DeRossi-Cytron got the win, tossing four innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts.
No Oakdale information was provided.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 13, Frederick 2
Karsyn Barrick and Madison Lepeonka each managed three hits as the Lions cruised in a five-inning win.
Izzy Dietrich hit a home run. Dietrich, Amelia Rakestraw and Hailey Putnam each had two hits.
Caroline Hinkelman earned the win in relief, pitching four innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts.
Middletown 3, Tuscarora 1
The Knight’s Taylor Broadbent twirled a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and Kayla Carr hit a home run in the victory.
The Titans’ Regan Wolfe had a double, while Avery Neuman had an RBI. Neuman also pitched a complete game four-hitter in the loss, fanning 12.
Catoctin 11, Brunswick 0
Avery Sickeri paced the Cougars (12-1) with four hits, including a home run.
Teammate Taylor Smith had 2 homers, including a three-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the fifth. Kenzie Lewis added two hits, including a double. Kara Watkins doubled.Meghan Gray walked three times.
Raegan Miller got the win, pitching three innings, striking out five and scattering four hits.
Urbana 11, Oakdale 4
The Hawks used an eight-run second inning to pull past the Bears.
Urbana hit back-to-back-to-back home runs: a grand slam by Maggie Hummer and solo shots by Delaney Reefe and Carleigh Magers. Reefe hit two home runs and earned the win on the mound, striking out 11. Hummer, Cici Bullock and Camryn Burley each recorded two hits.
Gracie Nelson and Tara Sothoron both went 3-for-3 for Oakdale. Nelson scored four runs, and Sothoron had three RBIs.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s 21, Cristo Rey 1
The Vikings (2-2) had four players register six or more points, led by Max Piraino’s five goals and three assists.
The others were Nick Gamarra (four goals, two assists), Joe Novak (four goals, two assists) and Keller Neuman (three goals, three assists).
Alex Piraino added a goal and three assists with 11 faceoff wins. Marcos De Ribeaux added a goal and two assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s 20, Friends 5
Addison Scanlon scored five goals with an assist and nine draw controls as the Vikings (7-3) rolled on Senior Night.
Kaylee Storm added three goals with an assist, while Kristina Hindle had four goals. Goalie Julianna Workman had 11 saves.
Oakdale 16, Tuscarora 14
Paige Overeem scored seven goals as the Bears knocked off the Titans.
Grace Meyer and Allison Finley each scored twice for Oakdale. Nazia Rangwala-Vohra made 12 saves.
Tuscarora was led by Delaney Stup (six goals, one assist), Ariana Tucci (three goals), Ashley Elliott (one goal, two assists) and Tori Hampton (one goal, one assist). Goalies Briana Amick and Sam Miller each had three saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Smarick, 6-2, 4-2; Jani (TJ) def. Johnson, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Vlha/Hester (L) def. Marquet/Borntrager, 7-5, 2-6, 10-4; Joyal/Dorsey (L) def. Bedwell/ Solano, 6-3, 6-2; Pulido/Davis (L) def. Leache/Lubango, 6-3, 6-1.
Urbana 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Lowery, 6-4, 6-4; Ahuja (U) def. Mitchel, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Harish/Joshi (U) def. Parker/Wernau, 6-4, 6-1; Garvey/Kota (U) def. Lopez-Duke/Teneja, 6-3, 6-1; Bang/Husain (U) def. Rotterging/Bhetalam, 6-2, 6-0.
Frederick 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Sharma def. Winterle, 6-0, 6-1; Knight def. Sid, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Doubles: Zou/McKay def. Burns/Sharpe, 6-1, 6-0; Templeton/Razanakoto def. Rueben/Oden, 6-2, 6-2; Maturi/Uddini def. Michael/Art, 6-2, 6-3.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Kennedy def. Payne, 6-1, 6-4; Allgaier def. Burdette, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern def. Martin/Horning, 6-2, 6-0; Boyer/Tew def. Machhour/Glass, 7-5, 6-1; Brunswick won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Middletown 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. James, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Rossi (M) def. Mercier, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Miller/Bliss (M) def. Miller/Taylor, 6-4, 6-1; Hauser/Rossi (M) def. Anspach/Min, 6-0, 6-0; Post/Bolton (M) def. Nzouakeu/Williams, 6-2, 6-0.
Girls
Thomas Johnson 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Warren (T) def. Baker, 6-0, 6-0; Wetrogan (L) def. Regules, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lombardo/Stevens (T) def. Worley/Webb, 7-5, 6-3; Bora/Hayford (T) def. Pugh/Dhanireddy, 6-0, 6-0; Marshall/Jha (T) def. Koogle/Webster, 7-5, 6-3.
Urbana 5, Oakdale 0
Singles: Tambat def. Overman, 6-1, 6-2; Croghan def. Burkhard, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Pabis/Candland, 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Rawal def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 6-0, 6-1; Alexander/LeGuellec def. Coblish/Elizalde, 6-0, 6-0.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: McDonald def. Law Knotts, 6-0, 6-1; Razunquzwa def. Evans, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Rhodes/Backer def. Andrew/Williams, 6-2, 6-2; Shawuer/Powell def. Perhach/Troxell, 6-1, 6-2; Caruso/Younbi def. Turner/Lopez, 6-4, 6-2.
Walkersville 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Lieu (W) def Tn. Waverly, 0-6, 1-6; Tr. Waverly (F) def. Bain, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7. Doubles: Riddlemoser/Miner (W) def. Pau/Phillips, 6-4, 6-2; Wambach/Wells (W) def. Sharma/Ullman, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Presgrave/Razanakoto (F) def. Anderson/Cook, 6-2, 6-2.
Middletown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singesl: Frye (T) def. Troxell, 6-2, 6-1; Gupta (T) def. Ratliff, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Fox/Martin (M) def Pepenel/Taylor, 6-2, 6-3; Butler/Veatman (M)def. Ki/Schneider, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; Page/Keminski (M) def. Martin/Josol, 6-0, 6-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
MSD Invitational
The Orioles boys got wins from Mepper Beshears (300 hurdles), Ethan Sheppeck (long jump) and Nathan Sheppeck (triple jump).
The Orioles girls got a pair of wins from Zivia Gale (shot put, discus).
MEN’S LACROSSE
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 21, Howard 1
The Mountaineers picked up their sixth straight win, allowing their fewest number of goals since 2013.
Christina Haspert had two goals and three assists, while Zoe Hurlburt had a game-high four goals with one assist. Lizzie Stevenson and Alayna Pagnotta scored a hat trick, while Beanie Colson had three assists and one goal.
Messiah 15, Hood 5
Abby Burnette scored a pair of goals to lead the Blazers in their loss. Jess Lyons, Rebecca Turner and Avery Stanley each added a goal.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Messiah 2-4, Hood 0-8
The Blazers’ Rachel Benden went 2-for-4 in the second game and drove in three runs, while Jordan Long hurled a complete-game for the win in Grantham, Pennsylvania.
Sammy McIntosh and Jocelyn Pfleiger were the only hitters for Hood to record hits in both contests and both players had multi-hit efforts in the second game. McIntosh finished the day 3-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored. Pfleiger went 3-for-7 over the course of the doubleheader with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Rebecca Gottleib allowed just two runs, one earned, but took a complete-game loss in the opener. She scattered five hits and two walks, striking out three. The first-year student has 118 strikeouts pulled within one of the Blazers’ single-season strikeout record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 21, Coppin State 17
In a nearly five-hour contest, the Mountaineers won a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair over the Eagles.
The Mount walked 16 times, its most in 18 years, led by Thomas Bramley with four free passes. Brady Drawbaugh had three hits, while Ryan Fisher had five RBIs and a grand slam.
Danny Salisbury earned his first collegiate win.
