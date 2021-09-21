GIRLS SOCCER
Catoctin 3, Middletown 1
Payton Troxell scored two unassisted goals to lead the Cougars (1-1) to their first win of the season and a rare win over the Knights.
Elliana Mucker scored Catoctin’s other goal on an assist from Taylor Smith.
Catoctin goalkeeper Molly Parsons had three saves, while Taylor Smith had eight saves.
Middletown’s goal was scored Katie Lucas.
Tuscarora 3, Frederick 0
Nina Connors had a goal with two assists for the Titans.
Julia Morales and Madsion Slater added the other goals. Cali Cammarata had one assist. Keepers Mia Hill and Mackenzie Facine each had one save as they combined on the shutout.
Linganore 8, North Hagerstown 0
Josie Beezel’s hat trick led Linganore in the shutout, while Mandy Hill added one goal and two assists.
Other Linganore goals were scored by Kerri Donohue, Catherine Bowers and Ava Taylor. Emily Purgason, Taylor, Erika Moore and Emma Pratchios.
Brunswick 6, Smithsburg 1
After Smithsburg scored the first goal, Brunswick poured on the offense, including five second-half goals.
Brunswick goals were scored by Ryley Backer (two), Hannah Estep, Atiya Jackson, Carina Morley and Izzie Marra. Assists were by Anna Gibson, Jackson (two) and Jada Powell.
Urbana 3, Walkersville 0
The Hawks improved to 3-2 on goals from Morgan Sherrill Caitlyn Hardy and Mickaya Shahine
Paige Shavers had an assist, while keeper Cassidy Irish earned the shutout with three saves.
Walkersville (0-3) goalkeeper Morgan Marchesani had six saves.
Urbana won the JV game 3-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 5, Catoctin 0
Aaron Augustine had two goals to pace the Knights (2-3).
Single goals were scored by Quinn Savitt, Tyler Hollis and Lance Ketchakeu. Omar Aguilar had two assists, while Houston Morris and Gavin White each had one.
Goalkeeper JC Schooler made two saves for the shutout.
Brunswick 4, Smithsburg 2
Logan Malone, Noah Paschalides, Will Burton and Ryan Domathoti each had goals to help the Railroders imrprove to 4-1.
Jackson Acker, Rickey Cicmanec and Kamron Harris each had assists for Brunswick. Keeper Finn McGannon had eight saves.
Oakdale 3, TJ 1
Cristian Topovich, Ethan Simpson and Roman Schaffer each had one goal for the Bears.
Angel Simo, Schaffer and Topovich each had one assist for Oakdale. Keeper Dylan Miller had seven saves.
TJ won the JV match 5-3.
Urbana 4, Walkersville 0
No details were provided.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. Urbana leaders: Penelope Hiepler, 5 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Claudia Perez, 5 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs; Alex Thayer, 14 assists, 5 digs. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Iseman, 5 digs; Kylie Mohr, 3 kills. Urbana’s record: 2-1. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
New Life Christian 3, Heritage Academy 1
Scores: 11-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 26 kills, 7 blocks, 10 digs; Jazmine de la Barra, 6 kills, 8 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 29 assists; Sofie Krasta, 5 kills; Skyler Jagt, 7 digs, 4 kills.
Oakdale 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-15, 27-25. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 10 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs; Maggie Cole, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs; Ryan O’Neal, 28 assists, 7 aces, 3 digs; Gabby Barth, 10 digs. Oakdale’s record: 2-1. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Catoctin 3, Middletown 1
Scores: 25-22, 26-28, 25-13, 25-12. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 9 kills, 18 digs; Abby Bowley, 8 kills, 3 blocks; Anna Belluomo, 7 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 12 digs; Paige Smith, 18 assists; Michaela Windisch, 13 assists; Rylee Curtis, 9 digs; Abby May, 2 blocks. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 13 kills, 5 blocks, 31 digs; Lilian Orcutt, 5 kills; Haydyn Wright, 12 digs; Abby Murphy, 13 digs, 28 assists.
Mount Airy Christian 3, MSD 2
Scores: 25-10, 27-25, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 31 kills, 17 digs, 2 blocks; Jade Macedo, 2 kills, 32 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Alona Zfati, 1 kill, 21 digs, 4 aces. JV: MSD won 2-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-7, 25-8. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 8 kills, 5 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 12 digs.
Frederick Force 3, Goretti 1
Scores: 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 21 kills, 9 aces; Molly Coakley, 7 kills; Fayth Lewis, 17 digs, 5 aces; Ashley D’Andrea, 15 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Hitchner, 24 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces. Force record: 9-0. JV: Force won 2-0.
GOLF
1A/2A District Tournament
Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci shot a one-over par 73 to finish in first place among all golfers at Black Rock Country Club in Hagerstown.
This is her third consecutive district championship (there was no championship in 2020). AJ Yuhas shot an 81.
Brunswick qualified for states as a team, finishing with a score of 338.
Luke Adams led the way with a second-place finish, carding a 75. Hank Adams shot a 78. Jared Struss shot an 88 and Alexandra Swam shot a 97.
FIELD HOCKEY
FSK 4, Walkersville 1
The Lions’ goal was scored by Alexis Johnson on an assist by Olivia Miller in the fourth quarter.
Alia Winterle had 18 saves, including a save on a penalty stroke in the first quarter, for the Lions (0-3).
Brunswick 4, St. James 2
Lindsay Aldridge contributed two goals and an assist in the Railroaders’ first win of the season.
Other Brunswick goal scorers were Madison Shawver and Jenna Cackowski. Carly Lindley had an assist.
Other score: Winters Mill 5, TJ 0
CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys
Brunswick 19, Smithsburg 50, Walkersville 62
The Brunswick boys won a tri-meet with Walkersville and Smithsburg on Tuesday at Brunswick.
The Railroaders’ Ray Gibson won the tri-meet in 18:37 on the 3.1 mile Brunswick course.
Andrew McGillivray was 2nd in 18:45. Collin Bomysoad third in 18:53
Girls
Brunswick 15, Walkersville 42
The Brunswick girls won their tri-meet with a perfect score of 15, paced by Reilly Teague’s win in 21:35. Nadia Ramaley was third, Lauren Laverty was fourth and Lucy Virgilio was fifth.
Smithsburg had an incomplete score.
UNIFIED TENNIS
Walkersville 2, Urbana 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.