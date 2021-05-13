BASEBALL
Urbana 3, TJ 2 (8 innings)
The Hawks won in their final at-bat for the second straight day, this time on an RBI double by Reese Prahl, driving in Joey Galloway, in the bottom of the eighth.
Urbana topped Catoctin on Wednesday on a walk-off hit.
On Thursday, Urbana’s Andrew Purcell had a double. Keegan Johnson earned the win in relief, going two innings with three strikeouts. Starter Garrett Osborne went 5 2-3 innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts.
TJ starter Devon Coldren went 7 1-3 innings, allowing five hits and five strikeouts.
Middletown 6, Frederick 4 (10 innings)
Brady Barrick’s two-run double in the top of the 10th was the difference in the win for the Knights (2-1)
Middletown’s Zach Martin (double, RBI), Paul McHugh (triple) and Joey Nicholson (single, RBI) were other leaders at the plate.
The Knights’ Sean Kiley (starter) and Martin (reliever) each pitched four innings and gave up no earned runs with seven strikeouts apiece. Chase Baxter pitched the last two innings.
Frederick’s Jack Surdez had two hits, while Kyle Brown doubled.
Cadets starter Brady MacDonald pitched seven innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 5, TJ 0
Spencer Rupinta threw a shutout and had two hits and an RBI triple to help the Hawks improve to 3-1.
Rupinta struck out seven, walked none and scattered seven hits.
Olivia Perera, Maggie Hummer and Sydney Clark each had one RBI for Urbana. Delainey Quartucci doubled.
Carliegh Warsing had three hits for the Patriots.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 10, TJ 0
The Lancers’ top scorer was Gabe Wheat with two goals and two assists.
Other Linganore scorers were Caleb Bennett (two goals), Dylan LaVern (two goals), Logan Parish (two goals), Sean Mullineaux (one goal), Dylan Kossoy (one goal), and Drew Mullineaux (one assist).
Urbana 19, Frederick 1
Gavin McKay scored five goals with three assists as the Hawks rolled.
Other Urbana point scorers were: Jack Jozwiak (two goals, four assists), Jason Jozwiak (two goals, three assists), Bryan McDonald (four goals, one assist), Austin McMahon (one goal, two assists), Patrick Taylor (two goals), Elijah Jean-Jaques (two assists), Andrew Bennett (one goal), Hunter Bryant (one goal), and Jason Kolar (one goal).
Jean-Jaques also won 15 faceoffs.
Middletown 15, Catoctin 8
Connor O’Keefe had eight goals and two assists to lead the Knights.
Broden Moran had two goals and two assists for Middletown. Matt Mancini and Judd Boniface each had two goals and one assist, and Blake O’Keefe had four assists. Brian Rider had five saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Linganore 21, TJ 0
No Linganore information was provided.
TJ goalie Abby Cooper Goalie had 10 saves.
Oakdale 12, Tuscarora 11 OT
Gabby Averill scored the game-winning goal for the Bears. No other Oakdale information was provided.
The Titans’ were paced by Ariana Tucci and Rachel Nichols, who each scored three goals. Natalie Lepkowski and Katie Paredes both scored two. Shannon Heister had a goal, while Ashley Elliott had an assist. Goalie Brianna Amick made 14 saves.
Urbana 19, Frederick 8
No Urbana information was provided.
Loghan Lennox led the Cadets with three goals. Nicole Sibold had two goals, Lizzie Goodwin and Cedar Shapiro each had one goal and one assist and Camryn Lauret had two assists. Goalie Mae Beins had 11 saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 5, Oakdale 0
Singles: James def. Mitchel 6-1, 6-0; Rossi def. Parker 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Nair/Bliss def. Lopez-Duke/Aramayo 6-0, 6-0; Miller/Schneider def. Wernau/Rottgering 6-0, 6-1; Rossi/Harper def. Babcock/Connolly 6-1, 6-2.
TJ 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Jani def. Burnett 6-0, 6-0; Jain won by default. Doubles: Bedwell/Marquart won by default; Pernaranda/Ash (TJ) won by default; Lango/Obajamu won by default.
Girls
Middletown 5, Oakdale 0
Singles: Sullivan def. Overman 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (9-7); Troxell def. Burkhard 6-4, 4-6, (10-6). Doubles: Desler/Kaminski def. Sasse/Snow 6-2, 6-3; Fox/Cowperthwaite def. Pabis/Candland 6-0, 6-1; Yeatman/Butler def. Watkins/Koeung-Zambrana 6-0, 6-3.
TJ 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Butler (TJ) def. Law-Knotts 6-6 (7-1), 6-4. Doubles: Stevens/Lombardo (TJ) def. Kovalcik/Archila 6-3, 6-4; Evan’s/Williams (C) def. Bell/Shue 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 tiebreaker; Andrew’s/Weisgerber (C) def. Miller/Regules 6-4, 6-4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Conn. 8, Mount St. Mary’s 2
A six-run sixth inning fueled CCSU.
Mount freshman Ryan Ament made his first collegiate start, allowing just one unearned run in five innings. He fanned eight.
MSM’s Connor Dulin had two hits.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood College’s Cailyn Barthlow (Linganore) was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth second team in voting by league’s coaches.
Barthlow led Hood with a .333 batting average and .857 on-base plus slugging percentage. Her 10 doubles tied for fourth in the MAC Commonwealth. She had two four-hit games, tying the Hood record against both Albright and York (Pennsylvania). Barthlow had four other multi-hit games and her nine RBIs ranked second on the Blazers. She ranks among Hood’s all-time leaders with 20 doubles after her junior season.
It is Barthlow’s first career all-conference honor.
The Blazers finished the season 7-17 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the MAC Commonwealth Championships.
