FOOTBALL
Linganore 49, Tuscarora 6
The visiting Lancers improved to 6-0, scoring touchdowns in a variety of ways in the easy victory Friday night.
Zane Bailey started the scoring by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD.
Josh Little scored on TD runs of 1 and 19 yards.
Quarterback Timmy Conner threw scoring passes of 30 yards to Andrew Young and 47 yards to Dylan Reyes.
Mason Farster had a 47-yard interception return for a TD, while Ethan Arneson added a 9-yard TD run.
Quinn Ruch kicked seven extra-points.
South Hagerstown 45, TJ 21
The host Patriots, who fell to 1-5, were led by Jaiden Pritchard’s three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).
Slyvester Olofio added a TD reception. On defense Emijahe Addison had 11 tackles.
The Patriots dropped to 1-5. No details were provided.
St. Paul’s 35, St. John’s 6
The visiting Vikings dropped to 2-4. No details were provided.
Poolesville 34, Catoctin 14
The visiting Cougars dropped to 0-6. No details were provided.
Brunswick 29, Liberty 27
The host Railroaders are off to their best start since 2010, improving to 5-1. No details were provided.
FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 4, Oakdale 0
Amanda Talbot tallied all four goals, one in each quarter, for the Hawks.
Kaitlyn Mogar had an assist. Goalies Celeste Valerio and Mackenzie Steinheimer combined for the shutout.
Urbana won the JV game 2-0.
GOLF
TJ 178, N. Hagerstown 185
Carter Smith paced the Patriots with a 41.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-13, 30-28, 25-19. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Jackie Malitzki, 29 assists, three aces; Samantha Baker, 3 aces; Robyn Reus, 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.