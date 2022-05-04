BASEBALL
Churchill 4, Urbana 3
The Hawks (14-4) fell to the undefeated Bulldogs on a walk-off base hit in the seventh on Wednesday.
Riley Smith had two hits, including a triple, for Urbana. Brendan Yagesh and Logan Janney each doubled. Keegan Johnson pitched 4 2-3 innings, striking out six and allowing three earned runs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakdale 20, Thomas Johnson 2
The Bears pounded the Patriots.
No Oakdale information was provided.
Sophie Jack and Kamryn Davis scored for TJ. Hannah Edwards made seven saves.
Annapolis Area Christian 16, SJCP 15
Christina Hindle tallied four goals and one assist, but the Vikings (6-5) fell in a tight one Tuesday.
Addison Scanlon had a hat trick and added an assist while winning five draw controls. Hindle had six draw controls. Payson Walker notched a hat trick.
TENNIS
Boys
Oakdale 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. B. Anspach, 6-1, 6-1; Mitchel (O) def. Mercier, 5-7, retired. Doubles: Parker/Wernau (O) def. Miller/Taylor, 6-4, 6-2; W. Anspach/Min (T) def. Lopez Duke/Teneja, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Rotterging/Bhetalam (O) def. Nkouakeu/Williams, 6-2, 6-2.
Catoctin 3, Smithsburg 2
Singles: Liu (S) def. Payne, 6-1, 6-3; Gray (S) def. Burdette, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Sullivan/Horning (C) def. Fouedjou/Davis, 6-2, 6-1; Catoctin’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles won by forfeit.
Urbana 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Lowery def. Gupta, 10-0; Kim def. Mir, 10-0. Doubles: Joshi/Kurian def. Foster/Jones, 10-9 (7-4); Husain/Saha def. Burger/Watts, 10-0; Bang/Kwahaja def. Gadon/Navarette, 10-5.
Girls
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Frye (T) def. Burkhard, 6-1, 6-1; Gupta (T) def. Elizalde, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Taylor (T) def. Pablis/Candlan, 6-0, 6-3; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Miller/Coblish, 6-0, 6-3; Duggal/Yalamanchili (O) def. Martin/Josol, 6-2, 6-4.
Smithsburg 4, Urbana 1
Singles: Hilliard (S) def. Law-Knotts, 6-4, 6-2; Fisher (S) def. Evans, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles Andrew/B. Williams (C) def. Ravotta/Snyder, 6-2, 6-4; Linetty/Green (S) def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-2, 6-0; Luebehusen/Eichelberger (S) def. Parson/L. Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
Urbana 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Croghan def. Gupta, 10-0; Bolarum def. Mir, 10-5. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Foster/Jones, 10-3; Patel/Kariveda def. Burger/Watts, 10-7; Nayeem/Buist def. Gadon/Navarette, 10-7.
