BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 4, Williamsport 0
Cristian Topovich recorded a hat trick and assisted on the Bears’ other goal, which was scored by Aidan Wright, on Tuesday night.
Angel Simo added two assists, while Alex Isroilov had one.
Goalie Dylan Miller made in the shutout.
Walkersville 3, Linganore 0
The Lions got goals from Elijah Reyes, Toby Ogwulu and Haven Thomas.
Assists were by Casey Cutshall and Gavin McAllister.
Goalkeeper Casey Cutshall earned the shutout in goal.
Linganore won the JV match 2-1.
Liberty 3, Brunswick 1
Noah Paschalides scored the Railroaders’ goal on an assist from Jackson Acker.
Goalkeeper Finn McGannon made 13 saves for Brunswick (3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 5, Middletown 0
Nina Connors had three goals and an assist as the Titans maintained their perfect record (4-0).
Cali Cammarata added a pair of goals. Payton Pilson, Ella Sheridan, Khady Ndiaye and Julia Morales also had assists.
Goalkeepers Mia Hill and Mackenzie Facine each had three saves for the combined shutout.
Liberty 4, Brunswick 2
Brunswick, which came from behind twice to tie the game before falling, received goals from Leah Cook and Atiya Jackson.
Ryley Backer assisted on both.
Brunswick won the JV game 1-0.
St. John’s Catholic Prep 5, Key School 1
Mikayla Sanda led the Vikings (1-1) to their first win of the season, scoring a pair of goals.
Westminster 5, TJ 1
Chase Borntreger scored for the Patriots on a direct kick in the first half. TJ goalkeeper Gabby Lindblade had 10 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 3, Winters Mill 0
The Titans’ Dillan Williams scored two goals in the win.
Tori Hampton added a goal and an assist. Shannon Hailey and Erica Cao each had one assist.
Carolina McDonald (four saves) and AJ Almeida (three saves) split time in goal for the shutout.
Catoctin 7, Saint James 0
Meghan Gray scored two goals for the Cougars.
Morgan Ridenour, Jazmyne Howard,Cheyenne Van Echo, Raegan Miller and Annie Abruzzese each had one.
Ridenour and Miller added assists.
VOLLEYBALL
MSD 3, Perry Hall 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-7, 25-12. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces; Jade Macedo, 2 kills, 18 assists, 8 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 7 kills. MSD record: 8-1-0.
St. John’s 3, St. Mary’s 1
Scores: 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22. St. John’s leaders: Audrey Spindle, 13 kills, 8 aces, 19 assists; Kalia Espenlaub, 14 kills; Jill Fedor, 25 digs; Samantha Watkins, 24 assists; Leighann Truesdale, 7 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces. JV: St. Mary’s won 2-0.
Walkersville 3, Linganore 2
Scores: 14-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11. Walkersville leaders: Laila Lee 9 kills; Grace Rohrer 8 kills; Maya Smith 7 kills; Victoria Bessacque 5 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Mohr 5 kills; Adyn Iseman 11 digs; Mackenzie Brenton 16 assists, 7 digs; Piper Berkey 14 assists; Sydney Terrell 6 digs. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 10 kills, 9 digs; Kelsie Duda, 8 kills, 5 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 20 digs; Ashly Ratti, 17 assists.
TJ 3, Catoctin 0
Catoctin stats: Paige Romeril, 4 kills, 11 digs; Sheridan Chaney, 10 digs; Paige Smith, 10 assists; Abby Bowley, 6 kills.
Frederick Force 3, St. Timothy’s 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-11, 25-16. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 10 kills, 5 aces; Ashley D’Andrea, 13 aces; Addy Benjamin, 5 kills; Sam Reid, 5 kills. Force record: 6-0.
Middletown 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 27-25, 25-17, 25-23. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 12 kills, 16 digs; Abby Murphy, 16 assists; Haydyn Wright, 7 digs. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 5 kills, 5 digs; Justine Winkler, 17 assists, 7 aces, 9 digs.
Frederick 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-18, 25-13. Frederick leaders: Isabel Koselak, 7 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks; Ever McLaughlin, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Medina Hashim, 5 aces; Bella Mangana, 3 aces, 2 kills.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Notre Dame 3, Hood 0
Score: 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. Hood leaders: Carrington Ray, 11 kills; Emma Elizondo, 10 kills, 19 digs, 3 aces; Caitlin Ambruster, 10 kills, 11 digs; Jackie Malitzki, 30 assists, 19 digs. Elizondo matched her 19 digs for the team-high; Katie Amaguana, 13 digs, while Ambruster finished with 11.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount’s Rockhill collects NEC weekly honor
Mount St. Mary’s senior Elisabeth Rockhill was named the Northeast Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week. Rockhill scored a goal in each of the Mount’s games last weekend, including the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over UMBC on Sunday.
