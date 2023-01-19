BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 69, Tuscarora 33
The undefeated Cadets’ lopsided victory included four scorers in double digits, paced by Ivan Quijada’s 15 points. He added four rebounds.
CJ Dugue added 12, while Elwyne Wordlaw scored 11 and David Dorsey had 10 for Frederick (14-0). Dorsey also had five boards and three assists.
Frederick won the JV game 48-40.
Oakdale 53, TJ 42
The Bears were led in scoring by Evan Austin (12 points) and Jordan Chaney (11).
Dominic Nichols grabbed 12 rebounds, and Max McFarland had six. Chaney and Nichols had three steals each. Gage Linton had three assists.
TJ won the JV game 50-37.
Walkersville 51, Williamsport 44
The Lions outscored the Wildcats 27-15 in the second half to force overtime and held Williamsport to one point in the extra session to secure the victory.
Walkersville (11-2) was led by Kenyon Johnson (14 points, six rebounds) and Shey Awuwoloye (14 points, eight rebounds). Jerian Batty added four steals, while Justin Pfeil had four assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 54-8. The Lions (11-0) were led by Josiah Teasley (12 points) and Cam Eager (10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MS 39, Hancock 32
The Orioles’ Jade Macedo compiled a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, adding five steals and three assists.
Jacqundia Fuller contributed nine points, five boards, seven steals and three assists. Olivia Clinger had eight points, nine rebounds and a steal.
WRESTLING
North Hagerstown 40, Thomas Johnson 39
145 — Justin Funes (T) pinned E. Foster-Sexton, 1:36. 152 — Darian Glasgow (T) pinned Cody Smith, 3:12. 160 — H. Ibrahim-kehl (N) pinned Benjamin Adkins, 1:04. 170 — Correia (N) pinned Solomon Sang, 1:09. 182 — Jaheem Pickins (N) pinned Jeremy Lemus, 1:18. 195 — Sean Foo (T) pinned N Parker-Floyd, 3:30. 220 — Garcia Kardiobo (N) pinned Nathan Kakou, :58. 285 — Floid (N) pinned Jorge Rodriguez, 4:43. 106 — Nataly Bello (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Caleb Kline (N) maj. dec. Kamilla Visokova, 18-8. 120 — Giovanni Bramati (T) dec., 8-7. 126 — Noah Riley (T) pinned William Balcita, 3:41. 132 — Joseph McClellan (N) pinned KJ Price, 3:43. 138 — Daniel Zampino (T) pinned A Lopez, 1:48.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Linganore 121, Brunswick 40
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Andy Kahwajy, Brody Hanlon, Freddy Kolias, Mac Bassett, James Martinez, Augie Jansen, Connor Nanavaty.
Girls
Linganore 110, Brunswick 62
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Peyton Orlando, Lindsay Jonas, Claire Ingram, Emily Stadter, Marina Katsumoto. Diving winner: Daelyn Reid (L).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marist 83, Mount St. Mary’s 77
Two sharpshooting guards were on top of their game at Knott Arena. Mount St. Mary’s got seven 3-pointers and 29 points from Michaela Harrison, but Marist’s Kiara Fisher scored 44 points, pushing the Red Foxes to a victory.
The Mount fell to 7-10 (3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) this season).
Three more Mountaineers posted double figures in the contest. Jessica Tomasetti had 15 points and came within a rebound of a double-double. Natalie Villaflor added 11, as did Aryna Taylor, repeating her season high effort for the second straight game.
Fisher’s 44-point total for Marist is a program record, and it’s the most points for any game on the Knott Arena floor since Sam Prescott scored 44 in a men’s game against Bryant on Feb. 14, 2013. As for women’s games only, it’s the second most behind Kim Rhock’s 50-point game in 1990.
Marist also received 20 points from Zaria Shazer and 10 from Jackie Piddock.
