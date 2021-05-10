SOFTBALL
Middletown 1, Oakdale 0
First impressions don’t get much better.
Appearing in her first varsity game, sophomore Taylor Broadbent pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the host Knights nipped the Bears on Monday.
Ashlyn Routzahn hit a double to drive in Taylor Broadbent for the deciding run in the fourth inning. Broadbent had singled, then moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Kayla Carr.
The Bears’ Saylor Kneeland pitched a three-hitter, striking out six.
Catoctin 12, Frederick 0
Senior Amanda Ray tossed her first no-hitter for host Catoctin. She struck out eight over five innings.
Kara Watkins went 2-for-3 and Avery Sickeri had a three-run homer for the Cougars.
Melody Prichard had a stolen base for Frederick.
Brunswick 10, Walkersville 1
The Railroaders’ Ellen Stockman pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double.
Morgan Gross, Allyssa Albright and Carley Bruchey each had two of Brunswick’s 13 hits. Amber Kent had a standout defensive performance with 7 putouts.
The Lions’ Abbie Peterson and Madison Lepeonka each had multiple hits. Peterson went 3-for-3.
BASEBALL
Frederick 2, Catoctin 0
Cadets senior Jack Surdez got off to a sensational start, tossing a no-hitter in the season opener against the visiting Cougars.
The 6-foot-2 hurler struck out eight, walked four and hit one batter in the victory.
Frederick scored both runs on errors, one in the first and one in the sixth. The Cadets had just three hits, including a double by Brady MacDonald.
Middletown 6, Oakdale 5
The host Knights prevailed in their on a walk-off double by Paul McHugh Jr. in the bottom of the seventh.
Zach Martin hit a home run for Middletown, and he later scored the winning run. Martin and McHugh each had two hits, with Martin driving in three runs. Sean Kiley had a double.
Kiley threw three scoreless inning, then Chase Baxter came in to pitch a scoreless seventh for the win.
Oakdale’s Joe Pippin struck out 11 in five innings.
Linganore 2, Urbana 1
The Lancers topped the rival Hawks on RBIs from Cam Rokisky and Dylan Allnutt, and stellar pitching from starter Cam Rokisky and reliever Ben Moore.
Rokisky had an RBI single, while Linganore’s Dylan Allnutt had a bases-loaded walk. Frank Dickenson scored both runs.
Rokisky went five innings, allowing three hits and striking out four. Moore pitched the final two innings, fanning five.
For Urbana, Camilo Pardo and Joey Galloway each had a double. The Hawks pitching trio of Keegan Johnson, Garrett Osborne and Eli Derossi-Cytron only allowed three hits.
TJ 4, Tuscarora 1
The Patriots got two hits apiece from Danny Orr and Ryan Yammarino, while Eric Thomas got the win on the mound.
Thomas worked four innings, striking out five. Jacob Hnath recorded the save.
The Titans’ Kyle Sanger had two hits.
Mount Airy Christian 20, MSD 7
The Orioles’ Nathan Sheppeck went 3-for-3, with two RBIs and five stolen bases as MSD finished the season 0-8. Ethan Sheppeck added an inside-the-park home run.
BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 21, Frederick 1
Ethan Guilott had 6 goals and three assists, Blake Shoemaker finished with five goals and four assists and Josh Henigin added four goals and three assists to lead Walkersville.
Freshman goalie Will Muncy made 10 saves for the Lions.
Brunswick 14, TJ 9
On Friday, Josh Cadle got the Railroaders’ season off to a good start by scoring six goals with four assists.
J.T. Harich added six. Ethan Genos and Brice Bell each had one for Brunswick, while Tristan Atrill added an assist. Goalie Charlie Lawrence made 15 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brunswick 17, TJ 4
Madison Shaffer scored seven goals, Ella Dimmick had four and Bree Shiley added three to lead the Railroaders. Abbey Bolingbroke made 11 saves for Brunswick.
TJ’s goals were scored by Nyla Gier (two), Sophie Jack and Elizabeth Bauer. Goalie Abigail Cooper made eight saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Frederick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Sharma def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0. Frederick won remaining matches by forfeit.
Urbana 5, Brunswick 0
Singles: Li def. Hatch, 6-0, 6-0; Lowery def. Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ahuja-Joshi def. Ahern-Hopko, 6-0, 6-1; Harish-Kurian def. Kennedy-Nilssen, 6-0, 6-0; Husain-Kim def. Bobofchak-Benos, 6-1, 6-0.
Oakdale 3, TJ 2
Singles: Jani (TJ) def., Mitchel, 3-6, 6-4, 0-1; Parker (O) def. Jain, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Lango-Marquart (TJ) def. Lopez-Duke/Aramayo, 6-7, 5-7; Wernau/Babcock (O) def. Bedwell-Obajamu, 6-0, 6-4; Rottgering-Wyatt (O) def. Pernaranda-Ash, 6-0, 6-0.
Linganore 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Wiegand (L) def. Winterle, 6-2, 7-5; Gilroy (W) won by default. Doubles: Zelinksky -Markel (L) def. Sharpe-Burns, 7-6, 6-3; Liston-Hester (L) def. Yeeles-Gaines, 6-3, 6-2; Ament-Lyons (L) def. Rowley-Stillwell, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
Girls
Walkersville 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Lieu (W) def. Baker, 6-1, 6-0; Miner (W) def. Wetrogan, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Kelley-Worley (L) def. Riddlemoser-Driscoll, 6-4, 6-2; Cook-Anderson (W) def. Green-Webb, 6-2, 7-6 (TB 7-3); Bain-Wambach (W) def. Pugh-Smarick, 6-0, 6-0.
Catoctin 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Smith (C) def. Phillips, 6-0, 6-0; Law Knotts (C) def. Burley, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Sharma-Pau (F) def. Kovalcik-Achrila, 7-5, 6-2; Andrew-Weisgerber (C) def. Ullman-Presgraves, 6-1, 6-4; Evans-Williams (C) def. Aleman-Akter, 6-0, 6-2.
Urbana 5, Brunswick 0
Singles; Tambat def. McDonald, 6-0,6-2; Kim def. Razunguwa, 6-2,6-1. Doubles: Nielsen-roghan def. Rhodes-Stepoulas, 6-2,6-1; Rawal-Patel def. Shawver-Johnson, 6-0,6-0; Hyde/Broder won by default.
Oakdale 3, TJ 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Overman, 6-1,6-0; Burkhard (O) def. Butler, 6-0,6-3. Doubles: Stevens-Lomardo (TJ) def. Sasse-Snow, 6-2,7-6 (7-2); Pabis-Candland (O) def. Bell-Shue, 6-4,6-3; Watkins/Koeung-Zambrana (O) def. Miller-Regulas, 6-2, 6-1.
Middletown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Slivka (T) def. Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Frye (T) def. Troxell, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles—Desier-Kaminski (M) def. Ki-Gupta, 6-1, 6-1; Fox-Cowperthwaite (M) def. Pepenel-Thompson, 6-1, 6-1; Yeatman-Butler (M) def. Schneider-Josol, 6-0, 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELD
Urbana swept a five-team meet held Saturday at Oakdale, with the boys outscoring runner-up Oakdale 179-151, and the Hawks girls topping runner-up Oakdale 301-125.5.
Boys individual winners: Urbana, Davis Kneebone (100), Jason Charron (200), Chrisopher Sapp (800), Henry Rodrigues (3,200), Christian Whitehead (long jump); Middletown, Luke Humble (110 hurdles), Justin Lynch (300 hurdles), Jonathan Richards (triple jump), Colby White (pole vault; Oakdale, Nicholas Redman (discus), 4x200 relay, 4x800 relay; TJ, Dakari Burton (400), Mack McKeever (1,600), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Frederick, Adam Moezaw (shot put).
Girls individual winners: Oakdale, Kenna Fox (100), Ellen Gill (300 hurdles), Hayley Ross (3,200), Gbemitireoluwa Daramola (high jump), 4x200 relay, 4x800 relay; Urbana, Angeline Amefia (100 hurdles, 200); Emily McDonnell (400, 800), Ella Auderset (1,600), Brooke Alban (long jump, triple jump), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Frederick, Sarah Meredith (discus, shot put); TJ, Elisa Ramos (pole vaule).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood College’s Bentley LeBarron was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Second Team in voting conducted by the conference coaches.
He is the first player in program history to make multiple appearances higher than honorable mention on the All-MAC Commonwealth squad. LeBarron was voted second team as a sophomore in 2019. There was no all-conference team in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This season, LeBarron scored 28 goals in nine games, including 20 in six conference games.
