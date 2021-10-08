FOOTBALL

Linganore 49, Tuscarora 6

The visiting Lancers improved to 6-0, scoring touchdowns in a variety of ways in the easy victory Friday night.

Zane Bailey started the scoring by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD.

Josh Little scored on TD runs of 1 and 19 yards.

Quarterback Timmy Conner threw scoring passes of 30 yards to Andrew Young and 47 yards to Dylan Reyes.

Mason Farster had a 47-yard interception return for a TD, while Ethan Arneson added a 9-yard TD run.

Quinn Ruch kicked seven extra-points.

South Hagerstown 45, TJ 21

The host Patriots, who fell to 1-5, were led by Jaiden Pritchard’s three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).

Slyvester Olofio added a TD reception. On defense Emijahe Addison had 11 tackles.

The Patriots dropped to 1-5.

St. Paul’s 35, St. John’s 6

The visiting Vikings dropped to 2-4. No details were provided.

Poolesville 34, Catoctin 14

The visiting Cougars dropped to 0-6. No details were provided.

Brunswick 29, Liberty 27

The host Railroaders are off to their best start since 2010, improving to 5-1. No details were provided.

FIELD HOCKEY

Urbana 4, Oakdale 0

Amanda Talbot tallied all four goals, one in each quarter, for the Hawks.

Kaitlyn Mogar had an assist. Goalies Celeste Valerio and Mackenzie Steinheimer combined for the shutout.

Urbana won the JV game 2-0.

GOLF

TJ 178, N. Hagerstown 185

Carter Smith paced the Patriots with a 41.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bridgewater 3, Hood 0

Scores: 25-13, 30-28, 25-19. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Jackie Malitzki, 29 assists, three aces; Samantha Baker, 3 aces; Robyn Reus, 11 digs.

