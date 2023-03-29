BASEBALL
Walkersville 5, Brunswick 4
The Lions’ Landon Tolbert broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, and they held on to top the Roaders.
Patrick Atallah was the winning pitcher, going two-thirds of an inning in relief. Brody Nemoga threw two innings in relief out and got the save.
Tolbert and Diego Flores each had two hits for Walkersville.
Brunswick pitcher Oliver Ellison took the loss despite getting 12 strikeouts.
Ellison and Jonathan Dysinger each had two hits for the Railroaders (1-2).
Oakdale 7, Linganore 6
Liam Kahn laid down the game-winning bunt in the bottom of the seventh as the Bears walked off the Lancers.
Oakdale’s Nick Miller tied the contest in the prior inning with a two-run single as both teams got their bats going late. Jake McKenzie had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Brady Bragg earned the win in relief.
Austin Perando and Stephen Curry each had two hits for Linganore. Charles Musser scored twice, and Jason Capone had a double. Curry struck out seven in 4 2-3 innings.
Catoctin 8, Smithsburg 7
The Cougars improved to 4-0, getting three hits from Brayden Grable.
Jacob Bell, Garrett Worth and Peyton Castellow each each had two hits.
Worth earned the win on the mound, while Bell got the save.
Middletown 3, Boonsboro 1
Andrew Raymond went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs for the Knights, who scored three runs in the third.
Tyler Haupt went 5 2-3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Cam Baker swiped three bags.
St. John’s 5, McDonogh 2
Bronson Taylor pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and no earned runs with 14 strikeouts.
At the plate, the Vikings (3-3) were led by David Chandler, who led off the game with a deep homer to center and finished 2-for-4. Shane Meyer was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Taylor added an RBI single.
Thomas Johnson 12, South Hagerstown 2, 5 innings
Danny Orr had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to pace the Patriots.
Ben Pearch added two hits, while Jacob Hnath had a triple.
Logan Keepers hurled a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 20, Brunswick 1
The Lions’ Hailey Putnam drove in four runs on a triple and home run in the lopsided win.
Ella Montgomery and Madison Lepeonka each socked home runs for the Lions, who had 23 hits. Lepeonka, Lindsay Worley and Caroline Hinkelman each collected three hits.
Izzy Dietrich led the Walkersville in the pitcher’s circle, going three innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out four and walking zero. Lexi Bureau threw two innings in relief.
The Railroaders’ Anna Putnam went 3-for-3.
Catoctin 23, Smithsburg 0, 5 innings
The Cougars’ Meghan Gray clouted three home runs, a double and 10 RBIs as all 11 Catoctin (3-1) players got a hit.
Kenzie Lewis had 3 hits. Madi Ohler and Carli Mazaleski each had two hits with a double. Taylor Smith had 2 hits.
Smith and Mazaleski combined for the shutout, with Mazaleski going four innings.
Boonsboro 8, Middletown 0
Middletown committed eight errors in the loss.
The Knights’ Channing Lowe, Sydney Leadbetter, Hayden Moxley and Reese Vierling each had one hit. Moxley took the loss, going 5 2-3 innings.
N. Hagerstown 10, Frederick 0
Lauren Routzahn had two hits for the Cadets in the loss. Allison Livelberger also had a hit.
St. John’s 16, Friends 4
Calista Osong stole five bases and had multiple hits as the Vikings rolled.
Kaitlin Murphy went 2-for-3 with a triple at the plate, driving in two runs. Sophie Schwabb, Kate DelGrippo and Ella Lowry each had multiple hits as well.
DelGrippo struck out 12 in 4 2-3 innings in the circle.
BOYS LACROSSE
Urbana 19, Walkersville 2
Eight Hawks found the back of the net as they routed the Lions.
TJ Harne and Hunter Bryant each scored four times to lead Urbana (2-0), and Harne added three assists. Jacob Ward and Gavin McKay also had hat tricks.
Dylan Lange, Brady Roberton, Elijah Jean-Jacques and Jayden Sharper also scored. Roberton had three assists.
Carter Berg made two saves, and Andre Phillips had three stops.
Jack Hafler and Carson Finch scored for Walkersville, while Ethan Guillott had an assist. Wil Muncy made six saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 19, N. Hagerstown 6
Juls Brawner (four goals, three assists) and Lizzie Goodwin (three goals, four assists) each recorded seven points as the Cadets cruised.
Other Frederick (2-1) leaders were Abigail Effland (five goals), Nicole Sibold (four goals, one assist) and Maddie Rydzewski (two goals, one assist).
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Ahuja def. Anspach, 6-1, 6-4; Humes def. Zheng. Doubles: Kota/Liu def. Anspach/Taylor, 6-1, 6-1; Khawaja/Mahadev def. Verma/Nzouakeu; Lugez/Gonugunta def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Novitski def. Graham Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Parker def. Weigand, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Wernau/Rengen def. Vlha/Morris, 6-2, 6-1; Rotterging/Rengen def. Johnson/Rosquist, 6-1, 6-4; Bhetalham/Wyatt def. Lauterbach/Winkler, 6-3, 6-2.
Middletown 4, Boonsboro 1
Singles: Liao (B) def. Hauser, 6-0, 6-0; Bolton (M) def. Sisler, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Gio. Rossi/Gia. Rossi (M) def. Nadzam/Breeden, 6-0, 6-1; Kmiecik/Jih Vieira (M) def. Osmond/Blair, 6-2, 7-5; Brown/Yarmus (M) def. Chu/Tedards, 6-1, 6-1.
Brunswick 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Burns, 6-1, 6-0; Paradapalli (W) def. Allgaier, 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (B) def. Sharpe/Puthmana, 6-0, 6-1; Bobofchak/Adams (B) def. Boledovic/Gujalwar, 6-1, 63; Joseph/Boyer (B) def. Bilven/Meyer, 6-2, 7-5.
Smithsburg 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Liu (S) def. Burdette, 6-1, 6-1; Gray (S) def. Sullivan, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Torrado/Perryman (C) def. Martin/Thornsbury, 6-4, 6-1; Starliper/Lee (C) won by forfeit; Smithsburg won by forfeit.
Frederick 4, N. Hagerstown 1
Singles: Hrelian (F) def. Jones, 5-7, 6-2, 10-6; Razanakoto (F) def. Watts, 6-0, 7-5. Doubles: Templeton/Maturi (F) def. Akamine/Hine, 6-4, 6-1; Gadon/Navarette (N) def. Lewis/Bugg, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 10-2; Pan/Sayed (F) def. Alsip/Mir, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
Girls
Urbana 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Tambat (U) def. Frye, 7-5, 6-3; Gupta (T) def. Croghan, 2-6, 1-6. Doubles: Kim/Flynn (U) def. Ki/Pepenel, 6-1, 6-3; Broder/Kariveda (U) def. Martin/Hughes, 6-0, 6-1; Khawaja/Damoulakis (U) def. Amond/ Le, 6-1, 6-0.
Smithsburg 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Hilliard (S) def. Andrew, 6-0, 6-0; Glass (C) def. Medina 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Linetty/Eichelberger (S) def. Troxell/Perhach, 7-5, 6-2; Parker/O’Brien (S) def. Parson/Williams, 6-4, 6-4; Holden/Mucker (C) def. Gorman/Seal, 6-1, 3-0 medical forfeit.
Brunswick 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Lieu (W) def. McDonald, 6-3, 6-4; Powell (B) def. Miller, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Silver/Cook (W) def. Ruzunguzwa/Yongbi, 6-4, 0-6, 10-6; Powell/Murphy (B) def. Hillman/Winterle, 6-1, 6-3; Maras/Caruso (B) def. Hagerty/Garst, 6-3, 6-4.
Oakdale 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Burkhard def. Worley, 6-1, 6-0; Olson def. Dhunireddy, 7-6 (11-9), 6-3. Doubles: Miller/Coblish def. Ham/Mandava, 6-2, 6-1; Duggal/Yalamanchili def. Benco/McCoy, 6-1, 6-4; Candland/Elizalde def. Blundin/Webster, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.
Middletown 3, Boonsboro 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Padha, 6-1, 6-2; Kaminski (M) def. Briggs, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8. Doubles: Row/Blair (B) def. Fox/Butler, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Reed/Shoemaker, 6-4, 6-3; Iager/Mentzer (B) def. Penrod/Friton, 6-0, 6-2.
N. Hagerstown 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Finn (N) def. Phillips, 6-1, 6-2; Razanakoto (F) def. Weaver, 6-2, 1-6, 10-4; Knight/Smith (N) def. Pau/Ullman, 6-2 7-6 (7-2); Galvan/Gasaway (N) def. Sharma/Estero, 6-4, 6-1; Hartman/Sholes (N) def. Racheff/Cheek, 6-0, 6-4.
TRACK AND FIELD
MSD’s boys won the MSD Invitational with 108 points and had three winners.
Mepper Beshears took first in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.14 seconds) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (45.11), while the 400-meter relay team finished in 47.47 seconds to claim the top spot.
Zion Ortiz, Zeke Ortiz, Keanu Herzig-Wilcox and Nathan Sheppeck also finished top three in individual events.
MSD’s girls team placed fifth at the meet. The Orioles won the 400-meter relay in 56 seconds.
Ava Williamson and Jacqundia Fuller finished top three in individual events.
MEN’S LACROSSE
York 20, Hood 4
The Blazers fell behind by seven goals in the first quarter as the Spartans rolled in Hood’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener. Robbie Wiley scored twice for Hood, while Rio Muldoon and Colby Gallagher also found the back of the net.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York 19, Hood 3
The Blazers fell to the No. 8 Spartans in their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener, allowing the first nine goals and never recovering. Avery Stanley recorded two goals for Hood.
